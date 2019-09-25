Rascals' run in O'Fallon culminates with second Frontier League championship

The River City Rascals' 21-year run in O'Fallon ended in style last week.
The Rascals knocked off the Florence Freedom 7-5 in the decisive Game 5 of the best-of-five Frontier League Championship Series on Sept. 16, at UC Health Stadium in Florence, Ky., to win the series three games to two and earn their second league title, and first since 2010, according to a press release.
The championship marks the end of the Rascals' run in O'Fallon, as the team announced in August it would cease operations at the end of the 2019 season.
Rascals outfielder L.J. Kalawaia was named the FLCS MVP, as he hit a key two-run double in a pivotal six-run seventh inning of Game 5. Kalawaia, who was part of his second straight FL title team after winning with Joliet in 2018, hit .526 in the 2019 FLCS and .483 overall in the playoffs.
The Freedom, who finished as FL runner-up for the second time in three seasons, and third time overall, jumped out to an early start, getting an RBI single from Isaac Benard in the first inning.
The Rascals, who were the No. 4 seed in the four-team FL playoffs, responded with an RBI single from Tanner Murphy in the fourth, before the Freedom regained the lead with a bases-loaded walk in the fifth.
After Ricky Ramirez Jr.'s RBI single in the sixth gave the Freedom a 3-1 lead, the Rascals rattled off six runs in the seventh, getting an RBI single from James Morisano, Kalawaia's two-run double, a two-run triple from Kameron Esthay and a sacrifice fly from Zach Lavy to take a 7-3 lead.
The Freedom were able to rally for two runs in the bottom of the ninth before Andrew Vernon got Brandon Pugh to pop-up to Lavy at first to seal the victory and earn the save.
Rascals starter Jason Zgardowski allowed two runs over 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision, while Anthony Herrera (1-0) earned the win. The Rascals also got two key innings of relief from Taylor Ahearn. Freedom starter Scott Sebald (2-1) took the loss, allowing three earned runs over 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts.
The Rascals ended their tenure with an overall regular season record of 1,027 wins and 925 losses (a .526 winning percentage).
After making just one playoff appearance (a 2000 sweep by Evansville) in the franchise's first 10 seasons in O'Fallon, the Rascals advanced to the postseason nine times in their final 11 seasons.
River City won five division titles and advanced to the FLCS seven times (most in league history), winning the two championships. The Rascals' overall playoff record was 34-28 (.548).