EVENTS
• The 10th annual Halloween Spectacular on Ice will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, 5200 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. Dress up in your favorite costume and arrive ready to skate with family and friends. The event will offer not only ice skating, but games, prizes, candy and a costume contest. Space is limited. Register in person in advance at the Rec-Plex, by phone at 636-939-2386, ext. 1400, or online at stpetersmo.net/rec-connect.
• The 2019 Movies in the Park series at the St. Charles County Heritage Museum, 1630 Heritage Landing, in St. Peters, concludes at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 with “The Book of Life.” Grab a lawn chair or blanket and watch the stars shine on the giant outdoor inflatable screen. Popcorn is free; soda and candy are available for purchase. Glass is not allowed in the park. For more information, call the museum at 636-255-6000. In case of inclement weather on the day of the program, check the Rainout Line at 636-707-0011 or visit stccparks.org for program updates.
• Openings remain for the annual St. Peters Halloween Carnival, which is from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 19, at the HES Operations Building, 135 Ecology Dr. (behind Recycle City), in St. Peters. The free carnival will feature games, crafts, dinner, hayrides (weather permitting) and more. Advance registration is required. Each person — adults and children — must register individually. Register at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, 5200 Mexico Road, in St. Peters, online at stpetersmo.net/rec-connect or by calling 636-939-2386, ext. 1400.
• Those interested in the age-old art of making arrowheads and other edged stone tools can join flintknapping expert Larry Kinsella for "Hands-On Heritage: Flintknapping" from 12 to 5 p.m. Oct. 20, at the St. Charles County Heritage Museum, 1630 Heritage Landing, in St. Peters. In this new hands-on class for beginners in flintknapping, participants will be guided through the process of making spear points, arrow points, knives and a variety of other stone tools using chert and the traditional methods. Attendees also get to create and take home their very own stone. Participants are asked to wear long pants to the class. The cost is $15 per person and pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, call the museum at 636-255-6000 or visit http://bit.ly/2019FlintknappingatHeritageMuseum.
• The Cinderella Project Dress Drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21-24, and from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 and Oct. 24, in the Daniel J. Conoyer Social Sciences Building lounge at St. Charles Community College, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in Cottleville. The Cinderella Project provides free prom dresses, shoes and accessories for teenage girls in St. Louis impacted by foster care and those in extreme financial need who cannot afford to purchase a formal dress. For more information, For more information, e-mail Catherine Gettemeyer at cgettemeyer@student.framingham.edu.
• The next St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre fun bus tour, "Angels and Demons," will be Oct. 22. The cost is $84. For more information on this and future tours, visit stpetersmo.net/arts or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624. To register, visit stpetersmo.net/Rec-Connect or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1400.
• The St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre Time for Tea 2019 Speaker Series continues with "Write It Down!" from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 23, at the Cultural Arts Centre, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. Cindy DuBois will share ideas about expressing yourself through poems, short stories, photos and essays. Come to this program with an open mind and the willingness to share your thoughts, feelings and experiences with others. Several fun, interactive games will spark your creative genius. Bring a photocopied photograph of a loved one (or yourself). The Time for Tea Speaker Series will provide a variety of informative and engaging topics in a series of lectures and workshops throughout the year. Subject matter will include history, genealogy, creativity and inspiration. The cost is $10 per person for each session and includes light refreshments. Cultural Arts Centre members receive $1 off admission. Register in person at the Cultural Arts Centre or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624.
• The CenterPointe Hospital Behavioral Health Lecture "Understanding & Treating Adolescent Anorexia Nervosa for Community Providers" will be Oct. 25, at the CenterPointe Hospital Gym, 4801 Weldon Spring Pkwy., in Weldon Spring. Registration and continental breakfast is from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and the lecture is from 8:30 to 10 a.m. To RSVP, call 636-345-6150 or e-mail sahunt@cphmo.net .
• Get your drivers and putters ready for the Disc Golf Glow tournament on Oct. 25, at The Park at New Melle Lakes, 400 Foristell Road, in New Melle. All disc golfers — from skilled to beginners — are welcome to enter to compete for cash and prizes at this 18-hole evening tournament. The tournament is limited to 72 players; cost is $10 per person. Registration is day-of the event only. Registration is from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. with a shotgun start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 636-949-7535.
• The Holly Berry Craft Fair and Silent Auction will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 945 Wolfrum Road, in Weldon Spring. Enjoy a wonderful day while checking off everyone on your Christmas list and enjoying delicious food, all in a convenient location just off of Hwy. 94 near Mid Rivers Mall Dr. For more information, call 636-926-8995, e-mail office@stjohnsweldonspring.org or visit stjohnsweldonspring.org/event/holly-berry-fair-2/.
The “Thinksgiving” Trivia Night fundraiser for the Tri-County Citizen’s Advisory Board will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 16, at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. The cost is $20 per person or $160 per table of eight. To reserve your table, call Esther at 314-477-5096 or Melinda at 636-940-3333, ext. 240.
MUSIC/DANCE
• The St. Charles Symphony Orchestra will perform a free, family-friendly Halloween Concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 22, in the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre’s Performing Arts Theatre, located in the west wing of City Hall at One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. Bring the entire family to enjoy Halloween-themed music and don’t forget to arrive early to claim a seat. Kids dressed in costume will be able to participate in the trick-or-treat parade for free candy. For more information, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net.
• Grab your dancing shoes and twist, two-step or line dance your way to the Cultural Arts Centre, located in the west wing of St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters, for the 2019 Friday Evening Social Dance Series. The next one is the Halloween Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 25, featuring the music of The Trilogy Band. The cost is $7 per ticket. Purchase your ticket at the door. Individuals, couples and groups are welcome. Show a St. Peters Resident Privilege Card at the door and receive $1 off the price of admission. Cultural Arts Centre members also receive a $1 discount. For more information, visit stpetersmo.net/arts or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624.
• Lindenwood University's J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts 2019-20 touring series lineup continues with "David Clark's Songs in the Attic: The Music of Billy Joel" on Oct. 26. Tickets are available online at LUboxoffice.com, by phone at 636-949-4433 or at the Scheidegger Center Box Office, 2300 W. Clay St., in St. Charles. For more information or to be added to the center's mailing list, call 636-949-4433.
ARTS
• The Society of Layerists in Multi-Media is exhibiting its national juried exhibit “Do You See the Arch?” now through Oct. 26, at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. For more information, call curator Shirley Eley Nachtrieb at 636-947-1936 or the Cultural Arts Centre at 636-397-6903.
HEALTH
• The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. Oct. 17, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Oct. 18-20, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. Oct. 21, and from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Oct. 22, all at the St. Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center, in St. Peters; from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. Sixth St., in St. Charles; from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18, Stone Creek Elementary, 1850 Hwy. Z, in Wentzville; from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21, St. John United Church of Christ, 405 S. Fifth St., in St. Charles; and from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22, Frontier Middle School, 9233 Hwy. DD, in O'Fallon. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood or platelets to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
• The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have these blood donation opportunities coming up in St. Charles County — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Ranken Technical College, 755 Parr Road, in Wentzville; from 7 to 1 p.m. Oct. 18, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 19, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 21-22, all at the MVRBC Donor Center, 4891 Mexico Road, in St. Peters; from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Sts. Joachim and Ann Parish, 4110 McClay Road, in St. Charles; and from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22, St. Charles Christian Church, 3337 Rue Royale, in St. Charles.
