HOLIDAY EVENTS
• Ring in some holiday cheer when St. Peters celebrates its 30th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6, at St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. Beautiful lights, photos with Santa Claus and musical performances by local groups, including Butch Wax and the Hollywoods, will also highlight this free event. Bring the family, enjoy the music and then step outside for the lighting of the tree. Other groups performing at the ceremony will be Childbloom Guitar Program of St. Charles County; the Fort Zumwalt East High School Orchestra; and Lindenwood University’s Voices Only. Following the music is the countdown to the lighting of the tree and photo opportunities with Santa in the City Hall lobby. For more information, visit stpetersmo.net.
• Zion Lutheran Church and School, 3866 S. Old Hwy. 94, in St. Charles, invites the public to the 24th annual service of "Lessons and Carols" at 7 p.m. Dec. 8. Celebrate the holiday season with scripture and song as performed by more than 125 of Zion’s own children and adult choirs, handbell ensembles and instrumentalists. This service is part of the Music at Zion concert series for 2019-2020. Music at Zion is a ministry that seeks to share the joy of the gospel of Jesus Christ through words and music to the greater community. For more information and directions, visit zionharvester.org or call Mark Thoelke at 636-441-7425.
• The final 2019 St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre fun bus tour, "Hermann German Holiday," will be Dec. 13. The cost is $89. For more information, visit stpetersmo.net/arts or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624. To register, visit stpetersmo.net/Rec-Connect or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1400.
• Lindenwood University's J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts 2019-20 touring series lineup continues with performances by The Saint Louis Ballet on Dec. 15, and Martina McBride on Dec. 21. Tickets are available online at LUboxoffice.com, by phone at 636-949-4433 or at the Scheidegger Center Box Office, 2300 W. Clay St., in St. Charles. For more information or to be added to the center's mailing list, call 636-949-4433.
• Embrace the spirit of the season for the conclusion of the 2019 Friday Evening Social Dance Series with the Holiday Dance, featuring the music of The Trilogy Band, from 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 20, at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, located in the west wing of St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. The cost is $7 per ticket. Purchase your ticket at the door. Individuals, couples and groups are welcome. Show a St. Peters Resident Privilege Card at the door and receive $1 off the price of admission. Cultural Arts Centre members also receive a $1 discount. For more information, visit stpetersmo.net/arts or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624.
NON-HOLIDAY EVENTS
• The Saint Louis Crisis Nursery and St. Charles Community College are teaming up for the Crisis Nursery Coat Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20-21. Old men’s, women’s and children’s coats for families in need can be dropped off on these days and times in the Daniel J. Conoyer Social Sciences Building lounge at St. Charles Community College, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in Cottleville. For more information, contact Vicky Herbel at vherbel@stchas.edu or 636-922-8666.
• Children ages 5 and under will love becoming little explorers as they learn and play in the park during the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department's Little Explorer Nature Program from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 5, at Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Hwy. DD, in Defiance. Participants should meet at the park’s visitors center. Preschoolers explore all things outdoors — birds, reptiles, insects, plants, animals, seeds, pollinators, dinosaurs and more. Dress for the weather as you will take a short hike, play fun activities, read a story and enjoy a snack together. The cost is $3 and it is limited to 24 children. Pre-registration is required by calling the parks department at 636-949-7535 or by signing up online at http://bit.ly/2019ParkRegistration.
• Kids, teens and their families are invited to enjoy a fun night of ice skating, music, games, prizes and more at the St. Peters Rec-Plex’s D.J. Skate night from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6, inside the north ice arena at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, 5200 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. There’s amusement for all as the D.J. plays the latest hits along with special requests. The cost to attend is the standard Rec-Plex admission, plus a $3.50 skate rental, if needed. Be sure to bring a lock to secure your belongings. For more information, visit stpetersmo.net or call the Rec-Plex at 636-939-2386.
MUSIC/DANCE
• The next 5th Saturday Community Dance will be Nov. 30, at Wentzville Community Club, 500 W. Main St., in Wentzville. Instruction starts at 6:30 p.m. and dancing is from 7 to 9 p.m. The dance offers friendly, casual, inexpensive fun in a family-friendly environment. Potluck snacks welcome. Requested donations are $7 for ages 18 and older; $3 for children 8-17, with a maximum donation of $20 per family (living together). For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/WentzvilleDance/ or e-mail wentzvillecommunitydance@gmail.com.
THEATER
• The Holt High School Theatre Department will present Richard Rogers' and Oscar Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” at 7 p.m. Nov. 21-23, in the school's C.H. Jones Auditorium, 600 Campus Dr., in Wentzville. Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for students and tickets are available at the door.
ARTS
• The “$100 or Less Art Show and Sale” is on display now through Dec. 15, at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, which is located inside St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
• The St. Charles Community College Fall 2019 Student Art Exhibit will be on display from Nov. 25, through Dec. 10, in the Donald D. Shook Fine Arts Building gallery on the SCC campus, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in Cottleville. The exhibit will feature the finest examples of student artwork created in SCC credit art classes during the fall 2019 semester. All varieties of media will be represented including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, 2D design, printmaking, graphic design, jewelry and ceramics. A free reception is open to the public and will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, e-mail Metra Mitchell at mmitchell@stchas.edu.
• The Foundry Art Centre is seeking submissions for “Dirty Fingernails IV,” an exhibition celebrating "pure" printmaking. Printmakers are welcome to submit up to three works for consideration. Images may be representational, abstract or nonobjective. Only original, hand-pulled prints will be considered for inclusion. The artwork must be submitted by Dec. 16. “Dirty Fingernails IV” will have an opening reception from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31, in the Grand Hall of the FAC, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. The free exhibition will be on display from Jan. 31 to March 13. For more information, call 636-255-0270 or visit foundryartcentre.org.
EDUCATION
• The St. Charles Community College, Adult Education and Literacy program will offer free classes at several locations across St. Charles County. High School Equivalency exam preparation classes are offered in the morning or evening, Monday through Thursday. English as a Second Language (ESL) classes are offered in the morning or evening, Monday through Saturday. For more information on registration dates, times and locations, call 636-922-8411 or visit stchas.edu/ael.
SENIORS
• St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1424 First Capitol Dr. S., in St. Charles, will host a Senior Citizen Luncheon for men and women 55 and up, on Dec. 4. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Games (activities) will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. All are welcome. Cost is $5 per person. Reservations are required by the Friday prior to the luncheon by calling 636-946-6799.
HEALTH
• The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. Nov. 21, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Nov. 22-24, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. Nov. 25, and from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Nov. 26, all at the St. Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center, in St. Peters; from 12 to 4 p.m. Nov. 22, Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Pkwy., in O'Fallon; and from 12 to 4 p.m. Nov. 22, Barnes Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117, in St. Peters. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
• The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have these blood donation opportunities coming up in St. Charles County — from 12 to 3 p.m. Nov. 20, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis, O'Fallon Room, 100 Medical Plaza, in Lake Saint Louis; from 12 to 4 p.m. Nov. 20, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles, St. Charles Room, 300 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles; from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 21, The Landing of O'Fallon, 1000 Landing Circle, in St. Charles; and from 7 to 1 p.m. Nov. 22, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 23, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 25-26, all at the MVRBC Donor Center, 4891 Mexico Road, in St. Peters.
