SCC now accepting Distinguished Alumni nominations

Each year, thousands of students begin or continue their professional journeys at St. Charles Community College. These students go on to become leaders in their professions and influencers in their communities. The SCC Foundation is currently seeking nominations for its Distinguished Alumni Award to honor these individuals, according to a press release.
To be considered, an individual must have attended SCC. While degree completion is preferred, it is not required. Additionally, potential nominees must be highly respected among their peers and seen as a leader in his or her field with a demonstrated commitment to the community.
To nominate a deserving SCC alum, fill out the online form at stchas.edu/alumni or download the pdf version for written submissions. The nomination deadline is Feb. 28. An individual may be nominated more than once.
The Distinguished Alumni Award recipient will be notified by April 15, and will be presented with the award at the SCC commencement ceremony in May.
For more information, contact Peggy Schnardthorst at 636-922-8278 or pschnardthorst@stchas.edu.