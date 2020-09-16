Ride the Rivers Century bike ride returns with new format

The 16th annual Ride the Rivers Century bike ride has returned to St. Louis, St. Charles and the Metro East this month, according to a press release.
The century is Trailnet’s premier fundraising ride, which supports efforts to improve walking, biking and the use of public transit throughout the region.
The 100-mile century or 62-mile metric century (100 km) is available for riders now through Oct. 4. Both routes take riders across the Mississippi and Missouri rivers, along beautiful back roads and through local communities.
“We’re really excited to offer a format that gives riders the opportunity to challenge themselves in Trailnet’s premier ride of the season," Trailnet Rides Manager Matt Hartman said. "We are prioritizing safety and flexibility to keep everyone healthy and maintain this 16-year tradition,”
Normally a one-day event, the Ride the Rivers Century will be available to riders as a month-long, do-it-yourself ride. Once a person registers, they’ll be given links to a GPS route, a map and paper turn-by-turn directions to all of the routes (all routes begin and end at The Streets of St. Charles). Riders can then head out on the route anytime and as many times as they want (riders should use judgment and only ride during daylight hours).
“Everyone who signs up for this ride is helping make biking and walking better and safer in our community," Trailnet CEO Cindy Mense said. "Our riders and members support our work to advocate for better policy, push for safer infrastructure and encourage more people to get out and ride.”
The event also features weekly challenges and giveaways for riders. Riders who have completed the route each week are entered into drawings for prizes from sponsors, so the more people ride, the better their chances of winning.
Registration is available now at trailnet.org and is $70 for the public and $65 for Trailnet members. This ride supports Trailnet’s work to improve walking, biking and the use of transit throughout the region.
Trailnet’s Ride the Rivers Century is sponsored by Cullinan Properties, Ltd., and Terrain Magazine.
To register, visit https://trailnet.redpodium.com/2020-ride-the-rivers.
Trailnet is the St. Louis region’s nonprofit walking, biking and public transit advocacy organization. For more than 30 years, Trailnet has been working within the St. Louis region and across the state to respond to the demand for improved walking and biking networks that attract and retain talent, strengthen our economy and connect people to the places they love.
