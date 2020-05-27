Oliver named new principal for Heritage Intermediate

The Wentzville School District Board of Education recently approved the hiring of Dr. Jodi Oliver as principal of Heritage Intermediate for the 2020-2021 school year, according to a press release.
Oliver, who most recently served as principal at Crestwood Elementary in the Lindbergh School District, will replace Dr. Todd Kraft, who retired at the end of the school year. Oliver has taught first, second, fifth and sixth grades in Utah and Missouri and has worked as both a literacy coach and assistant principal before becoming a principal in 2013.
Oliver holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, both a Masters and Specialists of Educational Administration from Lindenwood University and a Doctorate in Educational Administration from Maryville University.
“I am thrilled to be joining the Wentzville School District as the new principal of Heritage Intermediate School," Oliver said. "I am so excited to work alongside the staff, students and families in this fantastic organization.”
Oliver resides with her husband Adam in O’Fallon.
