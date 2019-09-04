EVENTS
• If you are interested in the science of nature and the natural cycles of the ecosystems in our parks, don’t miss the next installment of the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Dept. 2019 Phenological Walks series at 10 a.m. Sept. 6, at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. This new interpretive program, which will run through December, is led by MaryAnn Fink, park horticulture specialist. Each guided walk lasts about one hour and focuses on a different aspect of nature each month. Participants will observe and discuss the cycles of budding plants, migrating birds and other naturally occurring and seasonal events that will take place at the park from year to year. Interested participants should dress for the weather and meet at the informational kiosk next to the Destination Playground in the park. The program is free and open to all ages, but registration is required. To register or for more information about each walk, call the Parks Department at 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019PhenologicalWalks.
• Get active by nature at Yoga in the Park from 8 to 9 a.m. Sept. 7, at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. This new program, taught by certified fitness instructor Eve Pearson, promotes community health, energizes the body and gives citizens a sense of inner peace. Participants are encouraged to wear loose fitting clothes and to bring a mat or towel, sunscreen and water to drink. Classes will take place near the grassy area next to Shelter #3 in the park. Yoga in the Park, which runs every Saturday through September, is free and open to all ages. For more information or to register, call 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019YogaInThePark.
• Bring the family out for another series of outdoor entertainment and museum fun at Movies in the Park at the St. Charles County Heritage Museum, 1630 Heritage Landing, in St. Peters. The next one is 8 p.m. Sept. 7, with “The Sandlot." Grab a lawn chair or blanket and watch the stars shine on the giant outdoor inflatable screen. These popular movies begin approximately 30 minutes after sunset. Popcorn is free; soda and candy are available for purchase. Glass is not allowed in the park. For more information, call the museum at 636-255-6000. In case of inclement weather on the day of the program, check the Rainout Line at 636-707-0011 or visit stccparks.org for program updates.
• The St. Charles County Historical Society will host a free program called "Identifying, Preserving and Archiving Portraits" at 7 p.m. Sept. 10, at Kathryn Linnemann Library, 2323 Elm St., in St. Charles. The program includes a how-to guide on identifying the people in family portraits and how to preserve these photos for future generations. For more information or to register, call 636-723-0232 or visit youranswerplace.org.
• The CenterPointe Hospital 2019 fall conference, "The Mosaic of Special Populations in Recovery," will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 13, at Bogey Hills Country Club, 1120 Country Club Dr., in St. Charles. Registration will be at 7:30 a.m. The conference will discuss the importance of identifying and assessing treatment needs of special populations in recovery, as well as implementing effective treatment approaches for these unique populations such as women, individuals with mental illness, members of the LGBTQ community and more. To register, visit CenterPointeHospital.com/registration.
• Bring your drone or unmanned aircraft systems for a morning of flying and obstacle course fun at "Drone Zone" from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 13, and Oct. 11, at the Youth Activity Park, 7801 Hwy. N, in Dardenne Prairie. Interested participants with drones weighing under 55 pounds are invited to fly them through a series of hoops and obstacles in the park, which will be open for drone users only. The program is free and open to spectators of all ages; registration is not required. For more information about the required Special Use/Drone Permit and the approval process, call 636-561-4964.
• The H. F. Langenberg Memorial Speaker Series presents an evening with Dr. Walter E. Williams, a renowned economist and professor of economics at George Mason University, a widely published author and syndicated columnist and a global speaker, at 7 p.m. Sept. 13, at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts at Lindenwood University, 2300 W. Clay St., in St. Charles. The subject of his presentation will be "Is the Constitution Still Relevant?" General admission tickets are on sale now for $20. For more information or tickets, visit HammondInstitute.org or call the Scheidegger Box Office at 636-949-4433.
• If you love to fish and crave a new and unique experience, come to the River Cane Fishing and Heritage Workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14, at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Hwy. F, in Defiance. At the workshop, participants ages 10 and older will discover how pioneers and Native Americans used river cane to fish. The program is ideal for individuals, scouts and other organizations and costs $5 per person. Space is limited and pre-registration is required by Sept. 13. For more information or to register, call 636-798-2005 or visit http://bit.ly/2019RiverCaneFishingWorkshop.
