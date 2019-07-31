The state of Missouri requires students are up-to-date on specific immunizations before attending school each year. To help St. Charles County students meet these requirements and to minimize the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases in our community, the Dept. of Public Health’s Immunization Clinic provides all required vaccinations, according to a press release.
“Planning for the upcoming school year may not be on the minds of students and their parents, as it seems like summer has just begun,” Immunization Clinic manager Theresa Turnbull said. “However, as vaccinations are required for Missouri students to attend school each year, the Immunization Clinic is helping make these preparations a little easier.”
Through conveniently scheduled appointments with the Immunization Clinic, students can receive all recommended vaccinations before the school year begins in mid-August. Appointments are available from 8:30 to 10:50 a.m. and 1:10 to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To schedule an appointment, call 636-949-1857.
In addition to scheduled appointments, the Immunization Clinic accepts a limited number of walk-in visits:
• From 8:30 to 10:50 a.m. and 1:10 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.
• From 8:30 to 10:50 a.m. and 1:10 to 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• From 8:30 to 10:50 a.m. and 1:10 to 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 15
A parent or guardian must accompany students during their visit to the Immunization Clinic, which is located at 1650 Boone’s Lick Road, in St. Charles. To ensure students receive all necessary vaccinations, bring a current vaccination record to the visit.
Services through the Immunization Clinic are payable by cash, check or credit card (includes a service fee). For those with private insurance, the Immunization Clinic can bill providers, although the clinic may be considered out-of-network. Additionally, those qualifying for Vaccines for Children can obtain vaccinations at no cost. For a complete list of vaccinations available for children, adolescents and adults, visit sccmo.org/Vaccinations.
Through regular vaccinations, health care professionals have reduced, and in some cases eliminated, the threat from diseases that killed or severely disabled many just a generation ago. However, when vaccination levels decrease, these diseases can and do return, as we’ve seen with the current nationwide measles outbreak.
To minimize further spread, Missouri state statutes require:
A student entering kindergarten receives:
• At least four doses of tetanus/diphtheria/pertussis vaccine (DTaP/DTP/DT).
• At least three doses of polio vaccine (IPV).
• Two doses of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR).
• At least three doses of Hepatitis B vaccine.
• Two doses of chickenpox vaccine (varicella).
A student entering 8th grade receives:
• All the above vaccinations.
• One dose of the tetanus/diphtheria/pertussis (Tdap) vaccine.
• One dose of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV).
A student entering 12th grade receives:
• All the above vaccinations.
• A second dose of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV).
Students must present documentation of up-to-date immunization status to school officials prior to the first day of attendance to meet these requirements, including the month, date and year of each vaccination. The Immunization Clinic provides individuals with a current copy of their vaccinations.
For more information, visit sccmo.org/HealthServices or call 636-949-7400.