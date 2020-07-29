Scheidegger Center performances canceled through end of 2020

In order to support the fight against COVID-19, the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts has canceled all Touring Series performances through the end of 2020, according to a press release.
The Scheidegger Center is located on the campus of Lindenwood University, 209 S. Kingshighway, in St. Charles.
“In light of the continuing pandemic and the questions in regard to the safety of gathering inside of theaters, our fall Touring Series events have been cancelled and will be rescheduled for later dates,” said Kathleen Eads, Director of Theater Operations for the Scheidegger Center. “We are holding out hope for the spring events, but will make the decision as to whether those happen based on the safety and well-being of our students, patrons and community at large later this year. We anxiously await having you back in the audience and enjoying our live events very, very soon. It will be an exciting, fun and inspiring season, whenever it begins.”
The Scheidegger Center is also home to Lindenwood’s School of Arts, Media, and Communications, who produce annual theatre, music, dance, fashion and studio art events.
While there will not be physical audience participation for these events this fall, students, faculty and staff will be producing and sharing their work in some format. More information regarding these events will be available soon.
Representatives from the Scheidegger Center attend bi-weekly meetings of the St. Louis Theatre Community Task Force, “a coalition of theatre artistic directors and producers who discuss ways to move forward with theatre in St. Louis in the wake of the changes that have developed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” The goal is to resume normal operations as soon as it is appropriate and safe for patrons and updates will be made available as the situation evolves.
While the Scheidegger Center box office will remain closed through Aug. 24, patrons with questions may still reach a representative by calling 636-949-4433, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For the most up-to-date information, follow the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts on Facebook: @LindenwoodCenter. Updates will also be available on LUBoxOffice.com.
