EVENTS
• County Govt. Military Veterans will host the third annual Flag Collection from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 14, at the corner of Monroe and Second streets in St. Charles (between the County Administration and Corrections buildings). Flags will be properly disposed of at a ceremony later this year. Those who cannot make it can drop off flags from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the reception desk at the County Administration Building, 201 N. Second St., in St. Charles.
• Get active by nature at Yoga in the Park from 8 to 9 a.m. June 15, at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. This new program, taught by certified fitness instructor Eve Pearson, promotes community health, energizes the body and gives citizens a sense of inner peace. Participants are encouraged to wear loose fitting clothes and to bring a mat or towel, sunscreen and water to drink. Classes will take place near the grassy area next to Shelter #3 in the park. Yoga in the Park, which runs every Saturday through September, is free and open to all ages. For more information or to register, call 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019YogaInThePark.
• To honor dad, the St. Charles Co. Parks Dept. is hosting a special Father’s Day Grill Out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15, under The Grand Pavilion at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Hwy. F, in Defiance. Guests can enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs and a root beer float in a souvenir glass mug and will receive a coupon for a free tour of the Boone Home. Various frontier activities will take place in the village during the Grill Out, including carpentry and bartering and trading at the general store. Tickets are limited to 125 participants and admission is $8 per person. To register, call the park at 636-798-2005 or visit http://bit.ly/2019FathersDayGrillOut.
• The next St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre fun bus tour, "IL Route 66 & the Carlinville Sears Houses," will be June 19. The cost is $87, which includes lunch. All tours include transportation, lunch, donations, gratuities and admissions unless otherwise noted. For more information on this and future tours, visit stpetersmo.net/arts or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624. To register, visit stpetersmo.net/Rec-Connect or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1400.
• Skaters from across Missouri and the surrounding states are invited to celebrate national Go Skateboarding Day from 12 to 5 p.m. June 21, at the Youth Activity Park (YAP), 7801 Hwy. N, in Dardenne Prairie. Hosted by the St. Charles Co. Parks and Recreation Dept., this free event at Missouri’s largest outdoor skate park features a variety of competitions, demonstrations and giveaways. For the schedule of activities, a list of park rules, or to download a participation waiver, contact the YAP at 636-561-4964. Admission to the park is free in 2019. To follow the YAP on Facebook, visit facebook.com/youthactivitypark.
• Now you can get a great workout while exploring some of the waterways in St. Charles Co. parks at a new class, "Stand Up Paddleboarding 101," from 7:30 to 9 p.m. June 21, on Betty’s Lake at Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Hwy. DD, in Defiance. The cost of the program is $10 per person; the class is limited to 15 participants. All participants must know how to swim and be at least 12 years of age. To pre-register, visit http://bit.ly/2019SUP101registration or call the parks department at 636-949-7535.
• Bring your canine to the dog park for dog-friendly fun, activities and giveaways at Yappy Hour from 3 to 5 p.m. June 22 at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. This new canine program celebrates the recent opening of the park’s three-acre Off-Leash Dog Area with fun activities throughout the event. To register or for more information, visit http://bit.ly/2019YappyHourRegistration or call the parks department at 636-949-7535.
• If you enjoy swimming, bicycling and running, match your skills against athletes of all ages at the Rookies and Rock Stars Triathlon at 6:30 a.m. June 23, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, 5200 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. Register to compete as an individual or as a team of two or three participants. Entry fee per person is $75 through June 22, or $80 on June 23. Entry fee per team is $125 through June 22, or $130 on June 23. For more information or to register, visit stpetersmo.net/triathlon or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1640.
• St. Charles County Master Gardeners will offer three summer gardening classes, starting with "Planning a Fall Vegetable Garden" from 7 to 8 p.m. June 26, at University of Missouri Extension Center, 260 Brown Road, in St. Peters. Justin Keay, MU Extension Horticulture Specialist, will present the timeline for starting fall vegetable plants and direct seeding of fall root crops. The fee is $10 per class and registration is required by five days prior to the class date. To register, call 636-970-3000.
• Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to enjoy a night of competitive mountain bike racing followed by an all-night trail run at Indian Camp Creek Park, 2679 Dietrich Road, in Foristell. The fun begins at sunset on June 29, and continues through the wee hours of the morning on June 30. First up is Sunset Sizzler, a timed United Federation of Dirt (UFD) Series Event that features competitive mountain bike racing. Cost is $20 if registered by June 23, or $25 after that date. The Dark 2 Dawn all-night trail run is from 12 to 6 a.m. 10K and six-hour timed ultra-options are offered at a cost of $50 and $85, respectively. For more information or to register for the Sunset Sizzler, call 636-949-7535 or visit stccparks.org and click on “Event Registration,” then choose your favorite race. For more information or to register for Dark 2 Dawn, visit dark-2-dawn.weebly.com.
