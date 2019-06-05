The St. Charles County assessor was scheduled to mail approximately 42,000 Personal Property Notices of Assessment Change by June 1, according to a press release.
Taxpayers who reported additional personal property or made corrections to their 2019 personal property assessments will receive the notice. The mailing is part of county assessor Scott Shipman’s efforts to further involve citizens in the assessment process, with the goal of making it less burdensome.
“This notice, which is separate from the real estate assessments that were just mailed, alerts taxpayers of the change in their personal property assessment and allows time to appeal the value within the statutory appeal timeframe,” Shipman said. “Our intention is to help citizens avoid issues at the end of the year when they receive their tax bills. It is too late to appeal the assessed value at that point”
Taxpayers can visit the St. Charles County assessor’s office online at sccmo.org/Assessor for more information and frequently asked questions regarding personal property taxes and appeal procedures. Citizens also can contact the assessor’s office for assistance at 636-949-7420 or 1-800-822-4012, ext. 7420.