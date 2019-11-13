HOLIDAY EVENTS
• Chick-fil-A, 2106 Hwy. K, in O’Fallon, is giving back to those in need this holiday season by hosting a collection drive from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 16, to support the 12th annual Helping Hands for the Holidays charitable event on Dec. 12, at the St. Charles Convention Center. Donate one or more of any of these items — winter coats, winter hats, scarves, gloves, socks, new underwear, shampoo, conditioner, soap, body wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss, deodorant or feminine hygiene products — and receive a “Be Our Guest Card” valid for one free Chick-fil-A item. Helping Hands for the Holidays, produced by the St. Charles Convention Center and We Love St. Charles, assists those in need by providing a free unforgettable holiday experience. For more information, visit WeLoveStCharles.com or follow WLSC on Facebook and Twitter.
• Zion Lutheran Church and School, 3866 S. Old Hwy. 94, in St. Charles, invites the public to the 24th annual service of "Lessons and Carols" at 7 p.m. Dec. 8. Celebrate the holiday season with scripture and song as performed by more than 125 of Zion’s own children and adult choirs, handbell ensembles and instrumentalists. For more information and directions, visit zionharvester.org or call Mark Thoelke at 636-441-7425.
NON-HOLIDAY EVENTS
• The next St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre fun bus tour, "St. Louis Architectural Treasures," will be Nov. 14. The cost is $99. For more information on this and future tours, visit stpetersmo.net/arts or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624. To register, visit stpetersmo.net/Rec-Connect or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1400.
• The sixth annual "Art of Wine" event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14, at Willows Way, 800 Friedens Road, in St. Charles. This is a free, no RSVP required event that will showcase photographs and paintings by clients in the Willows Way Mentor Arts Program. Wine, beer, soft drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be served. For more information, visit willowsway.org/fundraising-events-news/art-of-wine.
• Learn “Rockwall Basics” with the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Nov. 16, at the Youth Activity Park (YAP), 7801 Hwy. N, in Dardenne Prairie. With the help of belay-certified park staff, participants 6 years and older will have access to the 30-foot indoor rock wall to learn this physically demanding sport that combines fitness and agility with mental fortitude. The cost is $10 per person. Space is limited. To pre-register, visit http://bit.ly/2019RockwallBasics or call 636-561-4964. A parent-signed waiver must be completed online at stccparks.org or at the park prior to participation.
• Learn how to create handmade cards and extraordinary designs using water, paint, paper and fabric at "Hands-On Heritage: Paper Marbling" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16, at the Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Hwy. F, in Defiance. This hands-on workshop allows participants of all ages and creativity levels to discover the traditional art and rich history of paper marbling. The cost of the program is $5 per person. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Pre-register by calling 636-949-7535 or visiting http://bit.ly/2019PaperMarbling.
• The St. Louis area Sikh community will host a pair of open houses from 12 to 1 p.m. Nov. 16-17, at Sikh Study Circle of St. Louis, 16 Willis Dr., in St. Peters. The Nov. 16 open house will welcome representatives from the local police and fire departments for a lunch and discussion. The Nov. 17 open house will welcome an honored guest to be announced, with most of the sangat, or congregation, in attendance. For more information, e-mail Sukhchain Singh Tuli at singh123tuli@yahoo.com.
The “Thinksgiving” Trivia Night fundraiser for the Tri-County Citizen’s Advisory Board will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 16, at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. The cost is $20 per person or $160 per table of eight. To reserve your table, call Esther at 314-477-5096 or Melinda at 636-940-3333, ext. 240.
• The John W. Hammond Institute for Free Enterprise at Lindenwood University will host Gary Schoeniger and Clifton L. Taulbert, co-authors of “Who Owns the Ice House? — Eight Life Lessons From an Unlikely Entrepreneur,” for multiple sessions highlighting Global Entrepreneurship Week 2019 that will be free and open to the public on the LU campus, 209 S. Kingshighway, in St. Charles. For more information, contact Carol Felzien at 636-627-2915 or CFelzien@lindenwood.edu or visit HammondInstitute.org.
• The St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre Time for Tea 2019 Speaker Series concludes with "Genealogy Basics" from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 19, at the Cultural Arts Centre, located in the west wing of St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. Listen to Cindy DuBois explain how her interest in family history became a lifelong passion. She will share Internet research options, as well as the physical location of important documents available to researchers. She will introduce participants to census films, birth/death records, DNA research and more. She will also teach you how and where to connect with family members and the important role photography plays in the documentation of your ancestral journey. The cost is $10 per person and includes light refreshments. CAC members receive $1 off admission. Register in person at the CAC or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624.
THEATER
• Center Stage Theatre will present its production of “Proof” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13-16, at 10 a.m. Nov. 14, and at 2 p.m. Nov. 17, at the Donald D. Shook Fine Arts Building theater at St. Charles Community College, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in Cottleville. The production is appropriate for high school age and older. SCC students are able to attend the play for free with an SCC ID. The general public can purchase tickets for $5-8 by visiting stchastickets.com or calling 636-922-8050.
• The Liberty High School Theatre Department will present Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” at 7 p.m. Nov. 14-16, in the Liberty High School Performing Arts Center, 2275 Sommers Road, in Lake Saint Louis. Admission is $6 for adults and $5 for students and tickets will be available at the door.