• The Knights of Columbus at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1424 First Capitol Dr. S., in St. Charles, will host an “All You Can Eat Breakfast” from 8 to 11:30 a.m. June 30. Breakfast includes: made-to-order omelets, pancakes, sausages, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice, milk and coffee. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children 6 to 11 and free for children 5 and under. A blood drive will also take place at the same time as the breakfast. Those who donate blood that day will receive a free breakfast. For more information, call 636-946-6799.
• The Saint Charles Christmas Traditions in July Trivia Night will be from 7 to 10 p.m. July 19. To reserve a spot, call 636-255-6155.
MUSIC/DANCE
• The next free outdoor concert in the 2019 Beale Street Concert Series will be Superjam on June 12, at Streets of St. Charles. All performances will take place on Beale St., between Nichols and Lombard. Free parking will be available in the on-site parking deck, with entrances on Lombard, Camelback and S. Main St. Additional free parking is located on the lower level of the Drury Hotel parking deck. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the performance. No outside food, drink or coolers will be allowed. For more information, visit streetsofstcharles.com.
• The free St. Peters Sunset Fridays Concert Series continues with Jackson Stokes at 6:30 p.m. June 14. Due to the ongoing flood situation at 370 Lakeside Park, the concert will take place at The Cove at St. Peters, 5270 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. The Cove aquatics center will be open free from 6 to 9 p.m. Food and beverages will be available from the Gator Island Grill at 6 p.m. Flood watch updates are posted at stpetersmo.net and on the SPTV government channel. For a complete Sunset Fridays schedule, visit stpetersmo.net/sunset.
ARTS
• Maggie Lowe and Donna Knox will exhibit their art now through June 29, at the Lillian Yahn Gallery in the new location of the St. Charles County Arts Council, 3028 Winghaven Blvd., in O'Fallon. Lowe creates colorful Names of Grace lettering and animal portraits, while Knox creates unique jewelry in porcelain. A reception to meet the artists will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. June 15. Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 636-265-1911 or visit Facebook.com/sccartscouncil.
• The latest 2019 art show at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, which is located inside St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters, is “Parental Love,” which is on display now through July 7. All works exhibit the parental love displayed between animals, birds, fish, humans, etc. For more information, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
• "Putting It Together 2: The Art of Assembling,” which showcases assemblage and collage pieces alongside one another, combining both practices into an assembled collection of 2D and 3D artwork, is on display now through July 19, at the Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. For more information, visit foundryartcentre.org.
YOUTH
• Whether your child is artistic, athletic, crafty, adventurous or all of the above, St. Peters Summer Camps cater to all kinds of kids with weekly Art Experience Camps, Rec-Plex Activities Camps and Sports Camps, throughout the month of June. Register in advance for each weekly camp. First-time registration for all 2019 summer camps must be completed in person at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, 5200 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. For more information, visit stpetersmo.net/Camps.
HEALTH
• The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. June 12-13, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. June 14-16, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. June 17, and from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. June 18, all at the St. Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center, in St. Peters; from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 19, Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave., in O’Fallon; and from 12 to 6 p.m. June 20, St. Charles Elks Lodge, 560 St. Peters Howell Road, in St. Charles. The last two are part of the St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive. Everyone who attempts to donate will receive a specially designed Cardinals T-shirt, while supplies last. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
• The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have these blood donation opportunities coming up in St. Charles County — from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12, SSM St. Joseph Medical Park, Education Room, 1475 Kisker Road, in St. Charles; from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 14, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. June 15, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 17-18, all at the MVRBC Donor Center, 4891 Mexico Road, in St. Peters; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15, Wentzville Routine, Schnucks Community Meeting Room, 1960 Wentzville Pkwy., in Wentzville.
ONGOING
• Free Line Dancing Instruction is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Mid Rivers Mall, Dillard’s Court, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in St. Peters.
• Veterans from all branches of service are invited to attend "Coffee Talk" at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church, 3601 Ehlmann Road, in St. Charles (take I-70 to the Cave Springs exit). There will be free coffee and donuts.
• The free Active Older Adults Game Day at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Board games, cards and dominoes will be played. Bring a snack and your favorite stories to share. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Bingo is played at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the American Legion Hall, 2500 Raymond Dr., in St. Charles. Doors open at 4 p.m. For more information, call 636-947-7976.
• Country and western dance is from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge Hall, 2705 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., in St. Charles. The cost is $6. Lessons included. For more information, call 314-422-1571 or visit jimsdances.com.
