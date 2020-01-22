St. Charles County's event calendar for the week of Jan. 22

EVENTS
• Human trafficking — the use of force, coercion or fraud to obtain labor or commercial sex acts — is a global crisis, so Gateway Human Trafficking and St. Charles Community College are partnering together to present the Human Trafficking Speaker and Film Series, featuring several speakers and film screenings throughout the spring 2020 season. The series kicks off with a presentation on the topic of the rise of human trafficking in today's society from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 23, in the Donald D. Shook Social Sciences Building auditorium on the SCC campus, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in Cottleville. For more information, contact Robert Jones at robert_jones@stchas.edu or 636-922-8469, or Dr. Shima Rostami at srostami@gatewayhumantrafficking.org.
• Comedy Night with David Graham will be Jan. 24, at the Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. It will be an amazing night of “clean” comedy and Graham is locally known as the MC for the St. Louis Cardinals. For tickets, visit foundryartcentre.org/comedy-night-2020.
• Keep your disc golf skills sharp this winter by joining the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department’s winter indoor disc golf putting league on Jan. 28, inside the National Horseshoe Pitchers Hall of Fame Building, located at Quail Ridge Park, 560 Interstate Dr., in Wentzville. For more information, call 636-949-7535.
• Put on your hiking boots and embrace the season, as the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department will host a Winter Trails Day Hike from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 1, at Klondike Park, 4600 Highway 94 S., in Augusta. The hike is open to the public and leashed pets are welcome. The event is free, but pre-registration is requested. For more information or to register, call the parks department at 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2020WinterTrailsDay.
• Dads, treat your daughters to a delightful evening at “The Princess Ball” for the 2020 Father-Daughter Dance from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 1, at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, which is located in the west wing of St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. Girls ages 3-13 will have dad all to themselves for an enjoyable evening of music, dancing, dessert and lemonade in the ballroom. A professional photographer will be available to take pictures at an additional cost. Tickets are $14 per person. Advance registration is required. Register in person at the Rec-Plex, 5200 Mexico Road, in St. Peters, by phone at 636-939-2386, ext. 1400, or online at stpetersmo.net/rec-connect. When registering online, print your registration form and bring it with you for admission to the dance. For more information, visit www.stpetersmo.net/arts.
• While crafting, roasting marshmallows for S’mores and sipping hot chocolate, learn about Missouri winter wildlife at the free, family-friendly event "Wondrous Wintering Wildlife" from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2, at the St. Charles County Heritage Museum, 1630 Heritage Landing, in St. Peters. Hosted by the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department and the St. Charles City-County Library District, this fun event is suitable for all ages. For more information or to register, visit http://bit.ly/2020WondrousWinteringWildlife or call the parks department at 636-949-7535.
MUSIC/DANCE
• Lindenwood University's J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts 2019-20 touring series lineup continues with the national tour of "Finding Neverland" on Jan. 25. Tickets are available online at LUboxoffice.com, by phone at 636-949-4433 or at the Scheidegger Center Box Office, 2300 W. Clay St., in St. Charles. For more information or to be added to the center's mailing list, call 636-949-4433.
• Zion Lutheran Church and School, 3866 S. Old Hwy. 94, in St. Charles, invites the public to join in song at its 17th annual Hymn Festival at 3 p.m. Feb. 9. For more information and directions, visit zionharvester.org or call Mark Thoelke, director of worship and music, at 636-441-7425.
ARTS
• The Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles, is now accepting proposals for a rotation of solo exhibitions by promising emerging artists. The Emerging Artist series provides a venue, the Ameristar Gallery at the Foundry Art Centre, for early-career artists to show their work to a regional audience. For complete guidelines and to apply, visit foundryartcentre.org.
• “Songbird” is on display now through March 1, at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, which is located inside St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
HEALTH
• The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22-23, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Jan. 24-26, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. Jan. 27, and from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Jan. 28, all at the St. Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center, in St. Peters; from 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 24, Francis Howell School District Administration Building, 4545 Central School Road, in St. Charles; and from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 (in honor of Sarah Stevens), St. Charles City-County Library Spencer Road Branch, 427 Spencer Road, in St. Peters. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
• The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have these blood donation opportunities coming up in St. Charles County — from 7 to 1 p.m. Jan. 24, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 25, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 27-28, all at the MVRBC Donor Center, 4891 Mexico Road, in St. Peters; and from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 26, Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2800 Elm St., in St. Charles.