• Come celebrate the upcoming fall season with “Hands-On Heritage: Apple and Pumpkin Drying” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 14, at the St. Charles County Heritage Museum, 1630 Heritage Landing, in St. Peters. Participants will learn how to dehydrate apples and pumpkins, taste homemade pumpkin candy and pick an apple from the museum’s own orchard to carve an apple doll head to take home. This program is free and open to participants of all ages; recipe handouts and all materials are included. Pre-registration is encouraged. To register, call 636-255-6000 or visit http://bit.ly/2019AppleAndPumpkinDrying.
• The Hammond Institute will host an intimate fundraising dinner with Dr. Walter E. Williams, a renowned economist and professor of economics at George Mason University, a widely published author and syndicated columnist and a global speaker, on Sept. 14, at the Grand Opera House, 311 N. Main St., in St. Charles. Proceeds will benefit the Hammond Institute’s student-centric Free Enterprise Academy. For event details and sponsorships, contact Matt Adams at MAdams@lindenwood.edu or 636-949-4835.
• Get your drivers and putters ready for two upcoming Disc Golf Glow tournaments at St. Charles County parks — Sept. 14, at Quail Ridge Park, 560 Interstate Dr., in Wentzville; and Oct. 25, at The Park at New Melle Lakes, 400 Foristell Road, in New Melle. All disc golfers — from skilled to beginners — are welcome to enter to compete for cash and prizes at these 18-hole evening tournaments. Both tournaments are limited to 72 players; cost is $10 per person. Registration is day-of the event only. The tournament at Quail Ridge Park begins with registration from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. with a shotgun start at 7:30 p.m. Registration for the tournament at The Park at New Melle Lakes is from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. with a shotgun start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 636-949-7535.
• The next St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre fun bus tour, "Historic Cahokia and Cahokia Mounds," will be Sept. 18. The trip includes trip includes a guided tour of the remains of the most sophisticated prehistoric native civilization north of Mexico and visits to Lewis and Clark’s headquarters, the largest pyramid north of Mesoamerica, Illinois’ oldest brick home and other historic sites. The cost is $87. For more information on this and future tours, visit stpetersmo.net/arts or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624. To register, visit stpetersmo.net/Rec-Connect or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1400.
• If you enjoy swimming, bicycling and running, match your skills against athletes of all ages at the Rookies and Rock Stars Triathlon at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 29, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, 5200 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. The event was originally scheduled for June 23, but was postponed due to flooding along the bicycle route. Register to compete as an individual or as a team of two or three participants. Entry fee per person is $75 through 3 p.m. Sept. 28, or $80 on Sept. 29. Entry fee per team is $125 through 3 p.m. Sept. 28, or $130 on Sept. 29. Complimentary food, including fruit, will be available to participants after the race. For more information or to register, visit stpetersmo.net/triathlon or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1640.
• The Knights of Columbus will host an "All You Can Eat Breakfast" from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 29, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1424 First Capitol Dr. S., in St. Charles. Breakfast includes made-to-order omelets, pancakes, sausages, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice, milk and coffee. The cost is $8 for adults; $4 for children 6 to 11; and free for children 5 and under. There will also be a blood drive at the same time as the breakfast. Those who donate blood that day will receive a free breakfast. For more information, call 636-946-6799.
• Children ages 5 and under will love becoming little explorers as they learn and play in the park during the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department's Little Explorer Nature Program from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 3, Nov. 7, and Dec. 5, at Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Hwy. DD, in Defiance. Participants should meet at the park’s visitors center. This popular parent-child program focuses on a different theme each month. Preschoolers explore all things outdoors -- birds, reptiles, insects, plants, animals, seeds, pollinators, dinosaurs and more. Dress for the weather as you will take a short hike, play fun activities, read a story and enjoy a snack together. The cost is $3 for each monthly program; each session is limited to 24 children. Pre-registration is required by calling the parks department at 636-949-7535 or by signing up online at http://bit.ly/2019ParkRegistration for one or all the programs.
