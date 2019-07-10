EVENTS
• The St. Charles City-County Library summer reading program, "A Universe of Stories," runs now through Aug. 1. To sign up, visit mylibrary.org/summerreading.
• The next St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre fun bus tour, "St. Louis Nibble & Nosh," will be July 12. The cost is $87, which includes lunch. All tours include transportation, lunch, donations, gratuities and admissions unless otherwise noted. For more information on this and future tours, visit stpetersmo.net/arts or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624. To register, visit stpetersmo.net/Rec-Connect or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1400.
• Get active by nature at Yoga in the Park from 8 to 9 a.m. July 13, at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. This new program, taught by certified fitness instructor Eve Pearson, promotes community health, energizes the body and gives citizens a sense of inner peace. Participants are encouraged to wear loose fitting clothes and to bring a mat or towel, sunscreen and water to drink. Classes will take place near the grassy area next to Shelter #3 in the park. Yoga in the Park, which runs every Saturday through September, is free and open to all ages. For more information or to register, call 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019YogaInThePark.
• Make your own beautifully handcrafted soaps with the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Dept, as experienced staff will teach children and adults the step-by-step procedures of making soap from scratch at the Hands-On Heritage: Soap Making workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 13, under The Grand Pavilion at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Hwy. F, in Defiance. This soap-making workshop is intended for ages 8 and up and is perfect for crafty individuals, scouts, families and other groups who want to learn more about the art of making soap. The cost of the program is $8 and space is limited. To make a reservation, call the park at 636-798-2005 or visit http://bit.ly/2019SoapMaking.
• St. Charles County Master Gardeners will offer two summer gardening classes at University of Missouri Extension Center, 260 Brown Road, in St. Peters. "Using herbs and constructing moss balls (Kokedama)" will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 16. Master gardeners will demonstrate using herbs in teas and dips. Each registrant will be able to construct a moss ball. "Using cover crops" will be from 7 to 8 p.m. July 17. Justin Keay, MU Extension Horticulture Specialist, will discuss the benefits of using cover crops to supply nitrogen to garden soil and varieties that work well in our climate. There will be some giveaways to help you get started with cover crops. The fee is $10 per class and registration is required by five days prior to the class date. To register, call 636-970-3000.
• The Saint Charles Christmas Traditions in July Trivia Night will be from 7 to 10 p.m. July 19, in Memorial Hall at Blanchette Park, 1900 W. Randolph St., in St. Charles. The cost is $20 per person or $160 for a table of eight. Bring food and decorate your tables. Wine, beer and soda will be provided. To reserve a spot, call 636-255-6155.
• Skate, ride and play the night away this summer for free at the Youth Activity Park, 7801 Hwy. N, in Dardenne Prairie. The park stays open until midnight every third Friday, May thru September, so bring your skateboard, scooter, BMX bike and your friends to join in the fun. Youth and adults can enjoy extreme sports under the stars on the state-of-the art 33,000-square-foot skate/bike course on July 19. For more information or to register, call the park at 636-561-4964.
• Vendor Summerfest 2019 will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 20, at St. John A.M.E. Church, 547 Washington St., in St. Charles. "The Friendliest Church in St. Charles" invites you to join them for fellowship, food and shopping at its outdoor event. Vendor spots available for $20 (includes one table, plus two chairs). For more information, call Marsha Jacques at 314-712-5463, Shirley Taylor at 636-466-5798 or Joyce Shelton at 314-578-2992.
• In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Landing, the St. Charles County Parks Dept. will host a late-night retro moon party from 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. July 20, at the Broemmelsiek Park Astronomy Viewing Area, 1615 Schwede Road, in Wentzville. Members of the Astronomical Society of Eastern Missouri will commemorate this historic event by showing guests images of the moon, Jupiter and other constellations through high-powered telescopes. Iconic footage of the moon landing and the Apollo mission seen around the world will be shown on a big screen. Music from the '60s will be played throughout the night. Registration is not required. For more information, visit asemonline.org/st-charles-county-parks-events online. In case of inclement weather on the day of the program, check the Rainout Line at 636-707-0011 or visit stccparks.org for program updates.
• The Fort Zumwalt School Dist. will host on-the-spot interviews at a job fair for the support staff positions of paraprofessional, secretary, clerk, bus driver, custodian and student nutrition from 4 to 7 p.m. July 25, at Hope High School, 307 W. Pitman, in O’Fallon. Qualified applicants can complete an application at fz.k12.mo.us under the “Work For FZSD” tab.
• The St. Charles Co. Parks Dept. will offer kayaking classes this summer. Expert instructors from the Alpine Shop will teach beginner classes at 10 a.m. July 27, and intermediate classes at 12:30 p.m. July 27, both at Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Hwy. DD, in Defiance. For more information or to register, visit alpineshop.regfox.com/19mainkayakingclasspage.
• The third annual Volunteers in Medicine St. Charles Golf Tournament will be Aug. 15, at Whitmoor Country Club, 1100 Whitmoor Dr., in Weldon Spring. The event includes lunch at 12 p.m., a shotgun start for golf at 1 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. For more information, visit vimstc.org (refer to Donations & Events from the home page) or contact Chad Abel at 636-734-6998 or chad.a.abel@ampf.com.
MUSIC/DANCE
• The free St. Peters Sunset Fridays Concert Series continues with the swing/funk/jazz sounds of Dawn Weber and Swunk at 6:30 p.m. July 12. Due to the ongoing flood situation at 370 Lakeside Park, the concert will take place at The Cove at St. Peters, 5270 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. For a complete Sunset Fridays schedule, visit stpetersmo.net/sunset.
• Auditions for "A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play" will be from 1 to 3 p.m. July 14, and from 6 to 9 p.m. July 15, at Wentzville Christian Church, 1507 Hwy. Z., in Wentzville. For more information, call Tammy at 636-219-3238 or visit wentzvillecc.org.
ARTS
• "Putting It Together 2: The Art of Assembling,” which showcases assemblage and collage pieces alongside one another, combining both practices into an assembled collection of 2D and 3D artwork, is on display now through July 19, at the Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. For more information, visit foundryartcentre.org.
• The latest 2019 art show at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, which is located inside St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters, is “Celebrating Heritage,” which will be on display from July 11-Sept. 1. The opening reception will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 11. For more information, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
YOUTH
• Summer is going by quickly. Make the most of it by getting your child involved with St. Peters Summer Camps today. A wide range of options are available from sports to the arts in July and August. If you are interested in registering your child, sign-up must be completed no later than 7 p.m. on the Wednesday of the week before camp. For more information, including weekly fees, camp dates and times, field trips, and before and after camps, visit stpetersmo.net/Camps.
HEALTH
• The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. July 10-11, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. July 12-14, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. July 15, and from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16, all at the St. Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center, in St. Peters; from 3 to 7 p.m. July 11, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. Sixth St., in St. Charles; and from 3 to 7 p.m. July 15, St. John United Church of Christ, 405 S. Fifth St., in St. Charles. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
• The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have these blood donation opportunities coming up in St. Charles County — from 7 to 1 p.m. July 12, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. July 13, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 15-16, all at the MVRBC Donor Center, 4891 Mexico Road, in St. Peters; from 12 to 3 p.m. July 10, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital-St. Charles, St. Charles Room, 300 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles; from 1 to 4 p.m. July 10, Ranken Technical College, 755 Parr Road, in Wentzville; from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 11, Knights of Columbus, 1270 Church Road, in St. Paul; and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 12, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 13, both at Knights of Columbus, 5701 Hwy. N, in Cottleville (KSHE Blood Drive).