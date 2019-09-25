Rabbi Chaim Landa of the "Roving Rabbis" knows to engage members of the tribe one often needs to lower the barriers of entry, sometimes beyond the institutional walls of the synagogue.
To accommodate those who would otherwise not participate in formal Rosh Hashanah synagogue services, the rabbi is promoting a brief, open to all, 30-minute Rosh Hashanah ceremony that includes the primary observances of the holiday.
“Shofar in the Park” will take place from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30, at Frontier Park (the group will gather outside the Katy Depot at 5 p.m.).
The sounding of the shofar is the central observance of Rosh Hashanah. Typically, it is part of the Rosh Hashanah synagogue services. However, if for any reason one did not attend services, the shofar sounding can be fulfilled throughout the day of Rosh Hashanah.
Tashlich is a practice rich in symbolic and mystical meaning, which is customarily performed on the first day of Rosh Hashanah. A brief prayer is recited near a body of water, preferably containing live fish, in which we express our prayerful hope G-d cast our indiscretions into the depths of the sea and we be granted a good and sweet new year filled with G-d's abundant and manifest blessings.
“The Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, insisted that Judaism be made accessible to all Jews,” Landa said. “Our goal is to lower the barriers of entry and give every Jew in St. Charles the opportunity to celebrate the holiday.”
According to a 2014 demographic study sponsored by the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, an estimated 5,800 of the region’s 61,000 Jews live in St. Charles County.
Rosh Hashanah begins this year at sundown Sept. 29, and extends until nightfall Oct. 1.
The "Roving Rabbis" program, coordinated by Chabad of Greater St. Louis, has conducted similar visits to St. Charles County and have had hundreds of meaningful interactions with local Jews, including many during the summer months. Most recently the St. Charles County Jewish Festival, held in mid-August of this year, attracted some 100 adults and children.
For more information, contact the Roving Rabbis at stcharlesrovingrabbis@gmail.com.