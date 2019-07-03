EVENTS
• If you are interested in the science of nature and the natural cycles of the ecosystems in our parks, you won’t want to miss the next installment of the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Dept.’s 2019 Phenological Walks series at 10 a.m. July 5, at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. Each guided walk lasts about one hour and focuses on a different aspect of nature each month. To register or for more information about each walk, call the Parks Dept. at 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019PhenologicalWalks.
• Get active by nature at Yoga in the Park from 8 to 9 a.m. July 6, at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. For more information or to register, call 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019YogaInThePark.
• The Fort Zumwalt School Dist. will host two job fairs for the support staff positions of paraprofessional, secretary, clerk, bus driver, custodian and student nutrition. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted at the job fairs, which are from 3 to 7 p.m. July 9, at Hope High School, 307 W. Pitman, in O’Fallon, and from 4 to 7 p.m. July 25, also at Hope High School. Qualified applicants can complete an application at fz.k12.mo.us under the “Work For FZSD” tab.
• The next St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre fun bus tour, "St. Louis Nibble & Nosh," will be July 12. The cost is $87, which includes lunch. All tours include transportation, lunch, donations, gratuities and admissions unless otherwise noted. For more information on this and future tours, visit stpetersmo.net/arts or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624. To register, visit stpetersmo.net/Rec-Connect or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1400.
• Make your own beautifully handcrafted soaps with the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Dept, as experienced staff will teach children and adults the step-by-step procedures of making soap from scratch at the Hands-On Heritage: Soap Making workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 13, under The Grand Pavilion at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Hwy. F, in Defiance. To make a reservation, call the park at 636-798-2005 or visit http://bit.ly/2019SoapMaking.
• St. Charles County Master Gardeners will offer two summer gardening classes at University of Missouri Extension Center, 260 Brown Road, in St. Peters. "Using herbs and constructing moss balls (Kokedama)" will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 16. Master gardeners will demonstrate using herbs in teas and dips. Each registrant will be able to construct a moss ball. "Using cover crops" will be from 7 to 8 p.m. July 17. Justin Keay, MU Extension Horticulture Specialist, will discuss the benefits of using cover crops to supply nitrogen to garden soil and varieties that work well in our climate. There will be some giveaways to help you get started with cover crops. The fee is $10 per class and registration is required by five days prior to the class date. To register, call 636-970-3000.
• The Saint Charles Christmas Traditions in July Trivia Night will be from 7 to 10 p.m. July 19, in Memorial Hall at Blanchette Park, 1900 W. Randolph St., in St. Charles. To reserve a spot, call 636-255-6155.
MUSIC/DANCE
• The next free outdoor concert in the 2019 Beale Street Concert Series will be That 80s Band on July 10, at Streets of St. Charles. All performances will take place on Beale St., between Nichols and Lombard. For more information, visit streetsofstcharles.com.
• The free St. Peters Sunset Fridays Concert Series continues with the swing/funk/jazz sounds of Dawn Weber and Swunk at 6:30 p.m. July 12, at The Cove at St. Peters, 5270 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. For a complete Sunset Fridays schedule, visit stpetersmo.net/sunset.
• Auditions for "A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play" will be from 1 to 3 p.m. July 14, and from 6 to 9 p.m. July 15, at Wentzville Christian Church, 1507 Hwy. Z., in Wentzville. Those auditioning should come prepared with a monologue 30 seconds to one minute in length. You may also be asked to read from the script. For more information, call Tammy at 636-219-3238 or visit wentzvillecc.org.
ARTS
• The latest 2019 art show at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, which is located inside St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters, is “Parental Love,” which is on display now through July 7. All works exhibit the parental love displayed between animals, birds, fish, humans, etc. For more information, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
• The St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre is seeking entries for its “Celebrating Heritage” art show and competition, which will be on display from July 11-Sept. 1. All works submitted for this show must demonstrate a culture and its traditions. The show is open to youth and adult, amateur and professional artists. Amateur and professional artists are welcome to enter the competition. Artwork will be received from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 8, at the Cultural Arts Centre, which is located inside St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. To download copies of the entry form and cards to accompany your entries, visit stpetersmo.net/arts. The opening reception will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 11. For more information on the “Celebrating Heritage” show, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
• "Putting It Together 2: The Art of Assembling,” which showcases assemblage and collage pieces alongside one another, combining both practices into an assembled collection of 2D and 3D artwork, is on display now through July 19, at the Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. For more information, visit foundryartcentre.org.
