Register to vote at your library this Saturday

The League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis is planning a massive voter registration effort this weekend with volunteers at 54 area libraries from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28, according to a press release.
As part of National Voter Registration Day, more than 100 volunteers from the league, Project Power to the People and Delta Sigma Theta will help area residents register to vote, update their address or change their name.
Sites include all county and consortium libraries in St. Louis, most libraries in St. Louis city and St. Charles County and a few libraries in Jefferson, St. Francis and Warren counties.
“Voting is an important right and privilege,” said Catherine Stenger, the league’s voter registration chair. “We want to make sure that every eligible Missouri voter can cast a ballot in 2020.”
“Every eligible American deserves the chance to participate in next year’s pivotal elections,” says Louise Wilkerson, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis. “Voter registration is the first step to ensuring your voice is heard. We believe our democracy is strongest when every voice is heard.”
The League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis empowers thousands of voters through education, registration and get-out-the-vote activities before every election. Besides registering voters and hosting candidate and issue forums, the league provides trusted information on candidates and ballot issues in a Voters’ Guide that is available online at VOTE411.org.
The League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis is a non-partisan political organization that was founded in 1919 to educate and empower voters. For more information, visit lwvstl.org.