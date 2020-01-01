Beginning in the spring 2020 semester, St. Charles Community College will launch the Weekend College, a college’s new, affordable weekend program to help students accelerate their education or embark on a new career path without sacrificing their weekday work hours, according to a press release.
Weekend College will feature several Friday and Saturday classes, along with certificate options. SCC plans to expand the program with additional classes and certificates, as well as associate degrees, in future semesters.
“The program is a great opportunity for part-time or full-time students to obtain a more flexible class schedule,” said Lauren Dickens, associate dean of workforce and industry programs. “The Weekend College can also assist working professionals in achieving higher pay by obtaining professional credentials.”
Weekend College options starting in January 2020:
• Programming and IT Project Management Certificate (6-month program)
• Desktop Support — Certificate of Specialization (12-month program)
• Courses, including:
• Art — 2-D Design
• Art — Color Theory
• Art — Drawing I
• Art — Event Photography
• Biology — Essentials of Anatomy and Physiology
• Biology — Essentials of Anatomy and Physiology Lab
• Biology — Essentials of Anatomy and Physiology II
• Biology — Essentials of Anatomy and Physiology II Lab
• Business Technology — Microcomputer Applications
• Chemistry — Introduction to Chemistry
• Chemistry — Introduction to Chemistry Lab
• Communications — Oral Communications
• English — Composition I
• English — Developmental Writing II
• History — U.S. History Since 1877
• Psychology — Introduction to Psychology
Many classes will be offered in a hybrid format, combining in-class and online courses.
For more information, visit stchas.edu/weekendcollege.