RELIGION
• Roar Vacation Bible School for kids ages 4-12 (finished sixth grade) will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. July 8-12, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 945 Wolfrum Road, in Weldon Spring. For more information or to register, visit https://stjohnsweldonspring.org/event/vbs/.
YOUTH
• Youth and teens will have fun staying up until the wee hours of the morning, as participants 12 to 15 years old can get “locked-in” the largest outdoor skate park in Missouri, on July 6, at the Youth Activity Park, 7801 Hwy. N, in Dardenne Prairie. The Youth Activity Park Lock-Ins begin at 6 p.m. in this safe, social environment and end at 6 a.m. the next morning. Participants can play outside around-the-clock on the park’s 33,000-square-foot skate/bike course, sand volleyball court, and half court-basketball with nighttime lighting. The park’s indoor complex also is available for attendees. To register, call 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019ParkProgramRegistration.
• Summer is going by quickly. Make the most of it by getting your child involved with St. Peters Summer Camps today. A wide range of options are available from sports to the arts in July and August. If you are interested in registering your child, sign-up must be completed no later than 7 p.m. on the Wednesday of the week before camp. For more information, visit stpetersmo.net/Camps.
SENIORS
• St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1424 First Capitol Dr. S., in St. Charles, will host a Senior Citizen Luncheon for men and women 55 and up, on July 3. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Games (activities) will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. All are welcome. Cost is $5 per person. Reservations are required by the Friday prior to the luncheon by calling 636-946-6799.
HEALTH
• The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. July 3, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. July 4-7, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. July 8, and from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9, all at the St. Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center, in St. Peters; from 1 to 5 p.m. July 3, Schnucks, 1950 Zumbehl Road, in St. Charles; from 3 to 7 p.m. July 3, Twin Chimneys Subdivision, 7145 Twin Chimneys Blvd., in O'Fallon; from 3 to 7 p.m. July 3, Gateway Church, 250 Salt Lick Road, in St. Peters; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 9, Eurofins Pharma Bioanalytics Services US Inc, 15 Research Park Dr., in St. Charles. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
• The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have these blood donation opportunities coming up in St. Charles County — from 7 to 2 p.m. July 5-6, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 8-9, all at the MVRBC Donor Center, 4891 Mexico Road, in St. Peters; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 6, Wentzville Routine, Schnucks - Community Meeting Room, 1960 Wentzville Pkwy., in Wentzville; from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 8, SunRise United Methodist Church, 7116 Twin Chimneys Blvd., in O'Fallon; from 3 to 7 p.m. July 9, St. Theodore Catholic Church, 2061 Grothe Road, in Wentzville; from 12 to 3 p.m. July 10, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital-St. Charles, St. Charles Room, 300 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles; and from 1 to 4 p.m. July 10, Ranken Technical College, 755 Parr Road, in Wentzville.
ONGOING
• Free Line Dancing Instruction is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Mid Rivers Mall, Dillard’s Court, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in St. Peters.
• Veterans from all branches of service are invited to attend "Coffee Talk" at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church, 3601 Ehlmann Road, in St. Charles.
• Low cost fitness classes tailored for seniors take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the American Legion Hall, in Wentzville, and from 9 to 10 a.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at IHM Catholic Church, in New Melle. The first class is always free. For more information, call Janet at 314-369-6521.
• The free Active Older Adults Game Day at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Board games, cards and dominoes will be played. Bring a snack and your favorite stories to share. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Bingo is played at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the American Legion Hall, 2500 Raymond Dr., in St. Charles. Doors open at 4 p.m. For more information, call 636-947-7976.
