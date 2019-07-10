The River City Rascals recently announced former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jason Motte and outfielder Kerry Robinson have been added to the roster for the upcoming 2019 STL Legends Game, according to a press release.
The pair joins former Cardinals Lance Berkman and Bo Hart, along with former St. Louis Rams Isaac Bruce and Andy McCollum for the third annual event, which will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 3, at CarShield Field, 900 T.R. Hughes Blvd., in O'Fallon.
Motte played nine seasons in Major League Baseball, including six with the Cardinals. He also spent time with the Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves. Motte recorded the final out of the Cardinals' 2011 World Series run before being installed as the team’s primary closer in 2012, where he recorded a league-leading 42 saves. Motte posted a career 3.30 earned run average, 60 saves and 375 strikeouts in 397 2/3 innings pitched.
Robinson, a St. Louis native, spent seven seasons in MLB, including three with the Cardinals. Robinson was part of two Cardinals' National League Central Division title winning teams in 2001 and 2002. He began his professional career as a 34th round draft pick of the Cardinals before being traded to and making his MLB debut with Tampa Bay in 1998. Robinson is most remembered by Cardinals fans for his game-winning, walk-off home run against the Chicago Cubs in 2003.
Please note the following: Only 600 autograph tickets will be available. Limited to one autograph ticket per person, per player. Limited to one autographed item per person. Fans who purchase autograph tickets are not guaranteed to receive any/all autographs with this ticket. Fans are welcome to bring their own items — restrictions to items are subject to players’ discretion.
More Legends players will be announced throughout the summer. Stay up-to-date at rivercityrascals.com.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the Legends Game. Packages include an exclusive offer to play on the field with the Legends players or coach a base. For information on the STL Legends Game sponsorship packages, contact David Schmoll at 636-240-2287, ext. 242, or dschmoll@rivercityrascals.com.