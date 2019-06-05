EVENTS
• Celebrate the life of one of Missouri’s greatest frontiersmen at National Boone Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 7, at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Hwy. F, in Defiance. Listen to Daniel Boone experts, participate in demonstrations relating to Boone’s life and enjoy half-price admission on tours of the Boone Home. For more information or to register, call 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019NationalBooneDay.
• If you are interested in the science of nature and the natural cycles of the ecosystems in our parks, you won’t want to miss the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Dept.’s 2019 Phenological Walks series at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. The next installment of this new interpretive program will be at 10 a.m. June 7. To register or for more information, call the Parks Dept. at 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019PhenologicalWalks.
• Get active by nature at Yoga in the Park from 8 to 9 a.m., every Saturday, June through September, at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. For more information or to register, call 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019YogaInThePark.
• The public is invited explore the various historical uses of river cane at a special Heritage Workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8, at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Hwy. F, in Defiance. The cost of the program is $5. Space is limited and pre-registration is required by June 5. Participants should wear comfortable clothing, sturdy footwear and bring a sack lunch. For more information or to register, call the Boone Home at 636-798-2005 or visit http://bit.ly/RivercaneHeritage.
• Disc golf enthusiasts won’t want to miss the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Disc Golf Clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. June 9, at Quail Ridge Park, 560 Interstate Dr., in Wentzville. The clinic combines the fun of throwing discs with the challenges of traditional golf. For more information or to register, call the St. Charles Co. Parks and Recreation Dept. at 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/DiscGolfClinic19.
• County Govt. Military Veterans will host the third annual Flag Collection from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 14, at the corner of Monroe and Second streets in St. Charles (between the County Administration and Corrections buildings).
• To honor dad, the St. Charles Co. Parks Dept. is hosting a special Father’s Day Grill Out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15, under The Grand Pavilion at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Hwy. F, in Defiance. Guests can enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs and a root beer float in a souvenir glass mug and will receive a coupon for a free tour of the Boone Home. Various frontier activities will take place in the village during the Grill Out, including carpentry and bartering and trading at the general store. To register, call the park at 636-798-2005 or visit http://bit.ly/2019FathersDayGrillOut.
• The next St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre fun bus tour, "IL Route 66 & the Carlinville Sears Houses," will be June 19. The cost is $87, which includes lunch. For more information on this and future tours, visit stpetersmo.net/arts or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624. To register, visit stpetersmo.net/Rec-Connect or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1400.
• If you enjoy swimming, bicycling and running, match your skills against athletes of all ages at the Rookies and Rock Stars Triathlon at 6:30 a.m. June 23, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, 5200 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. For more information or to register, visit stpetersmo.net/triathlon or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1640.
• St. Charles County Master Gardeners will offer three summer gardening classes, starting with "Planning a Fall Vegetable Garden" from 7 to 8 p.m. June 26, at University of Missouri Extension Center, 260 Brown Road, in St. Peters. To register, call 636-970-3000.
MUSIC/DANCE
• The free St. Peters Sunset Fridays Concert Series continues with Acoustic Music Jam at 6:30 p.m. June 7. Due to the ongoing flood situation at 370 Lakeside Park, the concert will take place at The Cove at St. Peters, 5270 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. The Cove aquatics center will be open free from 6 to 9 p.m. Food and beverages will be available from the Gator Island Grill at 6 p.m. Flood watch updates are posted at stpetersmo.net and on the SPTV government channel. For a complete Sunset Fridays schedule, visit stpetersmo.net/sunset.
• The next free outdoor concert in the 2019 Beale Street Concert Series will be Superjam on June 12, at Streets of St. Charles. All performances will take place on Beale St., between Nichols and Lombard. For more information, visit streetsofstcharles.com.
THEATER
• The Kids' Summer Drama Camp of Wentzville Christian Church proudly presents "Aladdin Jr." at 7 p.m. June 7, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 8, at the church, 1507 Hwy. Z, in Wentzville. Seventy talented youth (3rd-9th grade) from around the area will present this fun, inspiring and high energy musical production. Admission is free and everyone is invited to attend. Doors open a half-hour before each performance begins. For more information, call 636-327-6622 or visit wentzvillecc.org.
ARTS
• Maggie Lowe and Donna Knox will exhibit their art now through June 29, at the Lillian Yahn Gallery in the new location of the St. Charles County Arts Council, 3028 Winghaven Blvd., in O'Fallon. For more information, call 636-265-1911 or visit Facebook.com/sccartscouncil.
• The latest 2019 art show at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, which is located inside St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters, is “Parental Love,” which is on display now through July 7. For more information, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
• "Putting It Together 2: The Art of Assembling,” which showcases assemblage and collage pieces alongside one another, combining both practices into an assembled collection of 2D and 3D artwork, is on display now through July 19, at the Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. For more information, visit foundryartcentre.org.
YOUTH
• Whether your child is artistic, athletic, crafty, adventurous or all of the above, St. Peters Summer Camps cater to all kinds of kids with weekly Art Experience Camps, Rec-Plex Activities Camps and Sports Camps, throughout the month of June. Register in advance for each weekly camp. First-time registration for all 2019 summer camps must be completed in person at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, 5200 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. For more information, visit stpetersmo.net/Camps.
