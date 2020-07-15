Portion of Gutermuth to close for Route 364 interchange construction

The St. Charles County Highway Department has closed a portion of Gutermuth Road through Aug. 21, to allow for continued construction of the new Gutermuth Road interchange with Route 364, according to a press release.
The closure will occur between Norgate Ct. and Old Gutermuth Road.
“The closure of the road is necessary to allow the contractor to safely connect the new interchange ramps to Gutermuth Road,” county engineer Craig Tajkowski said. “We understand that this closure will be an inconvenience, but the new interchange will be a tremendous timesaver for residents and motorists in this area of the county.”
Residents will have access to Gutermuth Road on either side of the closure, but no through traffic will be permitted. Eastbound motorists can detour around the restricted area by taking O’Fallon Road to Westwood Dr. to Motherhead Road. Westbound motorists can detour around the restricted area by taking Motherhead Road to Westwood Dr. to O’Fallon Road. The highway department will use changeable message boards to notify residents in advance of the closure and post signs notifying motorists of the detour.
The construction of the new interchange started Feb. 17, and is managed by the St. Charles County Highway Department with oversight by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). The project is a cooperative effort funded by St. Charles County, MoDOT and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to improve traffic flow along Route 364. Construction includes:
• Grading and paving along Gutermuth Road and Route 364 for new interchange ramps.
• Acceleration and deceleration lanes.
• Roundabouts.
• Retaining walls, sound wall, lighting and signage.
The cost for the new interchange is $5.5 million and it is expected to be open to traffic by the end of 2020. For more information about the project, call the St. Charles County Highway Department at 636-949-7305 or visit sccmo.org/Gutermuth364Interchange.
Portion of Guthrie Road closed until Aug. 14
The county highway department has also closed a portion of Guthrie Road through Aug. 14, weather permitting, to allow for removal and replacement of a deteriorated culvert, according to a press release.
The closure will occur just north of 1147 Guthrie Road.
Traffic will be required to use an alternate route around the closure. Local traffic can access either side of the closure location, but no through traffic will be permitted. Signs notifying motorists of the closure and necessary detours will be posted. The detour route will include portions of Hancock, Kersting and Josephville roads.
This road project is part of a continuing effort by St. Charles County government to improve the county’s road system for the safety of the travelling public. For more information about road projects underway in unincorporated St. Charles County, call the highway department at 636-949-7305 or visit sccmo.org/Road-Projects.
