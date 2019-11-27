The St. Charles Community College Child Development Center recently achieved recognition of excellence through Missouri Accreditation, according to a press release.
It distinguishes the SCC Child Development Center as an exemplary program offering high quality programming to area children.
The Missouri Accreditation of Programs for Children and Youth provides quality standards for programs serving children from birth to school-age within the state of Missouri. According to its website, “programs that achieve accreditation become a member of an elite and unique group.”
“Since 1998, the SCC Child Development Center has been proud to receive accreditation from this organization,” said Katie Mawer, interim director of child development center. “Every day we strive to understand the uniqueness of each child by providing a developmentally appropriate, child-directed learning environment. Our continued accreditation is the direct result of the hard work and determination from our teachers and staff.”
The Missouri Accreditation review team listed several strengths of the SCC Child Development Center in several categories. The official report commended the staff for interacting with children in a gentle, supportive and reassuring manner. The report added children were “encouraged to be actively involved in play opportunities that stimulated sensory awareness, cognitive development and mastery of their environment.”
The report also highlighted the SCC Child Development Center facility, stating classrooms were “clean, well-lit, with exits easily available” and separate outdoor play areas that were “accessible for each age group which included music, blocks, outdoor kitchen, art area and garden area.”
The St. Charles Community College Child Development Center was founded in January 1996. It is recognized as a demonstration school for the National Center for Project Construct. The center also collaborates with area agencies such as Youth In Need, Early Head Start and the Division of Family Services to meet the individual needs of each child and family.