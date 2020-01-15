EVENTS
• Keep your disc golf skills sharp this winter by joining the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department’s winter indoor disc golf putting league every Tuesday night in January and February. This new program is part of the Dynamic Discs Winter Marksman League and will take place inside the National Horseshoe Pitchers Hall of Fame Building, located at Quail Ridge Park, 560 Interstate Dr., in Wentzville. Participants of all disc golfing abilities will have the opportunity to putt five times at each basket and take part in three rounds at each station with the opportunity to earn points toward Smokin Aces vouchers and cash prizes. Points for each station will be determined by distance and difficulty. Divisions include Pro (cash prize), AM (voucher), Women (voucher), and JR (voucher). Food and beverages will be available for purchase from the concession stand; no outside food or drinks are allowed. The cost is $10 (cash only) per week, per player; children ages 12 and under free. Registration for each event is from 5 to 8 p.m. with putting time extending through 9 p.m. For more information about the indoor disc golf winter putting league, call 636-949-7535.
• Comedy Night with David Graham will be Jan. 24, at the Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. It will be an amazing night of “clean” comedy and Graham is locally known as the MC for the St. Louis Cardinals. For tickets, visit foundryartcentre.org/comedy-night-2020.
• Dads, treat your daughters to a delightful evening at “The Princess Ball” for the 2020 Father-Daughter Dance from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 1, at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, which is located in the west wing of St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. Girls ages 3-13 will have dad all to themselves for an enjoyable evening of music, dancing, dessert and lemonade in the ballroom. A professional photographer will be available to take pictures at an additional cost. Tickets are $14 per person. Advance registration is required. Register in person at the Rec-Plex, 5200 Mexico Road, in St. Peters, by phone at 636-939-2386, ext. 1400, or online at stpetersmo.net/rec-connect. When registering online, print your registration form and bring it with you for admission to the dance. For more information, visit www.stpetersmo.net/arts.
• The 2020 season of St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre bus trips and day tours continues with "St. Louis Steeplechase Tour" on Feb. 26. The cost is $77. All tours leave from the west parking lot of St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. Price of tours includes transportation, lunch, donations, gratuities and admissions, unless otherwise noted. For more information, visit stpetersmo.net/arts or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624. To register, visit stpetersmo.net/Rec-Connect or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1400.
MUSIC/DANCE
• Lindenwood University's J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts 2019-20 touring series lineup continues with the national tour of "Finding Neverland" on Jan. 25. Tickets are available online at LUboxoffice.com, by phone at 636-949-4433 or at the Scheidegger Center Box Office, 2300 W. Clay St., in St. Charles. For more information or to be added to the center's mailing list, call 636-949-4433.
• Zion Lutheran Church and School, 3866 S. Old Hwy. 94, in St. Charles, invites the public to join in song at its 17th annual Hymn Festival at 3 p.m. Feb. 9. The event will feature many hymns arranged by guest composer and organist Phillip Magness, director of sanctuary worship at Concordia Lutheran Church, in Kirkwood, in collaboration with Zion’s choirs and instrumentalists. The event is part of the Music at Zion concert series for 2019-2020. Music at Zion is a ministry that seeks to share the joy of the gospel of Jesus Christ through words and music to the greater community. For more information and directions, visit zionharvester.org or call Mark Thoelke, director of worship and music, at 636-441-7425.
ARTS
• The Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles, is now accepting proposals for a rotation of solo exhibitions by promising emerging artists. The Emerging Artist series provides a venue, the Ameristar Gallery at the Foundry Art Centre, for early-career artists to show their work to a regional audience. The deadline to submit a proposal is Feb. 29. For complete guidelines and to apply, visit foundryartcentre.org.
• “Songbird” is on display now through March 1, at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, which is located inside St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
HEALTH
• The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15-16, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Jan. 17-19, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. Jan. 20, and from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Jan. 21, all at the St. Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center, in St. Peters; from 12 to 7 p.m. Jan. 16, St. Louis Blues Blood Drive, Old Hickory (Banquet Center), 1 Dye Club Dr., in St. Peters; and from 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 17, C.O.P.S., 1 Convention Center Plaza, in St. Charles. The Red Cross currently has a critical need for blood donors of all blood types — especially type O — and platelet donors to make an appointment now to give and help replenish the blood supply after the holiday weeks. To help tackle the critical need, the Red Cross and NFL are working together to offer one lucky winner a trip to Super Bowl LIV, in Miami.Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
• The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have these blood donation opportunities coming up in St. Charles County — from 7 to 1 p.m. Jan. 17, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 18, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 20-21, all at the MVRBC Donor Center, 4891 Mexico Road, in St. Peters.
ONGOING
• Free Line Dancing Instruction is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Mid Rivers Mall, Dillard’s Court, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in St. Peters.
