EVENTS
• St. Johns Bank is collecting school supplies now through Aug. 16, as part of the annual Push for Pencils drive that benefits KidSmart. All five St. Johns Bank locations serve as drop-off points, including three St. Charles County locations at 1053 Cave Springs Road, in St. Peters; 2897 Hwy. K, in O'Fallon; and 4001 Old Hwy. 94 S., in St. Charles. They will be collecting basic school supplies like pencils, loose leaf paper, crayons, markers, glue, spiral notebooks, pocket folders, colored pencils, scissors and pens. For more information, call 314-428-1000 or visit stjohnsbank.com.
• The next St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre fun bus tour, "The Kosher Konnection," will be Aug. 15. To register, visit stpetersmo.net/Rec-Connect or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1400.
• The third annual Volunteers in Medicine St. Charles Golf Tournament will be Aug. 15, at Whitmoor Country Club, 1100 Whitmoor Dr., in Weldon Spring. The event includes lunch at 12 p.m., a shotgun start for golf at 1 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. For more information, visit vimstc.org or contact Chad Abel at 636-734-6998 or chad.a.abel@ampf.com.
• Children of all ages and their families are encouraged to enjoy the outdoors, get active and read at the "Storybook Walk: Summer Nights" free event from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 16, at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. For more information and to register, visit stccparks.org or call the parks department at 636-949-7535.
• Get active by nature at Yoga in the Park from 8 to 9 a.m. Aug. 17, at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. Classes, which are free and open to all ages, will take place near the grassy area next to Shelter #3 in the park. For more information or to register, call 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019YogaInThePark.
• Bring your bike and a helmet and learn how to ride safely at the 3rd annual Bike Safety Rodeo, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 17, at the Youth Activity Park, 7801 Hwy. N, in Dardenne Prairie. Children ages 4-15 will learn the rules of biking, as well as bike control, handling skills, hand signals and balance. The event is free. Pre-registration is requested, but walk-ups are welcome. To register, call 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019BikeSafetyRodeo.
• The "Dances with Single Track" mountain bike race will be at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 18, at Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Hwy. DD, in Defiance. Online pre-registration is suggested by visiting https://legacy.usacycling.org/register/2019-956 before 4 p.m. Aug. 16. Day-of registration fees increase $5 for fee-based races. For more information, call David Krajcovic at 314-753-8346 or e-mail dwst0819@gmail.com.
• The St. Charles Co. Parks Dept. will offer kayaking classes this summer. Beginner classes will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 24, and intermediate classes will be at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 24, both at The Park at New Melle Lakes, 400 Foristell Road, in New Melle. For more information or to register, visit alpineshop.regfox.com/19mainkayakingclasspage.
• Dynamo Pro Wrestling, in cooperation with Fighting for Autism and CarShield, will present “The Spectrum Slam,” a family-friendly professional wrestling charity event on Aug. 24, at Matteson Square Garden, 3051 Industrial Park Place W., in St. Peters. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a bell time of 7 p.m. For tickets, visit cagetix.com/DynamoPro.
• Homeschool Days will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28, at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Hwy. F, in Defiance. Children will learn about life on the frontier through hands-on programs and demonstrations in their historic village. Space is limited and pre-registration is suggested. To make a reservation, call 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019SCCMOParksRegistration.
MUSIC/DANCE
• The next free outdoor concert in the 2019 Beale Street Concert Series will be by Breakdown Shakedown on Aug. 14, at Streets of St. Charles. All performances will take place on Beale St., between Nichols and Lombard. For more information, visit streetsofstcharles.com.
• If you're a music lover or just want to learn more about the history of music, come enjoy Traditional Music Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17, at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Hwy. F, in Defiance. Musicians from KDHX Folk School and other artists from throughout the area will play music from different genres and eras on the fiddle, banjo, guitar and other instruments. For more information, call the home at 636-798-2005.
• St. Charles Community College will host new ballroom dance classes beginning on Aug. 19. For more information, call 636-922-8233 or visit stchas.edu/learnforlife.
• The next 5th Saturday Community Dance will be Aug. 31, at Wentzville Community Club, 500 W. Main St., in Wentzville. Instruction starts at 6:30 p.m. and dancing is from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/WentzvilleDance/ or e-mail wentzvillecommunitydance@gmail.com.
THEATER
• Auditions for the St. Charles Community College Center Stage Theatre production of Neil Simon's “Brighton Beach Memoirs” will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 19-20 (attend one night only), in the Donald D. Shook Fine Arts Building Theater, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in Cottleville. Callbacks — by invitation only — will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 21. For more information, visit stchas.edu/centerstage, follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/SCCCenterStage or contact Jean Deimund at 636-922-8050 or jdeimund@stchas.edu.
ARTS
• “Celebrating Heritage” is on display now through Sept. 1, at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, which is located inside St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. All works submitted for this show demonstrate a culture and its traditions. For more information, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
• “Architectonic,” an all-media exhibition highlighting works that are inspired by architecture or that incorporate architectural elements, is on display now through Sept. 13, at the Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. For more information, visit foundryartcentre.org.
• “250 Years of St. Charles," an exhibition of local architecture throughout the city’s history, is on display now through Sept. 13, at the Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-255-0270 or visit foundryartcentre.org.
EDUCATION
• The St. Charles Community College Adult Education and Literacy program will offer free classes at several locations across St. Charles County. High School Equivalency exam preparation classes are offered in the morning or evening, Monday through Thursday. English as a Second Language (ESL) classes are offered in the morning or evening, Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 636-922-8411 or visit stchas.edu/ael.
YOUTH
• The Youth Activity Park, 7801 Hwy. N, in Dardenne Prairie, will stay open until 12 a.m. Aug. 16, so bring your skateboard, scooter, BMX bike and your friends to join in the fun. For more information or to register, call the park at 636-561-4964.
HEALTH
• The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. Aug. 15, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Aug. 16-18, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. Aug. 19, and from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Aug. 20, all at the St. Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center, in St. Peters. For more information, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
• The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have these blood donation opportunities coming up in St. Charles County — from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 14, Executive Personal Computers, 3941 Harry S. Truman Blvd., in St. Charles; from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 14, Assumption Catholic Church, 405 N. Main St., in O'Fallon; from 7 to 1 p.m. Aug. 16, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 17, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 19-20, all at the MVRBC Donor Center, 4891 Mexico Road, in St. Peters; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 14, Wentzville Routine, Schnucks, 1960 Wentzville Pkwy., in Wentzville; and from 2:45 to 5:45 p.m. Aug. 20, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 534 N. 5th St., in St. Charles.
