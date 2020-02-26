St. Charles County's event calendar for the week of Feb. 26

EVENTS
• Four powerful documentaries about identity, regionalism, and diversity in Missouri communities are featured in St. Charles County Heritage Museum’s “Missouri Film Series: A Local Documentary Showcase” at 6:30 p.m. on select Thursdays in February, March, April, and May, at the museum, 1630 Heritage Landing, in St. Peters. The first one is "The Pruitt-Igoe Myth" on Feb. 27. Directed by a resident of Wentzville, this is the story of a housing complex destroyed in a highly-publicized implosion. Pre-registration is required for each film in the series, which is open to participants age 14 and older due to adult themes and language. To save your seat, call 636-255-6000 or visit stccparks.org and click on “Activity Registration,” then choose the films of your choice.
• The St. Charles City-County Library Foundation invites you to join it for Dr. Seuss's birthday and enjoy a plate of green eggs and ham and Seuss-themed activities at either 8:30 or 10 a.m. Feb. 29, at Shamrocks Pub 'n Grill, 4177 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., in St. Peters. Tickets are $10 per person and must be purchased in advance at stchlibraryfoundation.org/GreenEggsandHam.
• Human trafficking — the use of force, coercion or fraud to obtain labor or commercial sex acts — is a global crisis, so Gateway Human Trafficking and St. Charles Community College are partnering together to present the Human Trafficking Speaker and Film Series, featuring several speakers and film screenings throughout the spring 2020 season. The series continues with a presentation on the topic of labor and sex trafficking from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 2, in the Donald D. Shook Social Sciences Building auditorium on the SCC campus, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in Cottleville. For more information, contact Robert Jones at robert_jones@stchas.edu or 636-922-8469, or Dr. Shima Rostami at srostami@gatewayhumantrafficking.org.
• Master Gardener training will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. March 4-June 17, at the University of Missouri Extension Center, 260 Brown Road, in St. Peters. For more information, visit extension2.missouri.edu/counties/st-charles/master-gardener or call MU Extension at 636-970-3000.
• The St. Charles City-County Library Foundation's 19th annual Trivia Challenge to Support Literacy will be March 6, at Olympia Athletics & Events Centre, 49 Lawrence St., in St. Charles. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and trivia begins at 7 p.m. Registration for tables of 10 guests includes mulligans, beer, soda and water. To purchase a table, visit stchlibraryfoundation.org/TriviaChallenge.
• The St. Chux Derby Chix flat track roller derby team will play March 7, at Olympia Athletics & Events Centre, 49 Lawrence St., in St. Charles. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first whistle is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For more information, visit stchuxderbychix.com/index.html.
• The St. Charles County Historical Society's annual Trivia Night will be at 7 p.m. March 14, at the St. Peter Catholic Church Parish Center, 221 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. The cost is $140 for a table of eight before Feb. 15 (or $160 per table after Feb. 15) or $20 per person. For more information, call 636-946-9828 or visit scchs.org.
• Basket weaving classes will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 21, at the First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site, 200 S. Main St., in St. Charles. Registration for these classes is required and class size is limited. For more information or to register, call 636-940-3322 or visit mostateparks.com/event/82706/basket-weaving-class-square-cake-basket.
• The 2020 season of St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre bus trips and day tours continues with "Fulton Mo.: Winston Churchill and Auto World" on March 24. The cost is $96. All tours leave from the west parking lot of St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. Price of tours includes transportation, lunch, donations, gratuities and admissions, unless otherwise noted. For more information, visit stpetersmo.net/arts or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624. To register, visit stpetersmo.net/Rec-Connect or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1400.
• The Knights of Columbus at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1424 First Capitol Dr. S., in St. Charles, will host an “All You Can Eat Breakfast” from 8 to 11:30 a.m. March 29. Breakfast includes made-to-order omelets, pancakes, sausages, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice, milk and coffee. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 to 11 years and free for children 5 years old and under. There will also be a blood drive at the same time as the breakfast. Those who donate blood that day will receive a free breakfast. For more information, call 636-946-6799..
MUSIC/DANCE
• The next 5th Saturday Community Dance will be Feb. 29, at Wentzville Community Club, 500 W. Main St., in Wentzville. Instruction starts at 6:30 p.m. and dancing is from 7 to 9 p.m. The dance offers friendly, casual, inexpensive fun in a family-friendly environment. Potluck snacks welcome. Requested donations are $7 for ages 18 and older; $3 for children 8-17, with a maximum donation of $20 per family (living together). For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/WentzvilleDance/ or e-mail wentzvillecommunitydance@gmail.com.
THEATER
• The Timberland High School Theatre Department will present Michael Frayn’s “Noises Off” at 7 p.m. Feb. 27-29, at the Carl E. Reininger Theatre on the THS campus, 559 E. Hwy. N, in Wentzville. This comedy in three acts will be performed by an all-school cast and crew. Admission is $6 for adults and $5 for students when purchased online at Timberlandtheatre.com; tickets are available at the door for $8 for adults and $7 for students. Senior citizens can purchase half-price tickets at the door.
