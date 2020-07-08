St. Charles County parks presents 'The True, Incredible Story of Clara Brown'

Step back in time with the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department this summer for a remarkable narrative, “The True, Incredible Story of Clara Brown,” with renowned storyteller Angela da Silva, according to a press release.
Story times are 1:15 and 3:15 p.m. July 12 and Aug. 9, inside the Old Peace Chapel at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Hwy. F, in Defiance.
This heartwarming story about a slave’s journey to reunite with her lost family will captivate audiences of all ages. Freed by her master at age 54, Clara embarked on a 30-year journey in search of her husband and children who were sold to different slave owners.
Participants learn about her quest west to St. Louis and then to the Rocky Mountains, where she fostered settlements and built schools and churches, but never lost hope in finding her family.
Guests are invited to visit with “Clara” from 12 to 5 p.m. between performances and explore the village grounds of the historic park. The program is free, but seating is limited to allow for proper social distancing inside the chapel.
Additional guidelines will be observed during the event and include:
• Each participant’s temperature will be taken before entering the chapel to watch the performance.
• Park staff will seat and release guests to maintain social distancing.
• Chapel pews will be sanitized after each performance.
• Seating is limited to a maximum of 30 guests during each performance.
To ensure a seat, guests are encouraged to register online at https://bit.ly/2020ClaraBrown or call the park at 636-798-2005.
