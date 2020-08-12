St. Charles city, county install new drive-up drop boxes for residents

The city of St. Charles and St. Charles County government have partnered to install drop boxes for residents to submit bill payments and other items, according to a press release.
The secure boxes are located on a drive-up island on Second Street, in St. Charles and provide a safe, convenient alternative to entering St. Charles City Hall or the St. Charles County Administration Building. They replace payment boxes located in front of the buildings.
“We wanted to provide residents with an option to conduct business from the comfort of their vehicles if they do not feel comfortable entering these public facilities during the pandemic,” St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said. “This is just one of the many precautions the city and county have worked on together to encourage social distancing in our community.”
With real estate and personal property tax bills due annually on Dec. 31, St. Charles County Collector of Revenue Michelle McBride strongly encourages taxpayers who wish to submit tax payments in-person to use the county drop box.
“December is our busy month and we want to do all we can to avoid long lines of taxpayers who need to socially distance," McBride said. "We are doing everything we can to assist in keeping our community healthy."
The island is located between St. Charles City Hall at 200 N. Second St. and the St. Charles County Administration Building at 201 N. Second St. Both city and county drop boxes can be accessed by traveling north or south on Second Street. Following are the items that can be submitted in the drop boxes:
• City of St. Charles Drop Box: Bill payments.
• St. Charles County Government Drop Box: Real Estate and Personal Property Tax payments, Personal Property Assessment forms, and original permit bonds.
The boxes will be checked and emptied by city and county staff every weekday, excluding holidays. For more information, call the city of St. Charles at 636-949-3200 or St. Charles County government at 636-949-7900.
