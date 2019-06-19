EVENTS
• The next St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre fun bus tour, "IL Route 66 & the Carlinville Sears Houses," will be June 19. The cost is $87, which includes lunch. All tours include transportation, lunch, donations, gratuities and admissions unless otherwise noted. For more information on this and future tours, visit stpetersmo.net/arts or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624. To register, visit stpetersmo.net/Rec-Connect or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1400.
• Skaters from across Missouri and the surrounding states are invited to celebrate national Go Skateboarding Day from 12 to 5 p.m. June 21, at the Youth Activity Park (YAP), 7801 Hwy. N, in Dardenne Prairie. Hosted by the St. Charles Co. Parks and Recreation Dept., this free event at Missouri’s largest outdoor skate park features a variety of competitions, demonstrations and giveaways. Spectators of all ages and anyone with a skateboard, roller blades, BMX bike or scooter are encouraged to attend. After the celebration, guests are invited to enjoy the park until midnight for Late Skate and Ride on the lighted course. The park’s sand volleyball court, half-court basketball, open play fields, tetherball, indoor rock wall, game room and the YAP Café will also be open. For the schedule of activities, a list of park rules, or to download a participation waiver, contact the YAP at 636-561-4964. Admission to the park is free in 2019. To follow the YAP on Facebook, visit facebook.com/youthactivitypark.
• Now you can get a great workout while exploring some of the waterways in St. Charles Co. parks at a new class, "Stand Up Paddleboarding 101," from 7:30 to 9 p.m. June 21, on Betty’s Lake at Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Hwy. DD, in Defiance. No experience is necessary. A certified instructor from SUP St. Louis teaches the basics of the sport. Before heading out on the water, registered participants are fitted with the appropriate safety gear and learn about paddleboard equipment. The cost of the program is $10 per person; the class is limited to 15 participants. All participants must know how to swim and be at least 12 years of age. To pre-register, visit http://bit.ly/2019SUP101registration or call the parks department at 636-949-7535.
• Skate, ride and play the night away this summer for free at the Youth Activity Park, 7801 Hwy. N, in Dardenne Prairie. The park stays open until midnight every third Friday, May thru September, so bring your skateboard, scooter, BMX bike and your friends to join in the fun. Youth and adults can enjoy extreme sports under the stars on the state-of-the art 33,000-square-foot skate/bike course on June 21. The concrete course is equipped with nighttime lighting, has beginner, intermediate and advanced bowls, a street course, a snake run and is the largest outdoor skate park in Missouri. Other park amenities include an indoor rock wall and game room. The YAP Café also will be open and have food and drink available for purchase. Admission to the park is free year-round in 2019. Youth must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian and helmets are required for all participants. Youth under 12 years of age or not in sixth grade must be supervised by an adult while using the park. In the event of inclement weather, the park will close at 10 p.m. For more information or to register, call the park at 636-561-4964.
• Get active by nature at Yoga in the Park from 8 to 9 a.m. June 22, at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. This new program, taught by certified fitness instructor Eve Pearson, promotes community health, energizes the body and gives citizens a sense of inner peace. Participants are encouraged to wear loose fitting clothes and to bring a mat or towel, sunscreen and water to drink. Classes will take place near the grassy area next to Shelter #3 in the park. Yoga in the Park, which runs every Saturday through September, is free and open to all ages. For more information or to register, call 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019YogaInThePark.
• Bring your canine to the dog park for dog-friendly fun, activities and giveaways at Yappy Hour from 3 to 5 p.m. June 22, at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. Hosted by the St. Charles Co. Parks and Recreation Dept. and Royal Canin, a global leader in pet health nutrition, this new canine program celebrates the recent opening of the park’s three-acre Off-Leash Dog Area. WestInn Kennels, a professional pet care, training, and boarding facility, will lead fun activities throughout the event. Participants also can register to receive a free nutrition consultation and three months of Royal Canin product. To register or for more information, visit http://bit.ly/2019YappyHourRegistration or call the parks department at 636-949-7535.