• The St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre Time for Tea 2019 Speaker Series continues with "Write It Down!" from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 23, at the Cultural Arts Centre, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. Cindy DuBois will share ideas about expressing yourself through poems, short stories, photos and essays. Come to this program with an open mind and the willingness to share your thoughts, feelings and experiences with others. Several fun, interactive games will spark your creative genius. Bring a photocopied photograph of a loved one (or yourself). The Time for Tea Speaker Series will provide a variety of informative and engaging topics in a series of lectures and workshops throughout the year. Subject matter will include history, genealogy, creativity and inspiration. The cost is $10 per person for each session and includes light refreshments. Cultural Arts Centre members receive $1 off admission. Register in person at the Cultural Arts Centre or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624.
• The Holly Berry Craft Fair and Silent Auction will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 945 Wolfrum Road, in Weldon Spring. Enjoy a wonderful day while checking off everyone on your Christmas list and enjoying delicious food, all in a convenient location just off of Hwy. 94 near Mid Rivers Mall Dr. Fun for the kids from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. includes a visit with Santa Claus, a photo booth and face painting. There will also be a café, cookie shop, cake walk, specialty gift shops, raffles and more. For more information, call 636-926-8995, e-mail office@stjohnsweldonspring.org or visit stjohnsweldonspring.org/event/holly-berry-fair-2/.
MUSIC/DANCE
• The next free outdoor concert in the 2019 Beale Street Concert Series will be by Big Love on Sept. 11, at Streets of St. Charles. All performances will take place on Beale St., between Nichols and Lombard. Free parking will be available in the on-site parking deck, with entrances on Lombard, Camelback and S. Main St. Additional free parking is located on the lower level of the Drury Hotel parking deck. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the performance. No outside food, drink or coolers will be allowed. For more information, visit streetsofstcharles.com.
• Grab your dancing shoes and twist, two-step or line dance your way to the Cultural Arts Centre, located in the west wing of St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters, for the 2019 Friday Evening Social Dance Series. The next one is the Fall Ball from 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 13, featuring the music of Fanfare. The cost is $7 per ticket. Purchase your ticket at the door. Individuals, couples and groups are welcome. Show a St. Peters Resident Privilege Card at the door and receive $1 off the price of admission. Cultural Arts Centre members also receive a $1 discount. For more information, visit stpetersmo.net/arts or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624.
• The next 5th Saturday Community Dance will be Nov. 30, at Wentzville Community Club, 500 W. Main St., in Wentzville. Instruction starts at 6:30 p.m. and dancing is from 7 to 9 p.m. The dance offers friendly, casual, inexpensive fun in a family-friendly environment. Potluck snacks welcome. Requested donations are $7 for ages 18 and older; $3 for children 8-17, with a maximum donation of $20 per family (living together). For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/WentzvilleDance/ or e-mail wentzvillecommunitydance@gmail.com.
THEATER
• Lindenwood University's J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts 2019-20 touring series lineup kicks off with magician and comedian Jon Dorenbos on Sept. 6, and former longtime "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 14. Tickets for individual shows are available online at LUboxoffice.com, by phone at 636-949-4433 or at the Scheidegger Center Box Office, 2300 W. Clay St., in St. Charles. For more information about the 2019-20 season or to be added to the center's mailing list, call 636-949-4433.
ARTS
• “Architectonic,” an all-media exhibition highlighting works that are inspired by architecture or that incorporate architectural elements, is on display now through Sept. 13, at the Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. For more information, visit foundryartcentre.org.
• In honor of the Sestercentennial of St. Charles, the Foundry Art Centre presents “250 Years of St. Charles," an exhibition of local architecture throughout the city’s history, which is on display now through Sept. 13, at the FAC, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. Blueprints, etchings, drawings, paintings and photographs curated and shared from the St. Charles County Historical Society and the Frenchtown Heritage Museum will be on display in the FAC's Gallery III. Explore St. Charles through the lens of the past in this exhibition. Iconic buildings of St. Charles, such as the First National Bank (now Llewellyn’s), Katy Depot, Courthouse and Academy of the Sacred Heart will be featured, alongside other structures of historical or architectural significance. This exhibition aims to educate the community about local history through the urban landscape that shaped it. For more information, call 636-255-0270 or visit foundryartcentre.org.
