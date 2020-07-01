Shape up this summer at Quail Ridge Park Bootcamp

Get fit this summer with St. Charles County Parks and SheFit! certified personal trainer Sara York at the new Quail Ridge Park Bootcamp, according to a press release.
These energizing workouts focus on building muscle endurance and burning calories and are held from 7 to 8 a.m. on Wednesdays; and from 8 to 9 a.m. on Sundays, through Aug. 30, at Quail Ridge Park, 560 Interstate Dr., in Wentzville. Class is unavailable on July 12.
Whether you’re new to the bootcamp regimen or have been doing it for years, participants of all fitness levels will be inspired to reach their health goals at the bootcamp. Using bodyweight movements, dumbbells, kettlebells and other basic workout equipment, participants work out to music in a relaxing outdoor environment. Bring a mat, towel and bottle of water; other equipment is provided.
York is the SheFit! founder, wife and mother of three and works to empower you to reach your goals in health and fitness. After struggling to lose the baby weight from her second child, and before finally finding what really works for her, this journey led her to becoming a certified personal trainer.
Now, she finds joy in helping others overcome daily struggles through fitness and friendship. For years, she has helped everyone from new moms trying to find their strength again, to men and women fighting to stay mobile and independent.
Quail Ridge Park Boot Camp is designed for men and women 18 years and up and costs $20 per session. To reserve your spot, visit https://bit.ly/ParkBootCamp or call the parks department at 636-949-7535.
