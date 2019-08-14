St. Charles County executive Steve Ehlmann recently appointed Matthew Seeds as director of the county’s Department of Information Systems, according to a press release.
Seeds was confirmed by the St. Charles County Council on July 8, and started his new position on July 29.
“Matthew’s experience in information technology and public service will be an asset to county government,” Ehlmann said. “He has used innovative technology to better serve residents and understands the importance of maintaining a safe and secure digital network for our citizens.”
Seeds served as the director of information technology for the city of St. Charles for the past seven years.
There, he was responsible for all activities for the city’s information technology infrastructure services, including system administration for all network equipment and software; server upgrades, install and migrations; staff training; developing and maintaining strategic technology plans; and developing policies and standards, as well as implementation of new Smart City technologies.
He managed an advanced fiber network project with the St. Charles School District that resulted in annual savings for the district and substantially increased the city’s fiber network.
Seeds has a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Public Management from Lindenwood University.
He holds certifications as a public manager and a project management professional, in addition to having more than a dozen information technology competencies that coincide well with the county’s systems.
Seeds is a member of InfraGuard, a technology partnership with the FBI that expedites the timely exchange of information and promotes mutual learning opportunities relevant to the protection of critical infrastructure.
He also serves on the St. Charles Parks and Recreation Foundation Board.