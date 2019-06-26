St. Charles Community College and SCC Housing Partners, LLC, recently broke ground on a new student housing facility, as the college begins to make its transition to a residential campus, according to a press release.
The new facility will house 130 students, spread among various unit configurations, and it will offer co-ed housing opportunities for SCC’s students. Apartments will be fully furnished, with full kitchens, and utilities will be included in the cost of the unit.
According to college officials, SCC decided to team up with SCC Housing Partners, LLC, to allow the college to begin offering students on-campus housing while saving taxpayers the significant cost of building it. The partnership follows a successful development for student housing implemented at Lewis and Clark Community College, in Godfrey, Ill.
“We’ve created a public-private partnership so that both parties will benefit,” said Barbara Kavalier, Ph.D., SCC president.
College administrators believe on-campus student housing will be an advantage for its student-athletes and international students, as well as any local students seeking the traditional four-year college experience.
"What started with a phone call turned into a really nice partnership on campus, largely due to the progressive thinking of the college,” said Brad Barnard, managing member of SCC Housing Partners, LLC. “We expect this development to help create a more active campus life and we are very excited to be part of it."
The location for the housing is on the west side of campus, across from the Purple parking lot. Students are expected to move in at the start of the spring semester in 2020.