• The Holt High School Theatre Department will present Richard Rogers' and Oscar Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” at 7 p.m. Nov. 21-23, in the school's C.H. Jones Auditorium, 600 Campus Dr., in Wentzville. Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for students and tickets are available at the door.
ARTS
• The “$100 or Less Art Show and Sale” is on display now through Dec. 15, at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, which is located inside St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
HEALTH
• The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. Nov. 14, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Nov. 15-17, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. Nov. 18, and from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Nov. 19, all at the St. Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center, in St. Peters; and from 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14, Faith United Church of Christ, 106 Kent St., in Wentzville. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
• The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have these blood donation opportunities coming up in St. Charles County — from 7 to 1 p.m. Nov. 15, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 18-19, all at the MVRBC Donor Center, 4891 Mexico Road, in St. Peters; from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 17, All Saints Catholic Church, 7 McMenamy Road, in St. Peters; from 12 to 3 p.m. Nov. 20, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis, 100 Medical Plaza, in Lake Saint Louis; and from 12 to 4 p.m. Nov. 20, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles, 300 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles.
ONGOING
• Free Line Dancing Instruction is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Mid Rivers Mall, Dillard’s Court, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in St. Peters.
• Veterans from all branches of service are invited to attend "Coffee Talk" at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church, 3601 Ehlmann Road, in St. Charles.
• Low cost fitness classes tailored for seniors take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the American Legion Hall, in Wentzville, and from 9 to 10 a.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at IHM Catholic Church, in New Melle. The first class is always free. For more information, call Janet at 314-369-6521.
• The free Active Older Adults Game Day at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Board games, cards and dominoes will be played. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Bingo is played at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the American Legion Hall, 2500 Raymond Dr., in St. Charles. Doors open at 4 p.m. For more information, call 636-947-7976.
• Country and western dance is from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge Hall, 2705 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., in St. Charles. The cost is $6. Lessons included. For more information, call 314-422-1571 or visit jimsdances.com.
• The O’Fallon Photo Club will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 13, at the O’Fallon Senior Center, 106 N. Main St., in O'Fallon (located on the east end of the O’Fallon Municipal Centre parking lot at Sonderen). For more information, search for O’Fallon Photo Club on Facebook.
• Bingo is played at 3 p.m. Thursdays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• The Wentzville Outreach Lions Club will meet from 6 to 6:55 p.m. Nov. 14, in the meeting room at Schnucks, 1960 Wentzville Pkwy., in Wentzville. The club is looking for men, women and families who want to share its vision and mission to help the community. For more information, call 314-713-1640 or e-mail districtgovernorlisa@yahoo.com.
• The St. Charles Imperial Dance Club teaches Imperial Swing Dance Lessons from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, 1 St. Peters Centre Blvd, in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-606-2968 or visit SCIDC.com.
• A fish fry is from 3 to 8 p.m. Fridays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. The cost is $8.50. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• Bingo is played at 7 p.m. Fridays at the Wentzville American Legion Auxiliary, 504 Luetkenhaus Blvd. (formerly Old Business 61), in Wentzville. For more information, call 636-327-6060.
• The Astronomical Society of Eastern Missouri offers free telescope viewing on Friday nights, weather permitting, at the Broemmelsiek Park observatory at the intersection of Schwede and Wilson roads, off Highway DD. Sessions begin at sunset or 7 p.m., whichever is later, and last for about two hours. For more information, visit asemonline.org.
• A free, fun and friendly group dog walk takes place at 9 a.m. every Saturday starting at the corner of Watkins Glen and Elkhart Lake drives, in St. Charles. Everyone is invited to join this casual half-mile group walk. They also have special guest dog trainers and offer monthly dog nail trimming by a professional dog groomer. For more information, visit woofpackwalk.com.
• Line and Couple Dancing takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays at Faith United Methodist Church, 2950 Droste Road, in St. Charles. The cost is $5 per person. Sponsored by the Sho-Me Shufflers Country Western Dance Club. For more information, call 636-477-6272.
• Ministry to Men, a men's introductory Bible discussion group, meets at 7 a.m. Mondays at The United Methodist Church, 725 N. Wall St., Wentzville. For more information, call Brian Phipps at 636-698-5598.
• The Seasoned Eye Carvers meet from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday at the St. Charles Senior Citizens Center, 1455 Fairgrounds (near the Bass Pro Shop), in St. Charles. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, visit stcharlesareawoodcarvers.com/ or contact Charles Sapp at 636-928-0149.
• Because I Love You (B.I.L.Y.), a free weekly support program attended by parents who have children (teens and older) with behavioral issues such as drug and/or alcohol abuse, disrespect, running away, negative attitudes, truancy or verbal and physical abuse, meets from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday at United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. The Helpline number is 314-993-7550.
• Come Play with Us is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Progress Park gymnasium, in Wentzville. The cost is $1 per visit. Registration not required. For more information, call 636-332-9236.
• The St. Charles Kiwanis Club meets from 12 to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, at Tubby's Pub & Grub, 506 Droste Road, in St. Charles.
• The O'Fallon Optimist Club will meet at 12 p.m. Nov. 19, at Golden Corral, 1301 Bramblett Road, in O'Fallon. For more information about Optimist International, visit optimist.org.
• A free Quilting Guild at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays. No sewing experience is required. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Gateway Spotlight women's a capella chorus invites women to come sing with them from 7 to 9:45 p.m. on Tuesdays. Rehearsals at First United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-256-6823.
Send event information to goodnews@yourjournal.com two weeks before the desired publication date.