SENIORS
• St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1424 First Capitol Dr. S., in St. Charles, will host a Senior Citizen Luncheon for men and women 55 and up, on June 5. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Games (activities) will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. All are welcome. Cost is $5 per person. Reservations are required by the Friday prior to the luncheon by calling 636-946-6799.
HEALTH
• The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. June 5-6, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. June 7-9, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. June 10, and from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. June 11, all at the St. Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center, in St. Peters; and from 2 to 7 p.m. June 7, St. John's United Church of Christ, 945 Wolfrum Road, in Weldon Spring. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
• The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have these blood donation opportunities coming up in St. Charles County — from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 7, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. June 8, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 10-11, all at the MVRBC Donor Center, 4891 Mexico Road, in St. Peters; from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 9, Sts. Joachim and Ann Parish, 4110 McClay Road, in St. Charles; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12, SSM St. Joseph Medical Park, Education Room, 1475 Kisker Road, in St. Charles.
ONGOING
• Free Line Dancing Instruction is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Mid Rivers Mall, Dillard’s Court, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in St. Peters.
• Veterans from all branches of service are invited to attend "Coffee Talk" at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church, 3601 Ehlmann Road, in St. Charles.
• Low cost fitness classes tailored for seniors take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the American Legion Hall, in Wentzville, and from 9 to 10 a.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at IHM Catholic Church, in New Melle. The first class is always free. For more information, call Janet at 314-369-6521.
• The free Active Older Adults Game Day at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Board games, cards and dominoes will be played. Bring a snack and your favorite stories to share. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Bingo is played at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the American Legion Hall, 2500 Raymond Dr., in St. Charles. Doors open at 4 p.m. For more information, call 636-947-7976.
• Country and western dance is from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge Hall, 2705 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., in St. Charles. The cost is $6. Lessons included. For more information, call 314-422-1571 or visit jimsdances.com.
• St. Charles Area Wood Carvers will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. June 5, at Hollenbeck Middle School, 4555 Central School Road, in St. Charles. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, visit stcharlesareawoodcarvers.com/ or contact Charles Sapp at 636-928-0149.
• The WomenHeart of Lake St. Louis Support Group Meeting, a support group for women with heart disease, will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 6. Registration for the free event starts at 10 a.m. For more information, call Donna Ringwald at 636-288-5449 or visit womenheart.org. To register, visit ssmhealth.com/classservicesearch/ or call 1-866-776-3627.
• Bingo is played at 3 p.m. Thursdays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• The St. Charles Imperial Dance Club teaches Imperial Swing Dance Lessons from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, 1 St. Peters Centre Blvd, in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-606-2968 or visit SCIDC.com.
• Bingo is played at 7 p.m. Fridays at the Wentzville American Legion Auxiliary, 504 Luetkenhaus Blvd. (formerly Old Business 61), in Wentzville. For more information, call 636-327-6060.
• A free, fun and friendly group dog walk takes place at 9 a.m. every Saturday starting at the corner of Watkins Glen and Elkhart Lake drives, in St. Charles. For more information, visit woofpackwalk.com.
• Line and Couple Dancing takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays at Faith United Methodist Church, 2950 Droste Road, in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-477-6272.
• Ministry to Men, a men's introductory Bible discussion group, meets at 7 a.m. Mondays at The United Methodist Church, 725 N. Wall St., Wentzville. For more information, call Brian Phipps at 636-698-5598.
• The Seasoned Eye Carvers meet from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday at the St. Charles Senior Citizens Center, 1455 Fairgrounds (near the Bass Pro Shop), in St. Charles. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, visit stcharlesareawoodcarvers.com/ or contact Charles Sapp at 636-928-0149.
• Because I Love You (B.I.L.Y.), a free weekly support program attended by parents who have children (teens and older) with behavioral issues meets from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday at United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. The Helpline number is 314-993-7550.
• Come Play with Us is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Progress Park gymnasium, in Wentzville. The cost is $1 per visit. Registration not required. For more information, call 636-332-9236.
• The St. Charles Kiwanis Club meets from 12 to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, at Tubby's Pub & Grub, 506 Droste Road, in St. Charles.
• A free Quilting Guild at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays. No sewing experience is required. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Gateway Spotlight women's a capella chorus invites women to come sing with them from 7 to 9:45 p.m. on Tuesdays. Rehearsals at First United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-256-6823.
• The O'Fallon Optimist Club will meet at 7 p.m. June 11, at Bank of Old Monroe, 401 T.R. Hughes Blvd., in O'Fallon. For more information about Optimist International, visit optimist.org.
• SCC Playgroup offers weekly activities for moms and children including a monthly Mom’s Night Out. New members are welcome. For more information, call 636-544-3613.
• Monthly Open House Dance Parties will take place at Dance Pizazz, 124 Jungermann Road, in St. Peters. Ballroom, Latin and Swing dance lessons will take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m. before the 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. open social dancing. For more information, visit dance-pizazz.com or call 636-441-6854.
