EVENTS
• The St. Charles City-County Library summer reading program, "A Universe of Stories," runs now through Aug. 1. To sign up, visit mylibrary.org/summerreading.
• The Fort Zumwalt School Dist. will host on-the-spot interviews at a job fair for the support staff positions of paraprofessional, secretary, clerk, bus driver, custodian and student nutrition from 4 to 7 p.m. July 25, at Hope High School, 307 W. Pitman, in O’Fallon. Qualified applicants can complete an application at fz.k12.mo.us under the “Work For FZSD” tab.
• A "Dive-In Movie" showing of "The Little Mermaid" will be July 26, at the Blanchette Park Aquatic Center, 1900 Randolph St., in St. Charles. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 8:15 p.m. The cost is $5 per person. Pre-registration is required at stcharlesparks.com.
• Get active by nature at Yoga in the Park from 8 to 9 a.m. July 27, at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. For more information or to register, call 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019YogaInThePark.
• The St. Charles Co. Parks Dept. will offer kayaking classes this summer. Expert instructors from the Alpine Shop will teach beginner classes at 10 a.m. July 27, and intermediate classes at 12:30 p.m. July 27, both at Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Hwy. DD, in Defiance. Beginner classes are $45 per person and intermediate classes are $65 per person. To participate in the class, children must be able to wear an adult small-sized personal flotation device and be able to handle an adult-sized paddle by themselves without difficulty. For more information or to register, visit alpineshop.regfox.com/19mainkayakingclasspage.
• Bring the family out for another series of outdoor entertainment and museum fun at Movies in the Park at the St. Charles County Heritage Museum, 1630 Heritage Landing, in St. Peters. The next one is at 8:30 p.m., July 27, with “Night at the Museum." Grab a lawn chair or blanket and watch the stars shine on the giant outdoor inflatable screen. These popular movies begin approximately 30 minutes after sunset. Popcorn is free; soda and candy are available for purchase. Glass is not allowed in the park. For more information, call the museum at 636-255-6000. In case of inclement weather on the day of the program, check the Rainout Line at 636-707-0011 or visit stccparks.org for program updates.
• If you are interested in the science of nature and the natural cycles of the ecosystems in our parks, don’t miss the next installment of the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Dept. 2019 Phenological Walks series at 10 a.m. Aug. 2, at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. The program is free and open to all ages, but registration is required. To register or for more information about each walk, call the Parks Dept. at 636-949-7535 or visit http://bit.ly/2019PhenologicalWalks.
• The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Dept.'s "Blues and BBQ at the Museum" will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 9, at the St. Charles County Heritage Museum, 1630 Heritage Landing, in St. Peters. Bring a lawn chair and your appetite, as StLouisianaQ will begin selling its award-winning BBQ at 6 p.m. and local blues favorite the Rum Drum Ramblers will start entertaining guests at 6:30 p.m. The museum will also stay open late during the concert and admission is free. For more information, call the museum at 636-255-6000.
• Bring the family out to Broemmelsiek Park's Astronomy Viewing Area on Aug. 9, to witness the biggest "cosmic fireworks" show of the year – the Perseid Meteor Shower. A shooting star watch party begins at 9 p.m. in the park, 1615 Schwede Road, in Wentzville. If the weather cooperates, during this free event, members of the Astronomical Society of Eastern Missouri (ASEM) will show guests spectacular views of shooting stars and other celestial objects through large telescopes and other high-tech scopes at the park. For more information about this event and other stargazing programs hosted by ASEM members, visit asemonline.org or e-mail Outreach@asemonline.org.
• The next St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre fun bus tour, "The Kosher Konnection," will be Aug. 15. The cost is $78. All tours include transportation, lunch, donations, gratuities and admissions, unless otherwise noted. For more information on this and future tours, visit stpetersmo.net/arts or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624. To register, visit stpetersmo.net/Rec-Connect or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1400.