• Veterans from all branches of service are invited to attend "Coffee Talk" at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church, 3601 Ehlmann Road, in St. Charles (take I-70 to the Cave Springs exit). They will have applications for VA health care, applications for the Honor Flight, reports from local American Legion and VFW halls and a lot of good camaraderie. There will also be free coffee and donuts.
• Low cost fitness classes tailored for seniors take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the American Legion Hall, in Wentzville, and from 9 to 10 a.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at IHM Catholic Church, in New Melle. The first class is always free. For more information, call Janet at 314-369-6521.
• The free Active Older Adults Game Day at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Board games, cards and dominoes will be played. Bring a snack and your favorite stories to share. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Bingo is played at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the American Legion Hall, 2500 Raymond Dr., in St. Charles. Doors open at 4 p.m. For more information, call 636-947-7976.
• Country and western dance is from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge Hall, 2705 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., in St. Charles. The cost is $6. Lessons included. For more information, call 314-422-1571 or visit jimsdances.com.
• St. Charles Area Wood Carvers will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 15, at Hollenbeck Middle School, 4555 Central School Road, in St. Charles. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, visit stcharlesareawoodcarvers.com/ or contact Charles Sapp at 636-928-0149.
• Bingo is played at 3 p.m. Thursdays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• The St. Charles Imperial Dance Club teaches Imperial Swing Dance Lessons from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, 1 St. Peters Centre Blvd, in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-606-2968 or visit SCIDC.com.
• A fish fry is from 3 to 8 p.m. Fridays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. The cost is $8.50. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• Bingo is played at 7 p.m. Fridays at the Wentzville American Legion Auxiliary, 504 Luetkenhaus Blvd. (formerly Old Business 61), in Wentzville. For more information, call 636-327-6060.
• The Astronomical Society of Eastern Missouri offers free telescope viewing on Friday nights, weather permitting, at the Broemmelsiek Park observatory at the intersection of Schwede and Wilson roads, off Highway DD. Sessions begin at sunset or 7 p.m., whichever is later, and last for about two hours. For more information, visit asemonline.org.
• A free, fun and friendly group dog walk takes place at 9 a.m. every Saturday starting at the corner of Watkins Glen and Elkhart Lake drives, in St. Charles. Everyone is invited to join this casual half-mile group walk. They also have special guest dog trainers and offer monthly dog nail trimming by a professional dog groomer. For more information, visit woofpackwalk.com.
• Line and Couple Dancing takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays at Faith United Methodist Church, 2950 Droste Road, in St. Charles. The cost is $5 per person. Sponsored by the Sho-Me Shufflers Country Western Dance Club. For more information, call 636-477-6272.
• Ministry to Men, a men's introductory Bible discussion group, meets at 7 a.m. Mondays at The United Methodist Church, 725 N. Wall St., Wentzville. The interdenominational, informal Christian men's group holds weekly small group Bible study groups at various locations throughout the week, usually at restaurants or businesses. For more information, call Brian Phipps at 636-698-5598.
• The Seasoned Eye Carvers meet from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday at the St. Charles Senior Citizens Center, 1455 Fairgrounds (near the Bass Pro Shop), in St. Charles. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, visit stcharlesareawoodcarvers.com/ or call Charles Sapp at 636-928-0149.
• Because I Love You (B.I.L.Y.), a free weekly support program attended by parents who have children (teens and older) with behavioral issues such as drug and/or alcohol abuse, disrespect, running away, negative attitudes, truancy or verbal and physical abuse, meets from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday at United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. The Helpline number is 314-993-7550.
• Come Play with Us is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Progress Park gymnasium, in Wentzville. The cost is $1 per visit. Registration not required. For more information, call 636-332-9236.
• The St. Charles Kiwanis Club meets from 12 to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, at Tubby's Pub & Grub, 506 Droste Road, in St. Charles.
• The O'Fallon Optimist Club will meet at 12 p.m. Jan. 21, at Golden Corral, 1301 Bramblett Road, in O'Fallon. The local club, though part of the international organization, is autonomous and has the flexibility to serve the youth in the area according to the needs they identify. They enjoy doing activities with the youth that support them in sports, education, safety and respect for law. For more information, visit optimist.org.
• A free Quilting Guild at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays. No sewing experience is required. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Gateway Spotlight women's a capella chorus invites women to come sing with them from 7 to 9:45 p.m. on Tuesdays. Rehearsals at First United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-256-6823.
• Monthly Open House Dance Parties will take place at Dance Pizazz, 124 Jungermann Road, in St. Peters. Ballroom, Latin and Swing dance lessons will take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m. before the 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. open social dancing. Admission is $12.50 if you RSVP and pay by the Wednesday before and includes lesson, open dance session, snacks and drinks. No partner is necessary. For more information, visit dance-pizazz.com or call 636-441-6854.
