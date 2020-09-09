St. Charles County parks program to provide tick protection tips

With more than 100 varieties of ticks in the United States and thousands of species in the world, preventing tick-borne illness is something everyone needs to be aware of.
Find out from St. Charles County Parks and Public Health experts how to protect your family and pets, what diseases ticks spread, where they camp out and more at “Ticks: Don’t Get Sick” from 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 12, at the Off-Leash Dog Area at Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Hwy. DD, in Defiance, according to a press release.
Although small in size, ticks can cause major problems by spreading dangerous diseases like Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), thousands of tick-borne illnesses go unreported every year, yet the rates have steadily increased since the 1990s. So, when it comes to ticks, being educated and developing a plan of action can protect you and your pets from contracting these potentially-life threatening infectious diseases.
This new program, led by Katie Willis, St. Charles County Division Director of Humane Services, and Rachael Meara, St. Charles County Park Ranger, offers participants the opportunity to learn about a variety of ticks, how to prevent bites and the proper removal process.
During this hour-long program, guests will have the opportunity to ask questions about these disease-carrying arachnids that are found in your backyard, hanging out at campsites and in the parks. Guests also will discover interesting facts about the most common ticks in our area, including the American dog tick, Blacklegged tick, Brown dog tick and Lone star tick.
Participants who attend this informative program will receive a goodie bag filled with tick prevention supplies and educational information. All ages are welcome to participate, but space is limited to the first 50 guests and pre-registration is required.
To make a reservation, visit http://bit.ly/2020TickProgram or call the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department at 636-949-7535.
