The St. Charles County Council of the Blind (SCCCB) recently received a check for $1,000 from the Walmart located at 1971 Wentzville Pkwy., in Wentzville, in conjunction with Walmart's Community Grants Program, according to a press release.
This donation will be used to support SCCCB's efforts to extend outreach in the St. Charles County area to assist those with blindness and visual impairment.
In 2019, SCCCB initiated a new Adaptive Technology Grants Program to fulfill its mission of enriching the lives of legally blind St. Charles County residents. Adaptive technology can be very expensive, so SCCCB understands why many legally blind and visually impaired members of our community are not able to benefit from its use.
Through this new matching funds grant program, SCCCB assists legally blind St. Charles County residents obtain adaptive technology by matching each applicant dollar for dollar toward the purchase of the needed equipment.
Adaptive technology is considered hardware, software, electronics, equipment, etc., that is a standalone or works in conjunction with a computer that makes it possible for those without sight to do things sighted people can already do without adaptive technology.
Other items that qualify in this grant program include magnifiers, talking clocks, pen friends and talking calculators. This grant program does not cover cell phones or computers. Only new adaptive technology is covered, including upgrades to newer versions. Used or previously owned adaptive technology is not covered.
For complete guidelines on the SCCCB Adaptive Technology Grant program, and information on how to apply for a grant, e-mail bkaskadden@centurytel.net.
SCCCB member/business meetings normally take place at 6:45 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the St. Charles City-County Library Spencer Road Branch, 427 Spencer Road, in St. Peters. They also meet socially once a month by going bowling, touring art museums, the zoo, concerts and just getting together at a local restaurant. If you would like more information about attending a future meeting and possibly joining the organization, e-mail: bkaskadden@centurytel.net.
SCCCB is a 501-C3 organization and is an affiliate of the Missouri Council of the Blind.