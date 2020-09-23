Public invited to Defiance to celebrate Daniel Boone on 200th anniversary of death

The public is invited to join the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department in celebrating the 200th anniversary of the death of Missouri legend Daniel Boone this weekend, according to a press release.
To commemorate the life of this great American frontiersman, “Daniel Boone: A Bicentennial Celebration” will take place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26, and from 12 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 27, at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Hwy. F, in Defiance.
This two-day celebration features demonstrations that portray Boone’s life on the frontier in the early 1800s.
Visitors to this national historic site will get a glimpse into his family, risky adventures and hard-fought battles. Talented interpretive staff and volunteers will showcase land surveying, woodworking, fiber making and more.
Guests can visit with Boone’s close friends, Zephaniah Sappington and his wife, Margaret. The couple, portrayed by award-winning Certified Interpretive Guides Colonels Robert and Shirley Pecoraro, of Cottleville, will reminisce about their dear friend, and his life.
Presentations from renowned Boone scholars Ted Franklin Belue, of Murray, Ky., and Ken Kamper, of Hermann, Mo., will be offered throughout the day on Sept. 26. Both will discuss various topics on Boone’s life in Missouri, including a study of Daniel’s famous portrait. Belue will talk about his new book, “Finding Daniel Boone: His Last Days in Missouri and the Strange Fate of his Remains.” Autographed copies of the paperback will be available for purchase at the gift shop in the park.
While there is no admission fee to enter the park or village grounds, paid tours of the historic Daniel Boone Home will be available at the top of the hour during this special event. Admission to the Boone Home is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors ages 60 and up and $5 for children ages 5-12. Active and retired military and children 4 and under are free.
For more information about “Daniel Boone: A Bicentennial Celebration,” call the park at 636-798-2005 or visit stccparks.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!