New St. Charles Jewish Family Network announces programming

St. Charles County represents nearly 10 percent of all Jews living in the St. Louis region, including a strong representation of families with young children (according to the most recent community study, 41 percent of Jewish households in St. Charles have at least one child living at home and of all children in Jewish households in St. Charles, almost 21 percent are ages 0-5).
Responding to this need and with significant funding support from the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, the newly established Chabad Jewish Center of St. Charles County launched the St. Charles Jewish Family Network earlier this year, according to a press release.
“The goal is to create a warm and child-friendly community for young Jewish families living in the county,” said Bassy Landa, 27, mother of two girls, ages 2 and 1, who is spearheading the network and directs the St. Charles Chabad with her husband, Rabbi Chaim Landa, 30. “By offering programs, networking opportunities and support for this important and growing demographic, we really hope to enhance Jewish life for these young families.”
The Landas made the permanent move to the county in February. About a month later, the COVID-19 social distancing rules went into effect.
“As a startup community, it's definitely been a challenging time, though there has also been an extra need for community — young families are really looking for that connection,” Landa said. “I also feel that this time has created more opportunities to virtually connect with so many young moms; it's been special.”
Over the past months, the network has hosted a variety of ongoing weekly programs, including Shabbat-to-Go care packages, the Driveway Schmooze initiative and a virtual Jewish Bedtime Story series which they’ve been featuring on their Facebook page (Facebook.com/JewishStCharles).
Additionally, they’ve brought some special programs to the young community, including a pre-Passover Bedtime Story — which they partnered with the Jewish Federation’s PJ Library on — and a virtual Model Matzah Bakery and the distribution of Seder-to-Go kits and Shavuot-to-Go care packages.
Now, after conducting an informal community survey and in keeping with social distancing measures, they’ve announced their programming schedule for the High Holiday and fall season, which includes:
Pre-Rosh Hashanah Mommy & Me: A morning of holiday song and fun, followed by a light brunch, at 10 a.m. Sept. 13, in a private residence/backyard
Pre-Rosh Hashanah Shofar Factory: Learn how a shofar is made and blown, at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15, live via Facebook (Facebook.com/JewishStCharles.org)
Pre-Rosh Hashanah Bedtime Story: at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16, live via Facebook (Facebook.com/JewishStCharles.org)
Kids High Holiday Tool Box: Holiday fun for kids — in a box — in the days leading up to Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, at your home
Rosh Hashanah in the Park: A 30-minute outdoor service for families to celebrate safely and joyfully, at 11 a.m. Sept. 20, at Veterans Tribute Park, Shelter #1, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring
Sukkah on Wheels: A traveling Sukkah party, allowing for safe, family celebrations, from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 5-8, at your home
Pizza in the Hut: Socially distanced Sukkah party for young Jewish families throughout St. Charles County, at 5 p.m. Oct. 7, in a private residence/backyard
All events are by RSVP only. For more information on the St. Charles Jewish Family Network and to RSVP, e-mail info@jewishstcharles.org or visit JewishStCharles.org/JFN.