• The O’Fallon Photo Club will meet at 7 p.m. June 12, at the O’Fallon Senior Center, 106 N. Main St., in O'Fallon (located on the east end of the O’Fallon Municipal Centre parking lot at Sonderen). For more information, search for O’Fallon Photo Club on Facebook.
• Bingo is played at 3 p.m. Thursdays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• The Wentzville Outreach Lions Club will meet from 6 to 6:55 p.m. June 13, in the meeting room at Schnucks, 1960 Wentzville Pkwy., in Wentzville. The club is looking for men, women and families who want to share its vision and mission to help the community. For more information, call 314-713-1640 or e-mail districtgovernorlisa@yahoo.com.
• The St. Charles Imperial Dance Club teaches Imperial Swing Dance Lessons from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, 1 St. Peters Centre Blvd, in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-606-2968 or visit SCIDC.com.
• A fish fry is from 3 to 8 p.m. Fridays at VFW Post 2866, 66 VFW Lane, in St. Charles. The cost is $8.50. For more information, call 636-724-9612 or visit vfwpost2866.org.
• Bingo is played at 7 p.m. Fridays at the Wentzville American Legion Auxiliary, 504 Luetkenhaus Blvd. (formerly Old Business 61), in Wentzville. For more information, call 636-327-6060.
• The Astronomical Society of Eastern Missouri offers free telescope viewing on Friday nights, weather permitting, at the Broemmelsiek Park observatory at the intersection of Schwede and Wilson roads, off Highway DD. Sessions begin at sunset or 7 p.m., whichever is later, and last for about two hours. For more information, visit asemonline.org.
• A Social Dances and Learn to Dance Workshop will be offered June 14, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2199 Post Road, in Dardenne Prairie. The cost is $8. Dance classes in ballroom, swing and Latin begin at 7:20 p.m. and social dancing begins at 8:30 p.m. For more information, call 636-926-2680 or visit stardancer.net.
• A free, fun and friendly group dog walk takes place at 9 a.m. every Saturday starting at the corner of Watkins Glen and Elkhart Lake drives, in St. Charles. Everyone is invited to join this casual half-mile group walk. They also have special guest dog trainers and offer monthly dog nail trimming by a professional dog groomer. For more information, visit woofpackwalk.com.
• Line and Couple Dancing takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays at Faith United Methodist Church, 2950 Droste Road, in St. Charles. The cost is $5 per person. Sponsored by the Sho-Me Shufflers Country Western Dance Club. For more information, call 636-477-6272.
• Ministry to Men, a men's introductory Bible discussion group, meets at 7 a.m. Mondays at The United Methodist Church, 725 N. Wall St., Wentzville. The interdenominational, informal Christian men's group holds weekly small group Bible study groups at various locations throughout the week, usually at restaurants or businesses. For more information, call Brian Phipps at 636-698-5598.
• The Seasoned Eye Carvers meet from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday at the St. Charles Senior Citizens Center, 1455 Fairgrounds (near the Bass Pro Shop), in St. Charles. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, visit stcharlesareawoodcarvers.com/ or contact Charles Sapp at 636-928-0149.
• Because I Love You (B.I.L.Y.), a free weekly support program attended by parents who have children (teens and older) with behavioral issues such as drug and/or alcohol abuse, disrespect, running away, negative attitudes, truancy or verbal and physical abuse, meets from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday at United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. The Helpline number is 314-993-7550.
• Come Play with Us is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Progress Park gymnasium, in Wentzville. The cost is $1 per visit. Registration not required. For more information, call 636-332-9236.
• The St. Charles Kiwanis Club meets from 12 to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, at Tubby's Pub & Grub, 506 Droste Road, in St. Charles.
• The O'Fallon Optimist Club will meet at 12 p.m. June 18, at Golden Corral, 1301 Bramblett Road, in O'Fallon. For more information about Optimist International, visit optimist.org.
• A free Quilting Guild at the O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows Dr., is from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays. No sewing experience is required. For more information, call 636-379-0092.
• Gateway Spotlight women's a capella chorus invites women to come sing with them from 7 to 9:45 p.m. on Tuesdays. Rehearsals at First United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-256-6823.
• SCC Playgroup offers weekly activities for moms and children including a monthly Mom’s Night Out. New members are welcome. For more information, call 636-544-3613.
• Monthly Open House Dance Parties will take place at Dance Pizazz, 124 Jungermann Road, in St. Peters. Ballroom, Latin and Swing dance lessons will take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m. before the 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. open social dancing. Admission is $12.50 if you RSVP and pay by the Wednesday before and includes lesson, open dance session, snacks and drinks. No partner is necessary. For more information, visit dance-pizazz.com or call 636-441-6854.
