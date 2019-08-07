EVENTS
• St. Johns Bank is collecting school supplies now through Aug. 16, as part of the annual Push for Pencils drive that benefits KidSmart. All five St. Johns Bank locations serve as drop-off points, including three St. Charles County locations at 1053 Cave Springs Road, in St. Peters; 2897 Hwy. K, in O'Fallon; and 4001 Old Hwy. 94 S., in St. Charles. For more information, call 314-428-1000 or visit stjohnsbank.com.
• The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department's "Blues and BBQ at the Museum" will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 9, at the St. Charles County Heritage Museum, 1630 Heritage Landing, in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-255-6000.
• Bring the family out to Broemmelsiek Park's Astronomy Viewing Area on Aug. 9, to witness the biggest "cosmic fireworks" show of the year — the Perseid Meteor Shower. A shooting star watch party begins at 9 p.m. in the park, 1615 Schwede Road, in Wentzville. For more information, visit asemonline.org or e-mail Outreach@asemonline.org.
• Get active by nature at Yoga in the Park from 8 to 9 a.m. Aug. 10, at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. This free class will take place near the grassy area next to Shelter #3 in the park. For more information or to register, call 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019YogaInThePark.
• The next St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre fun bus tour, "The Kosher Konnection," will be Aug. 15. To register, visit stpetersmo.net/Rec-Connect or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1400.
• The third annual Volunteers in Medicine St. Charles Golf Tournament will be Aug. 15, at Whitmoor Country Club, 1100 Whitmoor Dr., in Weldon Spring. The event includes lunch at 12 p.m., a shotgun start for golf at 1 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. For more information, visit vimstc.org or contact Chad Abel at 636-734-6998 or chad.a.abel@ampf.com.
• Children of all ages and their families are encouraged to enjoy the outdoors, get active and read at the "Storybook Walk: Summer Nights" event from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 16, at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. For more information and to register, visit stccparks.org or call 636-949-7535.
• Bring your bike and a helmet and learn how to ride safely at the 3rd annual Bike Safety Rodeo, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 17, at the Youth Activity Park, 7801 Hwy. N, in Dardenne Prairie. The event is free. Pre-registration is requested, but walk-ups are welcome. To register, call 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019BikeSafetyRodeo.
• The "Dances with Single Track" mountain bike race will be at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 18, at Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Hwy. DD, in Defiance. Online pre-registration is suggested by visiting https://legacy.usacycling.org/register/2019-956 before 4 p.m. Aug. 16. For more information, call David Krajcovic at 314-753-8346 or e-mail dwst0819@gmail.com.
MUSIC/DANCE
• The free St. Peters Sunset Fridays Concert Series concludes with the blues sounds of Paul Bonn & The Bluesmen at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9, at The Cove at St. Peters, 5270 Mexico Road, in St. Peters.
ARTS
• “Celebrating Heritage” is on display now through Sept. 1, at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, which is located inside St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. All works submitted for this show demonstrate a culture and its traditions. For more information, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
• “Architectonic,” an all-media exhibition highlighting works that are inspired by architecture or that incorporate architectural elements, is on display now through Sept. 13, at the Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. For more information, visit foundryartcentre.org.
• In honor of the Sestercentennial of St. Charles, the Foundry Art Centre presents “250 Years of St. Charles," an exhibition of local architecture throughout the city’s history, which is on display now through Sept. 13, at the FAC, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-255-0270 or visit foundryartcentre.org.
EDUCATION
• The St. Charles Community College Adult Education and Literacy program will offer free classes at several locations across St. Charles County. High School Equivalency exam preparation classes are offered in the morning or evening, Monday through Thursday. English as a Second Language (ESL) classes are offered in the morning or evening, Monday through Saturday. For more information on registration dates, times and locations, call 636-922-8411 or visit stchas.edu/ael.
HEALTH
• The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7-8, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Aug. 9-11, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. Aug. 12, and from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Aug. 13, all at the St. Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center, in St. Peters; from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 7, Culver's, 1898 Wentzville Pkwy., in Wentzville; and from 3 to 8 p.m. Aug. 8, New Hope Presbyterian Church, 1580 Kisker Road, in St. Charles. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
• The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have these blood donation opportunities coming up in St. Charles County — from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 8, St. Patrick Catholic Church and School, 405 S. Church St., in Wentzville; from 7 to 1 p.m. Aug. 9, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 10, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 12-13, all at the MVRBC Donor Center, 4891 Mexico Road, in St. Peters; from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 14, Executive Personal Computers, 3941 Harry S. Truman Blvd., in St. Charles; and from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 14, Assumption Catholic Church, 405 N. Main St., in O'Fallon.