• Country and western dance is from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge Hall, 2705 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., in St. Charles. The cost is $6. Lessons included. For more information, call 314-422-1571 or visit jimsdances.com.
• St. Charles Area Wood Carvers will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. July 3, at Hollenbeck Middle School, 4555 Central School Road, in St. Charles. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, visit stcharlesareawoodcarvers.com/ or contact Charles Sapp at 636-928-0149.
• Bingo is played at 3 p.m. Thursdays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• The St. Charles Imperial Dance Club teaches Imperial Swing Dance Lessons from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, 1 St. Peters Centre Blvd, in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-606-2968 or visit SCIDC.com.
• A fish fry is from 3 to 8 p.m. Fridays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. The cost is $8.50. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• Bingo is played at 7 p.m. Fridays at the Wentzville American Legion Auxiliary, 504 Luetkenhaus Blvd. (formerly Old Business 61), in Wentzville. For more information, call 636-327-6060.
• The Astronomical Society of Eastern Missouri offers free telescope viewing on Friday nights, weather permitting, at the Broemmelsiek Park observatory at the intersection of Schwede and Wilson roads, off Highway DD. Sessions begin at sunset or 7 p.m., whichever is later, and last for about two hours. For more information, visit asemonline.org.
• A free, fun and friendly group dog walk takes place at 9 a.m. every Saturday starting at the corner of Watkins Glen and Elkhart Lake drives, in St. Charles. Everyone is invited to join this casual half-mile group walk. They also have special guest dog trainers and offer monthly dog nail trimming by a professional dog groomer. For more information, visit woofpackwalk.com.
• Adult Skate Night will be from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 6, at Great Skate, 130 Boone Hills Dr., in St. Peters. The skate night is for adults 21 and older only. Admission is $10, which includes skate rental. Concessions and alcohol will be available for purchase. For more information, call 636-441-2530 or visit greatskaterocks.com/events.
• Line and Couple Dancing takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays at Faith United Methodist Church, 2950 Droste Road, in St. Charles. The cost is $5 per person. Sponsored by the Sho-Me Shufflers Country Western Dance Club. For more information, call 636-477-6272.
• Ministry to Men, a men's introductory Bible discussion group, meets at 7 a.m. Mondays at The United Methodist Church, 725 N. Wall St., Wentzville. The interdenominational, informal Christian men's group holds weekly small group Bible study groups at various locations throughout the week. For more information, call Brian Phipps at 636-698-5598.
• The Seasoned Eye Carvers meet from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday at the St. Charles Senior Citizens Center, 1455 Fairgrounds (near the Bass Pro Shop), in St. Charles. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, visit stcharlesareawoodcarvers.com/ or contact Charles Sapp at 636-928-0149.
• Because I Love You (B.I.L.Y.), a free weekly support program attended by parents who have children (teens and older) with behavioral issues such as drug and/or alcohol abuse, disrespect, running away, negative attitudes, truancy or verbal and physical abuse, meets from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday at United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. The Helpline number is 314-993-7550.
• Come Play with Us is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Progress Park gymnasium, in Wentzville. The cost is $1 per visit. Registration not required. For more information, call 636-332-9236.
• The St. Charles Kiwanis Club meets from 12 to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, at Tubby's Pub & Grub, 506 Droste Road, in St. Charles.
• A free Quilting Guild at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays. No sewing experience is required. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Gateway Spotlight women's a capella chorus invites women to come sing with them from 7 to 9:45 p.m. on Tuesdays. Rehearsals at First United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-256-6823.
• The O'Fallon Optimist Club will meet at 7 p.m. July 9, at Bank of Old Monroe, 401 T.R. Hughes Blvd., in O'Fallon. For more information about Optimist International, visit optimist.org.
• Monthly Open House Dance Parties will take place at Dance Pizazz, 124 Jungermann Road, in St. Peters. Ballroom, Latin and Swing dance lessons will take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m. before the 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. open social dancing. Admission is $12.50 if you RSVP and pay by the Wednesday before and includes lesson, open dance session, snacks and drinks. No partner is necessary. For more information, visit dance-pizazz.com or call 636-441-6854.