• St. Charles Co. Master Gardeners will offer three summer gardening classes, starting with "Planning a Fall Vegetable Garden" from 7 to 8 p.m. June 26, at University of Missouri Extension Center, 260 Brown Road, in St. Peters. Justin Keay, MU Extension Horticulture Specialist, will present the timeline for starting fall vegetable plants and direct seeding of fall root crops. Some vegetable seed giveaway included. The fee is $10 per class and registration is required by five days prior to the class date. To register, call 636-970-3000.
• Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to enjoy a night of competitive mountain bike racing followed by an all-night trail run at Indian Camp Creek Park, 2679 Dietrich Road, in Foristell. The fun begins at sunset on June 29, and continues through the wee hours of the morning on June 30. First up is Sunset Sizzler, a timed United Federation of Dirt (UFD) Series Event that features competitive mountain bike racing. Cost is $20 if registered by June 23, or $25 after that date. For more information or to register for Dark 2 Dawn, visit dark-2-dawn.weebly.com.
• The Knights of Columbus at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1424 First Capitol Dr. S., in St. Charles, will host an “All You Can Eat Breakfast” from 8 to 11:30 a.m. June 30. Breakfast includes: made-to-order omelets, pancakes, sausages, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice, milk and coffee. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children 6 to 11 and free for children 5 and under. A blood drive will also take place at the same time as the breakfast. Those who donate blood that day will receive a free breakfast. For more information, call 636-946-6799.
• The St. Charles Co. Parks Dept. will offer kayaking classes this summer. Expert instructors from the Alpine Shop will teach beginner classes at 10 a.m. June 30, at Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Hwy. DD, in Defiance; and intermediate classes at 12:30 p.m. June 30, at The Park at New Melle Lakes, 400 Foristell Road, in New Melle. For more information or to register, visit alpineshop.regfox.com/19mainkayakingclasspage
• The Fort Zumwalt School Dist. will host two job fairs for the support staff positions of paraprofessional, secretary, clerk, bus driver, custodian and student nutrition. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted at the job fairs, which are from 3 to 7 p.m. July 9, at Hope High School, 307 W. Pitman, in O’Fallon, and from 4 to 7 p.m. July 25, also at Hope High School. Qualified applicants can complete an application at fz.k12.mo.us under the “Work For FZSD” tab.
• Make your own beautifully handcrafted soaps with the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Dept, as experienced staff will teach children and adults the step-by-step procedures of making soap from scratch at the Hands-On Heritage: Soap Making workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 13, under The Grand Pavilion at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Hwy. F, in Defiance. This soap-making workshop is intended for ages 8 and up and is perfect for crafty individuals, scouts, families and other groups who want to learn more about the art of making soap. The cost of the program is $8 and space is limited. To make a reservation, call the park at 636-798-2005 or visit http://bit.ly/2019SoapMaking.
• The Saint Charles Christmas Traditions in July Trivia Night will be from 7 to 10 p.m. July 19, in Memorial Hall at Blanchette Park, 1900 W. Randolph St., in St. Charles. The cost is $20 per person or $160 for a table of eight. Jack Frost & The Master of Revels will be your hosts for the evening and there will be surprise appearances throughout the evening and great prizes. Bring food and decorate your tables. Wine, beer and soda will be provided. To reserve a spot, call 636-255-6155.
MUSIC/DANCE
• The free St. Peters Sunset Fridays Concert Series continues with Serapis at 6:30 p.m. June 21. Due to the ongoing flood situation at 370 Lakeside Park, the concert will take place at The Cove at St. Peters, 5270 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. The Cove aquatics center will be open free from 6 to 9 p.m. Food and beverages will be available from the Gator Island Grill at 6 p.m. Flood watch updates are posted at stpetersmo.net and on the SPTV government channel. For a complete Sunset Fridays schedule, visit stpetersmo.net/sunset.
• The Redemptions will perform gospel music at 6 p.m. June 22, at New Beginnings Worship Center, 108 Birdie Hills Road, in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-544-2030 or 314-269-6304.
• The 5th Saturday Community Dance will celebrate its first anniversary and its sponsor Crossroads Arts Council will celebrate its fifth anniversary from 6:30 to 9 p.m. June 29, at Wentzville Community Club, 500 W. Main St., in Wentzville. There will be music, dancing and cake. All are welcome — singles, couples, families, seniors, youth ages 8 and up. Easy mixers and fun contra dances delight even non-dancers. No experience? No partner? No problem. All dances are taught. For more information on the 5th Saturday Community Dance, visit facebook.com/groups/WentzvilleDance/ or e-mail wentzvillecommunitydance@gmail.com. For more information on the Crossroads Art Council, visit crossroadsartscouncil.org/ or e-mail crossroadsartscouncil@gmail.com.