• The third annual Volunteers in Medicine St. Charles Golf Tournament will be Aug. 15, at Whitmoor Country Club, 1100 Whitmoor Dr., in Weldon Spring. The event includes lunch at 12 p.m., a shotgun start for golf at 1 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. The ticket cost for a golf foursome is $600, which includes golf for four people, two riding carts, lunch, and dinner. The individual player price is $150, and a dinner only ticket is $75. For more information, visit vimstc.org (refer to Donations & Events from the home page) or contact Chad Abel at 636-734-6998 or chad.a.abel@ampf.com.
• Children of all ages and their families are encouraged to enjoy the outdoors, get active and read at the "Storybook Walk: Summer Nights" event from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 16, at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, in Weldon Spring. For more information and to register, visit stccparks.org or call the parks department at 636-949-7535.
MUSIC/DANCE
• The free St. Peters Sunset Fridays Concert Series continues with the rock sounds of The Biscuits at 6:30 p.m. July 26. Due to the ongoing flood situation at 370 Lakeside Park, the concert will take place at The Cove at St. Peters, 5270 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. The Cove aquatics center will be open free from 6 to 9 p.m. Food and beverages will be available from the Gator Island Grill at 6 p.m. Remember to bring your own lawn chair, as seating is not provided for this "On the Road" concert. Flood watch updates are posted at stpetersmo.net and on the SPTV government channel. For a complete Sunset Fridays schedule, visit stpetersmo.net/sunset.
• The gospel singers The Wanda Mountain Boys will perform at 6 p.m. July 27, at New Beginnings Worship Center, 108 Birdie Hills Road, in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-544-2030 or 314-269-6304.
THEATER
• Lindenwood University's J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts 2019-20 touring series lineup kicks off with magician and comedian Jon Dorenbos on Sept. 6, and former longtime "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 14. Tickets for individual shows will be available starting at 9 a.m. July 29, online only at LUboxoffice.com, and then at 9 a.m. Aug. 5, by phone at 636-949-4433 or at the Scheidegger Center Box Office, 2300 W. Clay St., in St. Charles. For more information about the 2019-20 season or to be added to the center's mailing list, call 636-949-4433.
ARTS
• “Celebrating Heritage,” is on display now through Sept. 1, at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, which is located inside St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
• “Architectonic,” an all-media exhibition highlighting works that are inspired by architecture or that incorporate architectural elements will be on display from July 26-Sept. 13, at the Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. “Architectonic” will open with a reception from 5:30 to 8 p.m. July 26, in the FAC's Main Gallery and Grand Hall. For more information, visit foundryartcentre.org.
• In honor of the Sestercentennial of St. Charles, the Foundry Art Centre will present “250 Years of St. Charles," an exhibition of local architecture throughout the city’s history, which will be on display July 26-Sept. 13, at the FAC, 520 N. Main Center, in St. Charles. An opening reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. July 26. Blueprints, etchings, drawings, paintings and photographs curated and shared from the St. Charles County Historical Society and the Frenchtown Heritage Museum will be on display in the FAC's Gallery III. For more information, call 636-255-0270 or visit foundryartcentre.org.
HEALTH
• The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. July 24-25, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. July 26-28, from 12:15 to 7:15 p.m. July 29, and from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30, all at the St. Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center, in St. Peters; from 12 to 4 p.m. July 26, Barnes Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117, in St. Peters; from 12 to 4 p.m. July 26, Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Pkwy., in O'Fallon; from 3 to 7 p.m. July 26, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 150 W. Hwy. D, in New Melle; and from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 29, St. Charles County Govt., 201 N. 2nd St., in St. Charles. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
• The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have these blood donation opportunities coming up in St. Charles County — from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 24, Lear Corp., 255 Edinger, in Wentzville; from 3 to 6:30 p.m. July 25, from 7 to 1 p.m. July 26, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. July 27, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 29-30, all at the MVRBC Donor Center, 4891 Mexico Road, in St. Peters; from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 28, Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2800 Elm St., in St. Charles; and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake St. Louis, 100 Medical Plaza, in Lake Saint Louis.