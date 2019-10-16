The city of St. Peters invites the public to its golf and banquet center grand opening from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21, to celebrate the newly rebuilt St. Peters Golf Club, 200 Salt Lick Road, in St. Peters, according to a press release.
Enjoy live music, food and giveaways at the newly-opened Water’s Edge Banquet Center as a “Thank You!” for the community support that made this Prop. Q quality of life project a reality.
Tour the beautiful Water’s Edge Banquet Center and see how it will bring event dreams to reality for important milestone celebrations such as weddings, reunions, birthdays, anniversaries, charity events and more, for up to 350 guests.
The Water’s Edge Banquet Center team can also assist organizations in planning a hassle-free meeting or corporate event with easy Interstate 70 access, just 20 minutes from St. Louis-Lambert International Airport.
Caddy’s bar and grill is a great new addition at St. Peters Golf Club. Caddy’s offers a friendly place to eat, drink and relax for golfers or for any visitor seeking another casual dining option, seven days a week.
A new Golf Pavilion at St. Peters Golf Club provides a great new option for local organizations to host golf tournaments or for private outdoor events.
Enter St. Peters Golf Club at the new signalized intersection at Salt Lick Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
For more information about Water's Edge Banquet Center, visit stpetersmo.net/watersedge.
For more information about St. Peters Golf Club, visit stpetersmo.net/golf.