• The St. Charles Community College Performing Arts Department and Center Stage Theatre will present their production of “The Mousetrap” at 7:30 p.m. March 4; at 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 5, at 7:30 p.m. March 6-7, and at 10 a.m. March 8, at the Donald D. Shook Fine Arts Building theatre on the SCC campus, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in Cottleville. SCC students, faculty and staff are able to attend the play for free with proof of ID. The general public can purchase tickets for $5-8 at stchastickets.com. This production is appropriate for middle school age and older. For the most current information regarding auditions and upcoming shows, visit the SCC Center Stage webpage at stchas.edu/centerstage and follow Center Stage Theatre on Facebook at facebook.com/SCCCenterStage. For more information, contact Amy Scheers at 636-922-8721 or ascheers@stchas.edu.
• Center Stage Theatre will hold a casting call for “The Giver” on March 9-10, in the Donald D. Shook Fine Arts Building, Room 110, at St. Charles Community College, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in Cottleville. Callbacks — by invitation only — will be at 7 p.m. March 11. Performance dates are April 22-26. Auditions are open to the community and will be one-on-one with the director in five-minute time slots. To sign up for an audition, visit signupgenius.com/go/Giver. For the most current information regarding auditions and upcoming shows, visit the SCC Center Stage webpage at stchas.edu/centerstage and follow Center Stage Theatre on Facebook at facebook.com/SCCCenterStage. For more information, contact Amy Scheers at 636-922-8721 or ascheers@stchas.edu.
ARTS
• “Songbird” is on display now through March 1, at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, which is located inside St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
• “Dirty Fingernails IV,” a free exhibition celebrating "pure" printmaking, is on display now through March 13, at the Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-255-0270 or visit foundryartcentre.org.
• The Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles, is now accepting proposals for a rotation of solo exhibitions by promising emerging artists. The Emerging Artist series provides a venue, the Ameristar Gallery at the Foundry Art Centre, for early-career artists to show their work to a regional audience. The ideal Emerging Artist would be out of school (not a student) and would not yet achieved significant recognition for his or her work. Proposals must include 10 images of a cohesive body of work, an artist statement and an artist bio. The opportunity is available to artists 18 years and older, worldwide. The deadline to submit a proposal is Feb. 29. Selected proposals will be assigned exhibition dates upon completion of the jurying process. For complete guidelines and to apply, visit foundryartcentre.org.
• The St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre is seeking entries for its “Made in the Shade” art show, which will be on display March 5-April 26. All works submitted for this show should reflect shades of color, shading techniques and shadows. The show is open to youth and adult, amateur and professional artists. Artwork will be received from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 2, at the Cultural Arts Centre, which is located in the west wing of St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. The opening reception will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 5. To download copies of the entry form and cards to accompany your entries, visit stpetersmo.net/arts. For more information, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
SENIORS
• St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1424 First Capitol Dr. S., in St. Charles, will host a Senior Citizen Luncheon for men and women 55 and up, on March 4. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Games (activities) will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. All are welcome. Cost is $5 per person. Reservations are required by Feb. 28, by calling 636-946-6799.
HEALTH
• The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. Feb. 27, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Feb. 28-29, and March 1, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. March 2, and from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. March 3, all at the St. Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center, in St. Peters; and from 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27, Dardenne Elementary School, 2621 Hwy. K, in O'Fallon. The Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up this February to encourage people across the country to "Give Blood to Give Time," ensuring loved ones have the strength and support to battle cancer. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
• The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have these blood donation opportunities coming up in St. Charles County — from 7 to 1 p.m. Feb. 28, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 29, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 2-3, all at the MVRBC Donor Center, 4891 Mexico Road, in St. Peters.
SPORTS/LEISURE
• Reservations will begin March 2 for use of the city of St. Peters' park pavilions for the upcoming 2020 season. Reservations for use of the city's athletic fields open March 23. Pavilions and athletic fields can be reserved online at stpetersmo.net/rec-connect. Phone reservations are available for pavilions only at 636-939-2386, ext. 1400. To register in person, visit the St. Peters Rec-Plex, 5200 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. Reservations for the pavilions at 370 Lakeside Park are available year-round by calling the park at 636-387-5283. Reservations also are available year-round for the City Centre Gazebo (for use between April 1 and Oct. 31) by visiting stpetersmo.net/rec-connect or calling 636-397-6903, ext. 1624. A guaranteed reservation fee is required at time of reservation. To qualify for resident rates, a St. Peters Resident Privilege Card is required. For more information on fees and policies, visit stpetersmo.net/rentals or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1400.
ONGOING
• Free Line Dancing Instruction is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Mid Rivers Mall, Dillard’s Court, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in St. Peters.
• Veterans from all branches of service are invited to attend "Coffee Talk" at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church, 3601 Ehlmann Road, in St. Charles (take I-70 to the Cave Springs exit). They will have applications for VA health care, applications for the Honor Flight, reports from local American Legion and VFW halls and a lot of good camaraderie. There will also be free coffee and donuts.