• The Lillian Yahn Gallery at the St. Charles County Arts Council, 3028 Winghaven Blvd., in O'Fallon, presents "Tell Me a Story," which is on display now through Sept. 21. A reception will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Included in the exhibit of current art by Dr. Bruce Howard are metal sculptures, "vacation in a box," large-scale paintings and viewer-interactive pieces. For more information, call 636-265-1911.
• The Society of Layerists in Multi-Media is exhibiting its national juried exhibit “Do You See the Arch?” now through Oct. 26, at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. For more information, call curator Shirley Eley Nachtrieb at 636-947-1936 or the Cultural Arts Centre at 636-397-6903.
• The “$100 or Less Art Show and Sale” will be on display Oct. 31-Dec. 15, at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, which is located inside St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. These art shows and competitions welcome artists of all levels, from amateur to professional, to enter. You do not have to be an Arts Centre member or a resident of St. Peters to enter. Arts Centre members can submit up to four pieces of artwork per show for a total of $15, non-members can submit up to three pieces for $20. Cash prizes are given out in each category. For more information, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
EDUCATION
• The St. Charles Community College, Adult Education and Literacy program will offer free classes at several locations across St. Charles County. High School Equivalency exam preparation classes are offered in the morning or evening, Monday through Thursday. English as a Second Language (ESL) classes are offered in the morning or evening, Monday through Saturday. For more information on registration dates, times and locations, call 636-922-8411 or visit stchas.edu/ael.
COMMUNITY
• The Wentzville-based TREE House of Greater St. Louis, formerly known as Therapeutic Horsemanship, relies heavily on the support of 250+ volunteers from throughout greater St. Louis to keep their therapy, recreation, education and exploration programs for individuals with disabilities running and they need you. Volunteers must be at least 14 years of age. No horse experience is necessary. Orientation and training occur at least twice a month. For more information, e-mail volunteer@thstl.org or call 636-332-4940, ext. 211, or visit thstl.org to download the volunteer application.
YOUTH
• Skate, ride and play the night away this summer for free at the Youth Activity Park, 7801 Hwy. N, in Dardenne Prairie. The park stays open until midnight every third Friday, May thru September, so bring your skateboard, scooter, BMX bike and your friends to join in the fun. Youth and adults can enjoy extreme sports under the stars on the state-of-the art 33,000-square-foot skate/bike course on Sept. 20. The concrete course is equipped with nighttime lighting, has beginner, intermediate and advanced bowls, a street course, a snake run and is the largest outdoor skate park in Missouri. Other park amenities include an indoor rock wall and game room. The YAP Café also will be open and have food and drink available for purchase. Admission to the park is free year-round in 2019. Youth must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian and helmets are required for all participants. Youth under 12 years of age or not in sixth grade must be supervised by an adult while using the park. In the event of inclement weather, the park will close at 10 p.m. For more information or to register, call the park at 636-561-4964.
HEALTH
• The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4-5, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Sept. 6-8, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. Sept. 9, and from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Sept. 10, all at the St. Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center, in St. Peters; from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 4, Schnucks, 1950 Zumbehl Road, in St. Charles; from 12 to 4 p.m. Sept. 5, 1st Financial Federal Credit Union, 1232 Wentzville Pkwy., in Wentzville; from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 5, Christ Alone Lutheran Church, 2600 Bates Road, in Dardenne Prairie; from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 6, Henderson Elementary School, 2501 Hackmann Road, in St. Charles; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9, The Meadows, 20 Meadows Circle Dr., in Lake Saint Louis; and from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Wentzville Middle School, 405 Campus Dr., in Wentzville. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
• The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have these blood donation opportunities coming up in St. Charles County — from 7 to 1 p.m. Sept. 6, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 7, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 9-10, all at the MVRBC Donor Center, 4891 Mexico Road, in St. Peters; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 6, O'Fallon City Hall, Multipurpose Room, 100 N. Main St., in O'Fallon; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7, Wentzville Routine, Schnucks - Community Meeting Room, 1960 Wentzville Pkwy, in Wentzville.
