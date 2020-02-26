St. Charles County adds 'Regional' to airport name

The St. Charles County Council recently voted to rename the county’s airport to reflect the continued growth and economic development in the region, according to a press release.
Formerly known as St. Charles County — Smartt Field Airport, the new name is now St. Charles County Regional Airport — Smartt Field.
Last year, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Aviation Section completed an update of the Missouri State Aviation System Plan (SASP), including a review of each airport in the state. The plan lists Smartt Field as a “regional business airport,” which concurs with the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) assessment.
“The new name — St. Charles County Regional Airport — Smartt Field — clearly reflects what the airport has become,” airport director Dennis Wiss said. “We are serving the region, not just the county.”
Owned and maintained by St. Charles County government, St. Charles County Regional Airport — Smartt Field is a public facility located nine nautical miles northeast of the central business district of the city of St. Charles. For those driving, the location is at 6390 Grafton Ferry Road, in Portage Des Sioux — 15 minutes from St. Charles and 30 minutes from St. Louis.
The airport covers 312 acres and has two runways with asphalt surfaces. It accommodates single-wheel aircraft up to 12,500 pounds and has runway lighting, aircraft hangars and tie-downs, an automated weather station, Wi-Fi and a pilot lounge. Wiss said the airport has approximately 61,000 landings and takeoffs annually, making it the fifth busiest in the state.
Fixed Base Operators (FBOs) located at the airport provide numerous services for the flying community, including charter and introductory flights, AvGas fuel, aircraft maintenance and flight instruction. Organizations and businesses that operate at St. Charles County Regional Airport — Smartt Field include the Commemorative Airforce — Missouri Wing, the Experimental Aircraft Association — Spirit of St. Louis Chapter 32, St. Charles Flying Service and Skylink Aviation.
The facility, originally named Neubeiser Field, was renamed as Field #34512 by the Navy and then later renamed again as Smartt Field, in honor of Ensign Joseph Smartt from Robertson, Mo., who was the first St. Charles County resident killed in the Japanese attack on Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941. For more information about the airport, including its history, visit sccmo.org/Smartt Field or call 636-949-1893.