• Low cost fitness classes tailored for seniors take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the American Legion Hall, in Wentzville, and from 9 to 10 a.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at IHM Catholic Church, in New Melle. The first class is always free. For more information, call Janet at 314-369-6521.
• The free Active Older Adults Game Day at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Board games, cards and dominoes will be played. Bring a snack and your favorite stories to share. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Bingo is played at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the American Legion Hall, 2500 Raymond Dr., in St. Charles. Doors open at 4 p.m. For more information, call 636-947-7976.
• Country and western dance is from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge Hall, 2705 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., in St. Charles. The cost is $6. Lessons included. For more information, call 314-422-1571 or visit jimsdances.com.
• Bingo is played at 3 p.m. Thursdays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• The St. Charles Imperial Dance Club teaches Imperial Swing Dance Lessons from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, 1 St. Peters Centre Blvd, in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-606-2968 or visit SCIDC.com.
• A fish fry is from 3 to 8 p.m. Fridays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. The cost is $8.50. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• Bingo is played at 7 p.m. Fridays at the Wentzville American Legion Auxiliary, 504 Luetkenhaus Blvd. (formerly Old Business 61), in Wentzville. For more information, call 636-327-6060.
• The Astronomical Society of Eastern Missouri offers free telescope viewing on Friday nights, weather permitting, at the Broemmelsiek Park observatory at the intersection of Schwede and Wilson roads, off Highway DD. Sessions begin at sunset or 7 p.m., whichever is later, and last for about two hours. For more information, visit asemonline.org.
• A social dance event will take place on Feb. 28, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2199 Post Road, in Dardenne Prairie. Doors open at 7 p.m. and there will be a free dance lesson at 7:15 p.m. Ballroom, swing, Latin and line dancing will be offered begin at 7:20 p.m. and social dancing begins at 8:30 p.m. The cost is $8 at the door. For more information, call Linda at 636-926-2680.
• A free, fun and friendly group dog walk takes place at 9 a.m. every Saturday starting at the corner of Watkins Glen and Elkhart Lake drives, in St. Charles. Everyone is invited to join this casual half-mile group walk. They also have special guest dog trainers and offer monthly dog nail trimming by a professional dog groomer. For more information, visit woofpackwalk.com.
• Line and Couple Dancing takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays at Faith United Methodist Church, 2950 Droste Road, in St. Charles. The cost is $5 per person. Sponsored by the Sho-Me Shufflers Country Western Dance Club. For more information, call 636-477-6272.
• Ministry to Men, a men's introductory Bible discussion group, meets at 7 a.m. Mondays at The United Methodist Church, 725 N. Wall St., Wentzville. The interdenominational, informal Christian men's group holds weekly small group Bible study groups at various locations throughout the week, usually at restaurants or businesses. It also sponsors a number of annual events designed to connect men with other men to equip them to lead in their homes, workplace and community. For more information, call Brian Phipps at 636-698-5598.
• The Seasoned Eye Carvers meet from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday at the St. Charles Senior Citizens Center, 1455 Fairgrounds (near the Bass Pro Shop), in St. Charles. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, visit stcharlesareawoodcarvers.com/ or call Charles Sapp at 636-928-0149.
• The next St. Charles County Council of the Blind business meeting will be from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. March 2, at the Community Council building (second floor of the Spencer Road Branch Library) 427 Spencer Road, in St. Peters. The SCCCB is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping legally blind individuals in the St. Charles County (and surrounding communities) maintain their sense of dignity and independence through various programs, resources, legislative advocacy, educational and financial assistance as needed. For more information, contact Beverly Kaskadden at 636-561-6947.
• Because I Love You (B.I.L.Y.), a free weekly support program attended by parents who have children (teens and older) with behavioral issues such as drug and/or alcohol abuse, disrespect, running away, negative attitudes, truancy or verbal and physical abuse, meets from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday at United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. The Helpline number is 314-993-7550.
• Come Play with Us is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Progress Park gymnasium, in Wentzville. The cost is $1 per visit. Registration not required. For more information, call 636-332-9236.
• The St. Charles Kiwanis Club meets from 12 to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, at Tubby's Pub & Grub, 506 Droste Road, in St. Charles.
• The O'Fallon Optimist Club will meet at 12 p.m. March 3, at Golden Corral, 1301 Bramblett Road, in O'Fallon. The local club, though part of the international organization, is autonomous and has the flexibility to serve the youth in the area according to the needs they identify. They enjoy doing activities with the youth that support them in sports, education, safety and respect for law. For more information about Optimist International, visit optimist.org.
• A free Quilting Guild at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays. No sewing experience is required. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Gateway Spotlight women's a capella chorus invites women to come sing with them from 7 to 9:45 p.m. on Tuesdays. Rehearsals at First United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-256-6823.
• Monthly Open House Dance Parties will take place at Dance Pizazz, 124 Jungermann Road, in St. Peters. Ballroom, Latin and Swing dance lessons will take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m. before the 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. open social dancing. Admission is $12.50 if you RSVP and pay by the Wednesday before and includes lesson, open dance session, snacks and drinks. No partner is necessary. For more information, visit dance-pizazz.com or call 636-441-6854.