SPORTS/LEISURE
• Reservations are being accepted for use of the city of St. Peters' park pavilions and athletic fields for the remainder of the 2019 season. Pavilions and athletic fields can be reserved online at stpetersmo.net/rec-connect. Phone reservations are available for pavilions only at 636-939-2386, ext. 1400. To register in person, visit the St. Peters Rec-Plex, 5200 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. Reservations for the pavilions at 370 Lakeside Park are available year-round by calling the park at 636-387-5283. Reservations also are available year-round for the City Centre Gazebo (for use through Oct. 31) by visiting stpetersmo.net/rec-connect or calling 636-397-6903, ext. 1624. A guaranteed reservation fee is required at time of reservation. To qualify for resident rates, a St. Peters Resident Privilege Card is required. For more information on fees and policies, visit stpetersmo.net/rentals or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1400.
ONGOING
• Free Line Dancing Instruction is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Mid Rivers Mall, Dillard’s Court, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in St. Peters.
• Veterans from all branches of service are invited to attend "Coffee Talk" at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church, 3601 Ehlmann Road, in St. Charles (take I-70 to the Cave Springs exit). They will have applications for VA health care, applications for the Honor Flight, reports from local American Legion and VFW halls and a lot of good camaraderie. There will also be free coffee and donuts.
• Low cost fitness classes tailored for seniors take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the American Legion Hall, in Wentzville, and from 9 to 10 a.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at IHM Catholic Church, in New Melle. The first class is always free. For more information, call Janet at 314-369-6521.
• The free Active Older Adults Game Day at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Board games, cards and dominoes will be played. Bring a snack and your favorite stories to share. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Bingo is played at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the American Legion Hall, 2500 Raymond Dr., in St. Charles. Doors open at 4 p.m. For more information, call 636-947-7976.
• Country and western dance is from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge Hall, 2705 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., in St. Charles. The cost is $6. Lessons included. For more information, call 314-422-1571 or visit jimsdances.com.
• St. Charles Area Wood Carvers will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 4, at Hollenbeck Middle School, 4555 Central School Road, in St. Charles. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, visit stcharlesareawoodcarvers.com/ or contact Charles Sapp at 636-928-0149.
• The WomenHeart of Lake St. Louis Support Group Meeting, a support group for women with heart disease, will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 5. Registration for the free event starts at 10 a.m. For more information, call Donna Ringwald at 636-288-5449 or visit womenheart.org. To register, visit ssmhealth.com/classservicesearch/ or call 1-866-776-3627.
• Bingo is played at 3 p.m. Thursdays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• The St. Charles Imperial Dance Club teaches Imperial Swing Dance Lessons from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, 1 St. Peters Centre Blvd, in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-606-2968 or visit SCIDC.com.
• A fish fry is from 3 to 8 p.m. Fridays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. The cost is $8.50. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• Bingo is played at 7 p.m. Fridays at the Wentzville American Legion Auxiliary, 504 Luetkenhaus Blvd. (formerly Old Business 61), in Wentzville. For more information, call 636-327-6060.
• The Astronomical Society of Eastern Missouri offers free telescope viewing on Friday nights, weather permitting, at the Broemmelsiek Park observatory at the intersection of Schwede and Wilson roads, off Highway DD. Sessions begin at sunset or 7 p.m., whichever is later, and last for about two hours. For more information, visit asemonline.org.
• A free, fun and friendly group dog walk takes place at 9 a.m. every Saturday starting at the corner of Watkins Glen and Elkhart Lake drives, in St. Charles. Everyone is invited to join this casual half-mile group walk. They also have special guest dog trainers and offer monthly dog nail trimming by a professional dog groomer. For more information, visit woofpackwalk.com.
• Adult Skate Night will be from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 7, at Great Skate, 130 Boone Hills Dr., in St. Peters. The skate night is for adults 21 and older only. Admission is $10, which includes skate rental. Concessions and alcohol will be available for purchase. For more information, call 636-441-2530 or visit greatskaterocks.com/events.
