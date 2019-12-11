The public is invited to an open house to learn about the proposed Route 370 and Salt River Road interchange improvements project, according to a press release.
The city of St. Peters will host the open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 12, in the Cultural Arts Centre, located in the west wing of St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. Public comments are welcome. Staff will be available to answer questions.
The purpose of the Route 370 and Salt River Road interchange project is to improve access for commuter and freight traffic and reduce congestion at the I-70 interchanges at Mid Rivers Mall Dr. and Cave Springs Blvd.
The project is partially funded and currently proposed to be completed in two phases. The first phase will provide access to I-70 from Salt River Road via Route 370. The second phase would provide access from I-70 to Salt River Road and Spencer Road via Route 370.
Phase 1: Provide a new ramp from eastbound Salt River Road onto southbound Route 370. This ramp will allow traffic from Spencer Road and Salt River Road to access eastbound and westbound I-70 via southbound Route 370. This phase will include related improvements at the Spencer Road/Salt River Road intersection. The estimated cost of Phase 1 of the interchange project is $3.4 million. Design, property acquisition and construction is fully funded through a combination of Missouri Department of Transportation funds, St. Charles County Road Board funds, federal funds administered by the East-West Coordinating Council of Governments and the city of St. Peters. With approval, Phase 1 improvements will be constructed in 2022.
Phase 2: Provide a new ramp from northbound Route 370 on to westbound Salt River Road. This ramp will allow traffic from eastbound and westbound I-70 to access Salt River Road and Spencer Road via northbound Route 370. The estimated cost of Phase 2 of the interchange project is $14.1 million. Design and property acquisition (approximately $1.2 million) is fully funded by St. Charles County Road Board funds and the city of St. Peters. The city of St. Peters and St. Charles County will continue to seek available funding for construction.
To learn more and view maps of the project location, visit stpetersmo.net/streets.