ONGOING
• Free Line Dancing Instruction is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Mid Rivers Mall, Dillard’s Court, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in St. Peters.
• Veterans from all branches of service are invited to attend "Coffee Talk" at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church, 3601 Ehlmann Road, in St. Charles (take I-70 to the Cave Springs exit).
• Low cost fitness classes tailored for seniors take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the American Legion Hall, in Wentzville, and from 9 to 10 a.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at IHM Catholic Church, in New Melle. The first class is always free. For more information, call Janet at 314-369-6521.
• The free Active Older Adults Game Day at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Board games, cards and dominoes will be played. Bring a snack and your favorite stories to share. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Bingo is played at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the American Legion Hall, 2500 Raymond Dr., in St. Charles. Doors open at 4 p.m. For more information, call 636-947-7976.
• Country and western dance is from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge Hall, 2705 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., in St. Charles. The cost is $6. Lessons included. For more information, call 314-422-1571 or visit jimsdances.com.
• Bingo is played at 3 p.m. Thursdays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• The St. Charles Imperial Dance Club teaches Imperial Swing Dance Lessons from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, 1 St. Peters Centre Blvd, in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-606-2968 or visit SCIDC.com.
• A fish fry is from 3 to 8 p.m. Fridays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. The cost is $8.50. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• Bingo is played at 7 p.m. Fridays at the Wentzville American Legion Auxiliary, 504 Luetkenhaus Blvd. (formerly Old Business 61), in Wentzville. For more information, call 636-327-6060.
• A social dance event will take place on Jan. 24, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2199 Post Road, in Dardenne Prairie. Doors open at 7 p.m. and there will be a free dance lesson at 7:15 p.m. Ballroom, swing, Latin and line dancing will be offered begin at 7:20 p.m. and social dancing begins at 8:30 p.m. The cost is $8 at the door. For more information, call Linda at 636-926-2680.
• A free, fun and friendly group dog walk takes place at 9 a.m. every Saturday starting at the corner of Watkins Glen and Elkhart Lake drives, in St. Charles. For more information, visit woofpackwalk.com.
• Immaculate Conception Church in Augusta hosts The Fourth Sunday Breakfast serving from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jan. 26, at the Immaculate Conception dining hall. The items served include pork sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, regular and potato pancakes, biscuits and gravy, and baked apples. It's all you can eat — $8 for adults and $4 for children.
• Line and Couple Dancing takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays at Faith United Methodist Church, 2950 Droste Road, in St. Charles. The cost is $5 per person. Sponsored by the Sho-Me Shufflers Country Western Dance Club. For more information, call 636-477-6272.
• Ministry to Men, a men's introductory Bible discussion group, meets at 7 a.m. Mondays at The United Methodist Church, 725 N. Wall St., Wentzville. For more information, call Brian Phipps at 636-698-5598.
• The Seasoned Eye Carvers meet from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday at the St. Charles Senior Citizens Center, 1455 Fairgrounds, in St. Charles. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, visit stcharlesareawoodcarvers.com/ or call Charles Sapp at 636-928-0149.
• Because I Love You (B.I.L.Y.), a free weekly support program attended by parents who have children (teens and older) with behavioral issues such as drug and/or alcohol abuse, disrespect, running away, negative attitudes, truancy or verbal and physical abuse, meets from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday at United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. The Helpline number is 314-993-7550.
• Come Play with Us is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Progress Park gymnasium, in Wentzville. The cost is $1 per visit. Registration not required. For more information, call 636-332-9236.
• The St. Charles Kiwanis Club meets from 12 to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, at Tubby's Pub & Grub, 506 Droste Road, in St. Charles.
• A free Quilting Guild at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays. No sewing experience is required. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Gateway Spotlight women's a capella chorus invites women to come sing with them from 7 to 9:45 p.m. on Tuesdays. Rehearsals at First United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-256-6823.
• The O'Fallon Optimist Club will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 28, at Bank of Old Monroe, 401 T.R. Hughes Blvd., in O'Fallon. For more information about Optimist International, visit optimist.org.
• Monthly Open House Dance Parties will take place at Dance Pizazz, 124 Jungermann Road, in St. Peters. Ballroom, Latin and Swing dance lessons will take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m. before the 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. open social dancing. For more information, visit dance-pizazz.com or call 636-441-6854.
