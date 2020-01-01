EVENTS
• Plan now to ring in the new year enjoying the outdoors during a family-friendly New Year’s Day Hike at St. Charles County’s Klondike Park, 4600 Hwy. 94 S., in Augusta (in Historic Missouri Wine Country). Guests of all ages are invited to start the new year off right by participating in a two-mile guided hike with ranger Steve Tiemann from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 1. Participants will meet at Shelter #2 to take a group hike from the meeting facility to the Strip Mine Trail, where they’ll see spectacular views in the park. If there is inclement weather on the day of the event, check the status of the program by calling the Parks Rainout Line at 636-707-0011 or check the app on the Parks Department’s website at stccparks.org.
• Kids, teens and their families are invited to enjoy a fun night of ice skating, music, games, prizes and more at the St. Peters Rec-Plex’s D.J. Skate night from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 3, inside the north ice arena at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, 5200 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. There’s amusement for all as the D.J. plays the latest hits along with special requests. The cost to attend is the standard Rec-Plex admission, plus a $3.50 skate rental, if needed. Be sure to bring a lock to secure your belongings. For more information, visit stpetersmo.net or call the Rec-Plex at 636-939-2386.
• Keep your disc golf skills sharp this winter by joining the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department’s winter indoor disc golf putting league every Tuesday night in January and February. This new program is part of the Dynamic Discs Winter Marksman League and will take place inside the National Horseshoe Pitchers Hall of Fame Building, located at Quail Ridge Park, 560 Interstate Dr., in Wentzville. The cost is $10 (cash only) per week, per player; children ages 12 and under free. Registration for each event is from 5 to 8 p.m. with putting time extending through 9 p.m. For more information about the indoor disc golf winter putting league, call 636-949-7535.
• Comedy Night with David Graham will be Jan. 24, at the Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. For tickets, visit foundryartcentre.org/comedy-night-2020.
ARTS
• The Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles, is now accepting proposals for a rotation of solo exhibitions by promising emerging artists. The deadline to submit a proposal is Feb. 29. For complete guidelines and to apply, visit foundryartcentre.org.
• “Songbird” will be on display from Jan. 9 to March 1, at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, which is located inside St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. Artists should submit work that is inspired by a favorite song, instrument or bird. Receiving for “Songbird” will be from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6, at the Cultural Arts Centre. A reception will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9, at the Cultural Arts Centre. For more information, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
HEALTH
• The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Jan. 1, from 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 2, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Jan. 3, from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 4, and from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Jan. 5, all at the St. Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center, in St. Peters; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 3, Twin Oaks at Heritage Point, 250 Savannah Terrace, in Wentzville. As a special thank you for being the lifeline for patients this holiday season, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross now through Jan. 5, will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
• The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have these blood donation opportunities coming up in St. Charles County — from 7 to 1 p.m. Jan. 3, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 4, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 6-7, all at the MVRBC Donor Center, 4891 Mexico Road, in St. Peters.
ONGOING
• Free Line Dancing Instruction is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Mid Rivers Mall, Dillard’s Court, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in St. Peters.
• Veterans from all branches of service are invited to attend "Coffee Talk" at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church, 3601 Ehlmann Road, in St. Charles.
• Low cost fitness classes tailored for seniors take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the American Legion Hall, in Wentzville, and from 9 to 10 a.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at IHM Catholic Church, in New Melle. The first class is always free. For more information, call Janet at 314-369-6521.
• The free Active Older Adults Game Day at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Board games, cards and dominoes will be played. Bring a snack and your favorite stories to share. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Bingo is played at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the American Legion Hall, 2500 Raymond Dr., in St. Charles. Doors open at 4 p.m. For more information, call 636-947-7976.
• Country and western dance is from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge Hall, 2705 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., in St. Charles. The cost is $6. Lessons included. For more information, call 314-422-1571 or visit jimsdances.com.
• Bingo is played at 3 p.m. Thursdays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• The St. Charles Imperial Dance Club teaches Imperial Swing Dance Lessons from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, 1 St. Peters Centre Blvd, in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-606-2968 or visit SCIDC.com.
• A fish fry is from 3 to 8 p.m. Fridays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. The cost is $8.50. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• Bingo is played at 7 p.m. Fridays at the Wentzville American Legion Auxiliary, 504 Luetkenhaus Blvd. (formerly Old Business 61), in Wentzville. For more information, call 636-327-6060.
• A free, fun and friendly group dog walk takes place at 9 a.m. every Saturday starting at the corner of Watkins Glen and Elkhart Lake drives, in St. Charles. For more information, visit woofpackwalk.com.
• Line and Couple Dancing takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays at Faith United Methodist Church, 2950 Droste Road, in St. Charles. The cost is $5 per person. Sponsored by the Sho-Me Shufflers Country Western Dance Club. For more information, call 636-477-6272.
• Ministry to Men, a men's introductory Bible discussion group, meets at 7 a.m. Mondays at The United Methodist Church, 725 N. Wall St., Wentzville. For more information, call Brian Phipps at 636-698-5598.
• The Seasoned Eye Carvers meet from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday at the St. Charles Senior Citizens Center, 1455 Fairgrounds (near the Bass Pro Shop), in St. Charles. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, visit stcharlesareawoodcarvers.com/ or contact Charles Sapp at 636-928-0149.
• Because I Love You (B.I.L.Y.), a free weekly support program attended by parents who have children (teens and older) with behavioral issues such as drug and/or alcohol abuse, disrespect, running away, negative attitudes, truancy or verbal and physical abuse, meets from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday at United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. The Helpline number is 314-993-7550.
• Come Play with Us is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Progress Park gymnasium, in Wentzville. The cost is $1 per visit. Registration not required. For more information, call 636-332-9236.
• The St. Charles Kiwanis Club meets from 12 to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, at Tubby's Pub & Grub, 506 Droste Road, in St. Charles.
• A free Quilting Guild at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays. No sewing experience is required. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Gateway Spotlight women's a capella chorus invites women to come sing with them from 7 to 9:45 p.m. on Tuesdays. Rehearsals at First United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-256-6823.
Send event information to goodnews@yourjournal.com two weeks before the desired publication date.