ARTS
• Maggie Lowe and Donna Knox will exhibit their art now through June 29, at the Lillian Yahn Gallery in the new location of the St. Charles County Arts Council, 3028 Winghaven Blvd., in O'Fallon. Lowe creates colorful Names of Grace lettering and animal portraits, while Knox creates unique jewelry in porcelain. Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 636-265-1911 or visit Facebook.com/sccartscouncil.
• The latest 2019 art show at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, which is located inside St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters, is “Parental Love,” which is on display now through July 7. All works exhibit the parental love displayed between animals, birds, fish, humans, etc. For more information, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
• "Putting It Together 2: The Art of Assembling,” which showcases assemblage and collage pieces alongside one another, combining both practices into an assembled collection of 2D and 3D artwork, is on display now through July 19, at the Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. For more information, visit foundryartcentre.org.
RELIGION
• Roar Vacation Bible School for kids ages 4-12 (finished sixth grade) will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. July 8-12, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 945 Wolfrum Road, in Weldon Spring. They will be going on an epic African adventure while they explore God’s goodness. The cost is $10 (scholarships are available for those for whom it is cost prohibitive). For more information or to register, visit https://stjohnsweldonspring.org/event/vbs/.
YOUTH
• Whether your child is artistic, athletic, crafty, adventurous or all of the above, St. Peters Summer Camps cater to all kinds of kids with weekly Art Experience Camps, Rec-Plex Activities Camps and Sports Camps, throughout the month of June. Register in advance for each weekly camp. First-time registration for all 2019 summer camps must be completed in person at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, 5200 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. For more information, visit stpetersmo.net/Camps.
HEALTH
• The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. June 19-20, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. June 21-23, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. June 24, and from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. June 25, all at the St. Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center, in St. Peters; from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 19, Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave., in O’Fallon (St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive); from 12 to 6 p.m. June 20, St. Charles Elks Lodge, 560 St. Peters Howell Road, in St. Charles (St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive); from 3 to 7 p.m. June 24, River Oaks Church, 550 Hwy. T, in Foristell; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25, Air Evac Lifeteam, 1001 Boardwalk Spring Place, in O'Fallon. Everyone who attempts to donate at the two Cardinals blood drives will receive a specially designed Cardinals T-shirt, while supplies last. The Red Cross has launched the Missing Types campaign to raise awareness for lifesaving blood donations and urge the public to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this summer. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
• The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have these blood donation opportunities coming up in St. Charles County — from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 21, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. June 22, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 24-25, all at the MVRBC Donor Center, 4891 Mexico Road, in St. Peters; from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 25, Immaculate Heart of Mary, #8 W. Hwy. D, in New Melle; and from 3;30 to 6:30 p.m. June 26, Wentzville Parks and Recreation, 968 Meyer Road, in Wentzville.
ONGOING
• Free Line Dancing Instruction is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Mid Rivers Mall, Dillard’s Court, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in St. Peters.
• Veterans from all branches of service are invited to attend "Coffee Talk" at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church, 3601 Ehlmann Road, in St. Charles. They will have applications for VA health care, applications for the Honor Flight, reports from local American Legion and VFW halls and a lot of good camaraderie. There will also be free coffee and donuts.
• Low cost fitness classes tailored for seniors take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the American Legion Hall, in Wentzville, and from 9 to 10 a.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at IHM Catholic Church, in New Melle. The first class is always free. For more information, call Janet at 314-369-6521.
• The free Active Older Adults Game Day at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Board games, cards and dominoes will be played. Bring a snack and your favorite stories to share. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Bingo is played at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the American Legion Hall, 2500 Raymond Dr., in St. Charles. Doors open at 4 p.m. For more information, call 636-947-7976.
• Country and western dance is from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge Hall, 2705 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., in St. Charles. The cost is $6. Lessons included. For more information, call 314-422-1571 or visit jimsdances.com.
