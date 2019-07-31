EVENTS
• The St. Charles City-County Library summer reading program, "A Universe of Stories," runs now through Aug. 1. To sign up, visit mylibrary.org/summerreading.
• If you are interested in the science of nature and the natural cycles of the ecosystems in our parks, don’t miss the next installment of the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Dept. 2019 Phenological Walks series at 10 a.m. on the first Friday of the month (Aug. 2), at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. This new interpretive program, which will run through December, is led by MaryAnn Fink, park horticulture specialist. Each guided walk lasts about one hour and focuses on a different aspect of nature each month. Participants will observe and discuss the cycles of budding plants, migrating birds and other naturally occurring and seasonal events that will take place at the park from year to year. Interested participants should dress for the weather and meet at the informational kiosk next to the Destination Playground in the park. The program is free and open to all ages, but registration is required. To register or for more information about each walk, call the Parks Dept. at 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019PhenologicalWalks.
• Get active by nature at Yoga in the Park from 8 to 9 a.m. Aug. 3, at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. This new program, taught by certified fitness instructor Eve Pearson, promotes community health, energizes the body and gives citizens a sense of inner peace. Participants are encouraged to wear loose fitting clothes and to bring a mat or towel, sunscreen and water to drink. Classes will take place near the grassy area next to Shelter #3 in the park. Yoga in the Park, which runs every Saturday through September, is free and open to all ages. For more information or to register, call 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019YogaInThePark.
• The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Dept.'s "Blues and BBQ at the Museum" will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 9, at the St. Charles County Heritage Museum, 1630 Heritage Landing, in St. Peters. Bring a lawn chair and your appetite, as StLouisianaQ will begin selling its award-winning BBQ at 6 p.m. and local blues favorite the Rum Drum Ramblers will start entertaining guests at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the museum at 636-255-6000.
• Bring the family out to Broemmelsiek Park's Astronomy Viewing Area on Aug. 9, to witness the biggest "cosmic fireworks" show of the year – the Perseid Meteor Shower. A shooting star watch party begins at 9 p.m. in the park, 1615 Schwede Road, in Wentzville. If the weather cooperates, during this free event, members of the Astronomical Society of Eastern Missouri (ASEM) will show guests spectacular views of shooting stars and other celestial objects through large telescopes and other high-tech scopes at the park. For more information about this event and other stargazing programs hosted by ASEM members, visit asemonline.org or e-mail Outreach@asemonline.org.
• The next St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre fun bus tour, "The Kosher Konnection," will be Aug. 15. The cost is $78. All tours include transportation, lunch, donations, gratuities and admissions, unless otherwise noted. For more information on this and future tours, visit stpetersmo.net/arts or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624. To register, visit stpetersmo.net/Rec-Connect or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1400.
• The third annual Volunteers in Medicine St. Charles Golf Tournament will be Aug. 15, at Whitmoor Country Club, 1100 Whitmoor Dr., in Weldon Spring. The event includes lunch at 12 p.m., a shotgun start for golf at 1 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. The ticket cost for a golf foursome is $600, which includes golf for four people, two riding carts, lunch, and dinner. The individual player price is $150, and a dinner only ticket is $75. For more information, visit vimstc.org (refer to Donations & Events from the home page) or contact Chad Abel at 636-734-6998 or chad.a.abel@ampf.com.
• Children of all ages and their families are encouraged to enjoy the outdoors, get active and read at the "Storybook Walk: Summer Nights" event from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 16, at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. For more information and to register, visit stccparks.org or call the parks department at 636-949-7535.
• The St. Charles Co. Parks Dept. will offer kayaking classes this summer. Expert instructors from the Alpine Shop will teach beginner classes at 10 a.m. Aug. 24, and intermediate classes at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 24, both at The Park at New Melle Lakes, 400 Foristell Road, in New Melle. Beginner classes are $45 per person and intermediate classes are $65 per person. To participate in the class, children must be able to wear an adult small-sized personal flotation device and be able to handle an adult-sized paddle by themselves without difficulty. For more information or to register, visit alpineshop.regfox.com/19mainkayakingclasspage.
MUSIC/DANCE
• The free St. Peters Sunset Fridays Concert Series continues with the rock sounds of Oh Brother at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Due to the ongoing flood situation at 370 Lakeside Park, the concert will take place at The Cove at St. Peters, 5270 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. The Cove aquatics center will be open free from 6 to 9 p.m. Food and beverages will be available from the Gator Island Grill at 6 p.m. Remember to bring your own lawn chair, as seating is not provided for this "On the Road" concert. Flood watch updates are posted at stpetersmo.net and on the SPTV government channel. For a complete Sunset Fridays schedule, visit stpetersmo.net/sunset.
• The next free outdoor concert in the 2019 Beale Street Concert Series will be by Breakdown Shakedown on Aug. 14, at Streets of St. Charles. All performances will take place on Beale St., between Nichols and Lombard. Free parking will be available in the on-site parking deck, with entrances on Lombard, Camelback and S. Main St. Additional free parking is located on the lower level of the Drury Hotel parking deck. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the performance. No outside food, drink or coolers will be allowed. For more information, visit streetsofstcharles.com.
