Saint Charles, Five Acres Animal Shelter team up for Paw Parade

The city of Saint Charles and Five Acres Animal Shelter are teaming up to host the first annual Paw Parade on Oct. 3, to celebrate their new partnership, according to a press release.
“We feel this is the perfect event to kick off our partnership,” said Steve Brooks, executive director of Five Acres. “It gives the community a chance to come out and join us for a day of fun and festivities with their pet.”
The pet parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will travel down Second St. to Clark St., ending at the ACF parking lot. Following the parade, there will be a Vendor Fair until 2 p.m., where area businesses will be in attendance, providing offerings for pets and their owners. There will be a two animal maximum per walker in the parade and all animals must wear a leash. Costumes are welcome, but not required.
The city of Saint Charles Animal Control Division and Five Acres Animal Shelter officially began their partnership in August. Five Acres is responsible for the physical, behavioral and emotional care of dogs and cats brought in by Animal Control. It will be taking intakes and adoptions at 2835 W. Randolph St., in St. Charles, as well as the Five Acres facility at 1099 Pralle Lane, in St. Charles.
Animal Control officers for the city of Saint Charles are still responsible for enforcing city pet ordinances, investigating animal abuse/neglect cases, issuing commercial permits for animal-related businesses, managing animal capture and performing bite investigations.
“We are so excited about this new partnership. It gives us the opportunity to provide enhanced services to our community,” Saint Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said. “The Paw Parade will be a great way to show the community our commitment to Five Acres and this partnership.”
The city of Saint Charles and Five Acres ask that everyone who attends the event practice safe, social distancing and encourage everyone to wear a mask. Social distancing procedures will be implemented at both the parade and the vendor fair for the safety of everyone in attendance.
Registration is required for the parade and is available, along with more information on the event, at fiveacresanimalshelter.org. All proceeds from the event will benefit Five Acres Animal Shelter.
