EVENTS
• Keep your disc golf skills sharp this winter by joining the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department’s winter indoor disc golf putting league every Tuesday night in January and February. This new program is part of the Dynamic Discs Winter Marksman League and will take place inside the National Horseshoe Pitchers Hall of Fame Building, located at Quail Ridge Park, 560 Interstate Dr., in Wentzville. Participants of all disc golfing abilities will have the opportunity to putt five times at each basket and take part in three rounds at each station with the opportunity to earn points toward Smokin Aces vouchers and cash prizes. The cost is $10 (cash only) per week, per player; children ages 12 and under free. Registration for each event is from 5 to 8 p.m. with putting time extending through 9 p.m. For more information about the indoor disc golf winter putting league, call 636-949-7535.
• Comedy Night with David Graham will be Jan. 24, at the Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. It will be an amazing night of “clean” comedy and Graham is locally known as the MC for the St. Louis Cardinals. For tickets, visit foundryartcentre.org/comedy-night-2020.
• Kids, teens and their families are invited to enjoy a fun night of ice skating, music, games, prizes and more at the St. Peters Rec-Plex’s D.J. Skate night from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 7, inside the north ice arena at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, 5200 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. For more information, visit stpetersmo.net or call the Rec-Plex at 636-939-2386.
MUSIC/DANCE
• Lindenwood University's J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts 2019-20 touring series lineup continues with the national tour of "Finding Neverland" on Jan. 25. Tickets are available online at LUboxoffice.com, by phone at 636-949-4433 or at the Scheidegger Center Box Office, 2300 W. Clay St., in St. Charles. For more information or to be added to the center's mailing list, call 636-949-4433.
ARTS
• The Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles, is now accepting proposals for a rotation of solo exhibitions by promising emerging artists. The Emerging Artist series provides a venue, the Ameristar Gallery at the Foundry Art Centre, for early-career artists to show their work to a regional audience. The deadline to submit a proposal is Feb. 29. Selected proposals will be assigned exhibition dates upon completion of the jurying process. For complete guidelines and to apply, visit foundryartcentre.org.
• “Songbird” will be on display from Jan. 9 to March 1, at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, which is located inside St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. A reception will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9, at the Cultural Arts Centre. For more information, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
HEALTH
• The American Red Cross will have this blood donation opportunity coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 12 to 7 p.m. Jan. 16, St. Louis Blues Blood Drive, Old Hickory (Banquet Center), 1 Dye Club Dr., in St. Peters. Everyone who presents to donate will receive a specially-designed retro Blues T-shirt, while supplies last. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
ONGOING
• Free Line Dancing Instruction is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Mid Rivers Mall, Dillard’s Court, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in St. Peters.
• Veterans from all branches of service are invited to attend "Coffee Talk" at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church, 3601 Ehlmann Road, in St. Charles (take I-70 to the Cave Springs exit). They will have applications for VA health care, applications for the Honor Flight, reports from local American Legion and VFW halls and a lot of good camaraderie. There will also be free coffee and donuts.
• Low cost fitness classes tailored for seniors take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the American Legion Hall, in Wentzville, and from 9 to 10 a.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at IHM Catholic Church, in New Melle. The first class is always free. For more information, call Janet at 314-369-6521.
• The free Active Older Adults Game Day at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Board games, cards and dominoes will be played. Bring a snack and your favorite stories to share. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Bingo is played at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the American Legion Hall, 2500 Raymond Dr., in St. Charles. Doors open at 4 p.m. For more information, call 636-947-7976.
• Country and western dance is from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge Hall, 2705 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., in St. Charles. The cost is $6. Lessons included. For more information, call 314-422-1571 or visit jimsdances.com.
Send event information to goodnews@yourjournal.com two weeks before the desired publication date.