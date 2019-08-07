As part of a seven-decade old program dubbed the "Roving Rabbis,' two Chabad Rabbinical students visited cities in St. Charles County in late July and early August as part of their community outreach training, according to a press release.
The young rabbis-in-training are spending their summer on the road, sharing their love for Jewish life, aiming to bring the beauty of Judaism wherever they go.
Rabbis Zevi Nussbaum and Benjy Pearson conducted their St. Charles County visits during the period of July 14 to Aug. 4.
Throughout their three-week visit, Nussbaum and Pearson reached out to members of the Jewish community in the region — typically in one-on-one home visitations — schmoozing, teaching and connecting as they seek to reinvigorate Jewish connections.
According to a 2014 demographic study sponsored by the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, an estimated 5,800 of the region’s 61,000 Jews live in St. Charles County.
For the rabbis-in-training, this summer assignment also provided an invaluable on-the-ground experience in Jewish outreach and the specific challenges of smaller Jewish communities, as well as a unique appreciation for the diverse composition and needs of the Jews living in St. Charles County.
Conceived by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, in the early 1940s, the visitation program has been credited with bolstering and rejuvenating countless Jewish communities and individuals around the world.
“The goal is to make Judaism accessible and relevant to every Jew in the St. Louis region, wherever they may be,” says Rabbi Yosef Landa, regional director of Chabad of Greater St. Louis, who is hosting the young rabbis and oversees the program. “One-tenth of our region's Jewish population is in St. Charles and we need to be there for them in whichever way we can.”
Chabad’s "Roving Rabbis" have conducted similar visitations in St. Charles County over the years and have had hundreds of meaningful interactions with local Jews, including many during the summer months. Most recently, Chabad hosted a well-attended community Family Passover seder in April, at the Courtyard by Marriott, in St. Peters.
For more information, e-mail StCharlesRovingRabbis@gmail.com.