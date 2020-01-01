St. Charles County executive Steve Ehlmann recently appointed Demetrius Cianci Chapman, MPH, MSN(R), RN, as the county's new director of the department of public health, according to a press release.
“Demetrius has exceptional education and training that make him an outstanding fit for this position,” Ehlmann said. “He brings nearly 25 years of experience in patient care, teaching and research to the county that will greatly benefit this community and we look forward his ideas and leadership in the department of public health.”
Cianci Chapman most recently served as senior director of a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services program to improve health quality at 24 hospitals in seven states. He began his career with BJC HealthCare, in St. Louis, as a critical care nurse and as a research nurse and faculty member at Saint Louis University, where he taught public health nursing.
Cianci Chapman then worked in Arizona and New Mexico as a commissioned lieutenant commander of the U.S. Public Health Service at medical facilities serving Native Americans. After serving as a house supervisor and emergency/intensive care unit nurse at a hospital in Gallup, N.M., he was director of nursing services for the New Mexico Department of Health and executive director for the New Mexico Board of Nursing.
Cianci Chapman has received numerous honors for nursing excellence and leadership and has been active in the National Council of State Boards of Nursing. Additionally, he served on the Board of Directors of the New Mexico Center for Nursing Excellence, as a volunteer nurse for St. Patrick Partnership HEAL Clinic, in St. Louis, and as a volunteer public health nurse for St. Frances De Sales and Holy Family, in St. Louis.
Cianci Chapman has a Master of Science in Nursing Research, a Master of Public Health and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Saint Louis University. He received an Associate of Science Degree in Nursing from Jewish Hospital College of Nursing and Allied Health, now Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College.