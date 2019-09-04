St. Charles Community College (SCC) is positioned to continue the expansion of its technical programs in order to address the workforce needs of the region’s employers thanks to sizable grant funding provided by the U.S. Department of Labor, according to a press release.
In June, the Labor Department announced Missouri will receive substantial grant funding for the Missouri Apprenticeships in Manufacturing Program (MoAMP), a statewide initiative to improve the ability to deliver innovative pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship training programs. Participants will learn skills and earn credentials, or degrees, that will lead to high-demand entry- and middle-skills occupations in the advanced manufacturing industry.
The Department of Labor apprenticeship grant totals about $12 million. About $1.1 million will go to St. Charles Community College.
“SCC will leverage these funds to assist local employer-partners in addressing high-demand workforce needs,” said Barbara Kavalier, Ph.D., president of St. Charles Community College. “Emerging employers like the Amazon fulfillment center and the FedEx package distribution center are looking for more than 2,000 new employees. And, the proposed $1 billion investment in the General Motors Wentzville plant will likely call for advanced training to support their technological enhancements. The apprenticeship grants will allow SCC to be in a good position to serve these and other employers when the time comes.”
The nine-member consortium of Missouri’s community colleges and State Technical College of Missouri and private-sector partner National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS) will target three career pathways of occupations within advanced manufacturing: automation and systems, logistics and production and maintenance.
The grant-writing effort was led by the Missouri Community College Association and St. Louis Community College, which will act as the grant’s fiscal agent. The grant application was also written with extensive input from state workforce development leaders and workforce investment boards.
Advanced manufacturing in Missouri represents 8.6 percent of total private sector employment with 202,419 workers across 9,727 establishments in 29 industries. From 2012-2017, Missouri’s manufacturing employment grew by 17,555.
The nine colleges that will participate in the statewide consortium are East Central College (Union), Jefferson College (Hillsboro), Metropolitan Community College (Kansas City), Mineral Area College (Park Hills), Moberly Area Community College, St. Charles Community College, St. Louis Community College, State Fair Community College (Sedalia) and State Technical College of Missouri (Linn).