• St. Charles Community College will host new ballroom dance classes beginning on Aug. 19. Participants will learn a variety of social dances in the classic ballroom style, including waltz, tango and foxtrot, as well as rhythm styles including cha cha, rumba and East coast swing. No partner is required for registration. Classes meet one time per week for eight weeks during their slotted time and are $55 per session. For more information, call Continuing Education at 636-922-8233 or visit stchas.edu/learnforlife.
THEATER
• Lindenwood University's J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts 2019-20 touring series lineup kicks off with magician and comedian Jon Dorenbos on Sept. 6, and former longtime "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 14. Tickets for individual shows will be available starting at 9 a.m. July 29, online only at LUboxoffice.com, and then at 9 a.m. Aug. 5, by phone at 636-949-4433 or at the Scheidegger Center Box Office, 2300 W. Clay St., in St. Charles. For more information about the 2019-20 season or to be added to the center's mailing list, call 636-949-4433.
ARTS
• “Celebrating Heritage” is on display now through Sept. 1, at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, which is located inside St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. All works submitted for this show demonstrate a culture and its traditions. For more information, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
• “Architectonic,” an all-media exhibition highlighting works that are inspired by architecture or that incorporate architectural elements, is on display now through Sept. 13, at the Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. For more information, visit foundryartcentre.org.
• In honor of the Sestercentennial of St. Charles, the Foundry Art Centre presents “250 Years of St. Charles," an exhibition of local architecture throughout the city’s history, which is on display now through Sept. 13, at the FAC, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. Blueprints, etchings, drawings, paintings and photographs curated and shared from the St. Charles County Historical Society and the Frenchtown Heritage Museum will be on display in the FAC's Gallery III. Explore St. Charles through the lens of the past in this exhibition. Iconic buildings of St. Charles, such as the First National Bank (now Llewellyn’s), Katy Depot, Courthouse and Academy of the Sacred Heart will be featured, alongside other structures of historical or architectural significance. This exhibition aims to educate the community about local history through the urban landscape that shaped it. For more information, call 636-255-0270 or visit foundryartcentre.org.
YOUTH
• Summer is going by quickly. Make the most of it by getting your child involved with St. Peters Summer Camps today. A wide range of options are available from sports to the arts in August. If you are interested in registering your child, sign-up must be completed no later than 7 p.m. on the Wednesday of the week before camp. For more information, including weekly fees, camp dates and times, field trips, and before and after camps, visit stpetersmo.net/Camps.
• Youth and teens 12 to 15 years old will have fun staying up until the wee hours of the morning, as they can get “locked-in” the largest outdoor skate park in Missouri for overnight extreme sports adventures on Aug. 3, at the Youth Activity Park, 7801 Hwy. N, in Dardenne Prairie. The Youth Activity Park Lock-In begin at 6 p.m. in this safe, social environment and end at 6 a.m. the next morning. Participants can play outside around-the-clock on the park’s 33,000-square-foot skate/bike course, sand volleyball court, and half court-basketball with nighttime lighting. The park’s indoor complex also is available for attendees to climb the 30-foot rock wall or play a game of ping pong, air hockey, foosball or video games on two big screen TVs. After enjoying pizza and fountain drinks at midnight, staff will lead competitive games on the course, including S-K-A-T-E, best trick and relays. Prizes will be awarded to the winners. Cost of the program is $25 per youth and pre-registration is required. To register, call the parks department at 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019ParkProgramRegistration.
SENIORS
• St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1424 First Capitol Dr. S., in St. Charles, will host a Senior Citizen Luncheon for men and women 55 and up, on Aug. 7. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Games (activities) will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. All are welcome. Cost is $5 per person. Reservations are required by the Friday prior to the luncheon by calling 636-946-6799.
HEALTH
• The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. July 31-Aug. 1, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Aug. 2-4, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. Aug. 5, and from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6, all at the St. Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center, in St. Peters; from 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 2, Calvary Church atrium, 3898 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in St. Peters. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
• The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have these blood donation opportunities coming up in St. Charles County — from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 24, Lear Corp., 255 Edinger, in Wentzville; from 3 to 6:30 p.m. July 25, from 7 to 1 p.m. July 26, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. July 27, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 29-30, all at the MVRBC Donor Center, 4891 Mexico Road, in St. Peters; from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 28, Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2800 Elm St., in St. Charles; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake St. Louis, 100 Medical Plaza, in Lake Saint Louis; from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3, St. Charles Community Colllege, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in Cottleville (MoGameCon Blood Drive); from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 4, Sts. Joachim and Ann Parish, 4110 McClay Road, in St. Charles; from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 4, Transfiguration Episcopal Church, 1860 Lake Saint Louis Blvd., in Lake Saint Louis; and from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 8, St. Patrick Catholic Church and School, 405 S. Church St., in Wentzville.