• Line and Couple Dancing takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays at Faith United Methodist Church, 2950 Droste Road, in St. Charles. The cost is $5 per person. Sponsored by the Sho-Me Shufflers Country Western Dance Club. For more information, call 636-477-6272.
• Ministry to Men, a men's introductory Bible discussion group, meets at 7 a.m. Mondays at The United Methodist Church, 725 N. Wall St., Wentzville. The interdenominational, informal Christian men's group holds weekly small group Bible study groups at various locations throughout the week, usually at restaurants or businesses. It also sponsors a number of annual events designed to connect men with other men to equip them to lead in their homes, workplace and community. For more information, call Brian Phipps at 636-698-5598.
• The Seasoned Eye Carvers meet from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday at the St. Charles Senior Citizens Center, 1455 Fairgrounds (near the Bass Pro Shop), in St. Charles. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, visit stcharlesareawoodcarvers.com/ or contact Charles Sapp at 636-928-0149.
• The next St. Charles County Council of the Blind business meeting will be from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Sept. 9, at the Community Council building (second floor of the Spencer Road Branch Library) 427 Spencer Road, in St. Peters. The SCCCB is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping legally blind individuals in the St. Charles County (and surrounding communities) maintain their sense of dignity and independence through various programs, resources, legislative advocacy, educational and financial assistance as needed. For more information, contact Beverly Kaskadden at 636-561-6947.
• Because I Love You (B.I.L.Y.), a free weekly support program attended by parents who have children (teens and older) with behavioral issues such as drug and/or alcohol abuse, disrespect, running away, negative attitudes, truancy or verbal and physical abuse, meets from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday at United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. The Helpline number is 314-993-7550.
• Come Play with Us is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Progress Park gymnasium, in Wentzville. The cost is $1 per visit. Registration not required. For more information, call 636-332-9236.
• The St. Charles Kiwanis Club meets from 12 to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, at Tubby's Pub & Grub, 506 Droste Road, in St. Charles.
• A free Quilting Guild at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays. No sewing experience is required. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Gateway Spotlight women's a capella chorus invites women to come sing with them from 7 to 9:45 p.m. on Tuesdays. Rehearsals at First United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-256-6823.
• The O'Fallon Optimist Club will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Bank of Old Monroe, 401 T.R. Hughes Blvd., in O'Fallon. The local club, though part of the international organization, is autonomous and has the flexibility to serve the youth in the area according to the needs they identify. They enjoy doing activities with the youth that support them in sports, education, safety and respect for law. For more information about Optimist International, visit optimist.org.
• The O’Fallon Photo Club will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 11, at the O’Fallon Senior Center, 106 N. Main St., in O'Fallon (located on the east end of the O’Fallon Municipal Centre parking lot at Sonderen). For more information, search for O’Fallon Photo Club on Facebook.
• The Wentzville Outreach Lions Club will meet from 6 to 6:55 p.m. Sept. 12, in the meeting room at Schnucks, 1960 Wentzville Pkwy., in Wentzville. The club is looking for men, women and families who want to share its vision and mission to help the community. For more information, call 314-713-1640 or e-mail districtgovernorlisa@yahoo.com.
• A Social Dances and Learn to Dance Workshop will be offered Sept. 13, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2199 Post Road, in Dardenne Prairie. The cost is $8. Dance classes in ballroom, swing and Latin begin at 7:20 p.m. and social dancing begins at 8:30 p.m. For more information, call 636-926-2680 or visit stardancer.net.
• Immaculate Conception Church in Augusta hosts The Fourth Sunday Breakfast serving from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 22, at the Immaculate Conception dining hall. The items served include pork sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, regular and potato pancakes, biscuits and gravy, and baked apples. It's all you can eat — $8 for adults and $4 for children.
• Monthly Open House Dance Parties will take place at Dance Pizazz, 124 Jungermann Road, in St. Peters. Ballroom, Latin and Swing dance lessons will take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m. before the 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. open social dancing. Admission is $12.50 if you RSVP and pay by the Wednesday before and includes lesson, open dance session, snacks and drinks. No partner is necessary. For more information, visit dance-pizazz.com or call 636-441-6854.
Send event information to goodnews@yourjournal.com two weeks before the desired publication date.