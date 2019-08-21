Along with the ever-increasing number of people with Alzheimer’s, dementia and other related memory care illnesses who are living longer in their own homes, there also is a shortage of home care professionals who are specially certified in memory care.
St. Charles-based Assistance Home Care is working to combat that shortage by offering free professional development training to become certified dementia specialists to each of its approximately 300 care professional employees, according to a press release.
In addition to underwriting the entire cost of training and certification, the company will consider compensation increases upon certification.
Assistance Home Care’s commitment will distinguish it as having the largest workforce of in-home certified dementia specialists in the St. Louis metropolitan area.
“While each of our offices is led by a certified dementia specialist care manager, we wanted to expand the training to include all of our care professionals who work directly with clients,” said Allen Serfas, president and co-founder of Assistance Home Care. “Professional development is consistent with our core commitment to continuing education to better serve others and ourselves.”
Locally-owned and operated with four offices serving St. Louis region, Assistance Home Care specializes in serving individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia and other related memory care illnesses who require non-medical personal care and additional assistance to enable them to continue to live in their own home.
Training and certification are being offered through the CARES® Dementia Specialist™ credential training program, which provides the most current, effective and applicable dementia care techniques and practices using quality person-centered care approaches guided by the Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Care Practice Recommendations.
“Our goal is to have the best-trained, most-qualified and best-compensated workforce caring for individuals in our community who require non-medical professional homecare services," Serfas said. "Our company exists today because our own family was impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and we know the challenges of caring for individuals who require specialized care and understanding."
The Dementia training and credentialing program is comprised of six unique modules consisting of 33-hours of online training with quizzes as well as a rigorous 100-question exam with strict requirements for passing to qualify for certification. Topics cover best-practice strategies for managing Alzheimer’s and dementia symptoms at every stage of the disease from changes in behavior and personality to pain management, wandering, personal hygiene issues and including end of life care.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri chapter, currently more than 110,000 people in Missouri are living with Alzheimer’s and more than 314,000 family and friends are providing care.
“The numbers are anticipated to increase with the aging baby boomer generation and beyond,” Serfas said. “Caring for individuals with these cognitive issues, as well as other medical complications, requires a more advanced level of training that we are compelled to provide through professional development for our team of dedicated care professionals.”
Serfas and his wife, Sally, who serves as chief care officer, founded Assistance Home Care in 2011 to provide personal care and attention to enable individuals to remain in familiar surroundings, whether in a private residence, or an independent, assisted living or skilled nursing community or other group home or facility.
Assistance Home Care’s network of offices are within 15 minutes of most clients and employees, which benefits both. In addition to spending less time driving and more time with clients, care professionals are more familiar with the local community, which helps strengthen the bond between clients and care professionals.