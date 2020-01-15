Intelligent.com recently announced the Top 47 Associate in Psychology Degree Programs for 2020 and St. Charles Community College made the list, according to a press release.
The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 81 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation and post-graduate employment.
“The thing that makes the psychology department special is our faculty,” said Mitch Harden, psychology professor. “We have a diverse group, each trained in various perspectives in the field, who gives our courses their unique flavors.”
Harden said SCC’s close partnerships with UMSL, Lindenwood and other Missouri universities has meant the education students receive serves them well when they continue their academic pursuits after graduating from SCC.
According to the official press release, “students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Associate in Psychology Degree Programs."
The 2020 Intelligent.com rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system that includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations.
For more information on SCC, visit stchas.edu.