• St. Charles Area Wood Carvers will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. June 19, at Hollenbeck Middle School, 4555 Central School Road, in St. Charles. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, visit stcharlesareawoodcarvers.com/ or contact Charles Sapp at 636-928-0149.
• Bingo is played at 3 p.m. Thursdays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• The St. Charles Imperial Dance Club teaches Imperial Swing Dance Lessons from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, 1 St. Peters Centre Blvd, in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-606-2968 or visit SCIDC.com.
• A fish fry is from 3 to 8 p.m. Fridays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. The cost is $8.50. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• Bingo is played at 7 p.m. Fridays at the Wentzville American Legion Auxiliary, 504 Luetkenhaus Blvd. (formerly Old Business 61), in Wentzville. For more information, call 636-327-6060.
• The Astronomical Society of Eastern Missouri offers free telescope viewing on Friday nights, weather permitting, at the Broemmelsiek Park observatory at the intersection of Schwede and Wilson roads, off Highway DD. Sessions begin at sunset or 7 p.m., whichever is later, and last for about two hours. For more information, visit asemonline.org.
• A free, fun and friendly group dog walk takes place at 9 a.m. every Saturday starting at the corner of Watkins Glen and Elkhart Lake drives, in St. Charles. Everyone is invited to join this casual half-mile group walk. They also have special guest dog trainers and offer monthly dog nail trimming by a professional dog groomer. For more information, visit woofpackwalk.com.
• Immaculate Conception Church in Augusta hosts The Fourth Sunday Breakfast serving from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 23, at the Immaculate Conception dining hall. The items served include pork sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, regular and potato pancakes, biscuits and gravy, and baked apples. It's all you can eat — $8 for adults and $4 for children.
• Line and Couple Dancing takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays at Faith United Methodist Church, 2950 Droste Road, in St. Charles. The cost is $5 per person. Sponsored by the Sho-Me Shufflers Country Western Dance Club. For more information, call 636-477-6272.
• Ministry to Men, a men's introductory Bible discussion group, meets at 7 a.m. Mondays at The United Methodist Church, 725 N. Wall St., Wentzville. The interdenominational, informal Christian men's group holds weekly small group Bible study groups at various locations throughout the week, usually at restaurants or businesses. It also sponsors a number of annual events designed to connect men with other men to equip them to lead in their homes, workplace and community. For more information, call Brian Phipps at 636-698-5598.
• The Seasoned Eye Carvers meet from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday at the St. Charles Senior Citizens Center, 1455 Fairgrounds (near the Bass Pro Shop), in St. Charles. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, visit stcharlesareawoodcarvers.com/ or contact Charles Sapp at 636-928-0149.
• Because I Love You (B.I.L.Y.), a free weekly support program attended by parents who have children (teens and older) with behavioral issues such as drug and/or alcohol abuse, disrespect, running away, negative attitudes, truancy or verbal and physical abuse, meets from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday at United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. The Helpline number is 314-993-7550.
• Come Play with Us is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Progress Park gymnasium, in Wentzville. The cost is $1 per visit. Registration not required. For more information, call 636-332-9236.
• The St. Charles Kiwanis Club meets from 12 to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, at Tubby's Pub & Grub, 506 Droste Road, in St. Charles.
• A free Quilting Guild at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays. No sewing experience is required. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Gateway Spotlight women's a capella chorus invites women to come sing with them from 7 to 9:45 p.m. on Tuesdays. Rehearsals at First United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-256-6823.
• The O'Fallon Optimist Club will meet at 7 p.m. June 25, at Bank of Old Monroe, 401 T.R. Hughes Blvd., in O'Fallon. The local club, though part of the international organization, is autonomous and has the flexibility to serve the youth in the area according to the needs they identify. They enjoy doing activities with the youth that support them in sports, education, safety and respect for law. For more information about Optimist International, visit optimist.org.
• Monthly Open House Dance Parties will take place at Dance Pizazz, 124 Jungermann Road, in St. Peters. Ballroom, Latin and Swing dance lessons will take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m. before the 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. open social dancing. Admission is $12.50 if you RSVP and pay by the Wednesday before and includes lesson, open dance session, snacks and drinks. No partner is necessary. For more information, visit dance-pizazz.com or call 636-441-6854.
