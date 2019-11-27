HOLIDAY EVENTS
• Ring in some holiday cheer when St. Peters celebrates its 30th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6, at St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. Beautiful lights, photos with Santa Claus and musical performances by local groups, including Butch Wax and the Hollywoods, will also highlight this free event. Bring the family, enjoy the music and then step outside for the lighting of the tree. Other groups performing at the ceremony will be Childbloom Guitar Program of St. Charles County; the Fort Zumwalt East High School Orchestra; and Lindenwood University’s Voices Only. Following the music is the countdown to the lighting of the tree and photo opportunities with Santa in the City Hall lobby. For more information, visit stpetersmo.net.
• Breakfast with Santa, for boys and girls ages 2-8, will be at 9 a.m. Dec. 7, at St. Peters Rec-Plex South, 5250 Mexico Road, in St. Peters. Parents and grandparents also are invited to attend and don’t forget your camera or cell phone to capture memorable photos. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., with a continental breakfast served a half-hour later. Santa will join the kids for crafts and a sing-along of popular Christmas songs until 10:30 a.m. The cost is $14 per child and $7 per adult. Advance registration is required, with a deadline of Dec. 3 — or until the event is filled. To register, visit stpetersmo.net/rec-connect, call 636-477-6600, ext. 1400, or stop by the Rec-Plex, 5200 Mexico Road, in St. Peters.
• Santa Claus will visit kids from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 7, at the Old Town Log Cabin, 141 Gatty Dr., in St. Peters (across from Old Town Park). This free event will include hot chocolate, tasty treats and other holiday fun for the entire family. Free horse-drawn carriage rides through Old Town also will be available, weather permitting. For more information, visit stpetersmo.net.
• Zion Lutheran Church and School, 3866 S. Old Hwy. 94, in St. Charles, invites the public to the 24th annual service of "Lessons and Carols" at 7 p.m. Dec. 8. For more information and directions, visit zionharvester.org or call Mark Thoelke at 636-441-7425.
• The St. Charles Municipal Bands will present their annual Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 10, at Lindenwood University's J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts, 2300 West Clay St., in St. Charles. The Concert Band will perform contemporary and traditional holiday music. The Jazz Band will play holiday pop/jazz with a vocalist. Santa Claus will also make an appearance. Admission is free and the event is open the public. For more information, call 636-293-6683 or visit stcharlesband.com.
• The final 2019 St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre fun bus tour, "Hermann German Holiday," will be Dec. 13. The cost is $89. For more information, visit stpetersmo.net/arts or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624. To register, visit stpetersmo.net/Rec-Connect or call 636-939-2386, ext. 1400.
• Embrace the spirit of the season for the conclusion of the 2019 Friday Evening Social Dance Series with the Holiday Dance, featuring the music of The Trilogy Band, from 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 20, at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, located in the west wing of St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. For more information, visit stpetersmo.net/arts or call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624.
NON-HOLIDAY EVENTS
• The 78th anniversary of the infamous attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, which catapulted the U.S. into World War II, will be commemorated at 10 a.m. Dec. 7, when the St. Peters Veterans Memorial Commission holds its annual Pearl Harbor Day Ceremony, at Water’s Edge Banquet Center, 200 Salt Lick Road, in St. Peters. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony. For more information, visit stpetersmo.net.
MUSIC/DANCE
• The next 5th Saturday Community Dance will be Nov. 30, at Wentzville Community Club, 500 W. Main St., in Wentzville. Instruction starts at 6:30 p.m. and dancing is from 7 to 9 p.m. The dance offers friendly, casual, inexpensive fun in a family-friendly environment. Potluck snacks welcome. Requested donations are $7 for ages 18 and older; $3 for children 8-17, with a maximum donation of $20 per family (living together). For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/WentzvilleDance/ or e-mail wentzvillecommunitydance@gmail.com.
ARTS
• The St. Charles Community College Fall 2019 Student Art Exhibit is on display now through Dec. 10, in the Donald D. Shook Fine Arts Building gallery on the SCC campus, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., in Cottleville. The exhibit will feature the finest examples of student artwork created in SCC credit art classes during the fall 2019 semester. For more information, e-mail Metra Mitchell at mmitchell@stchas.edu.
• The “$100 or Less Art Show and Sale” is on display now through Dec. 15, at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre, which is located inside St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., in St. Peters. For more information, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit stpetersmo.net/arts.
SENIORS
• St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1424 First Capitol Dr. S., in St. Charles, will host a Senior Citizen Luncheon for men and women 55 and up, on Dec. 4. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Games (activities) will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. All are welcome. Cost is $5 per person. Reservations are required by Nov. 29, by calling 636-946-6799.
HEALTH
• The American Red Cross will have these blood donation opportunities coming up this week in St. Charles County — from 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27, from 7:45 to 11:45 a.m. Nov. 28, from 8:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Nov. 29, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1, from 12:45 to 7:15 p.m. Dec. 2, and from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Dec. 3, all at the St. Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center, in St. Peters; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 27, Eurofins Pharma Bioanalytics Services U.S. Inc, 6 Research Park Dr., in St. Charles; from 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 27, Kisker Road Library, 1000 Kisker Road, in St. Charles; from 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 27, Corporate Parkway Branch Library, 1200 Corporate Pkwy., in Wentzville; from 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 27, Spencer Road Branch Library, 427 Spencer Road, in St. Peters; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 29, 10th annual Perfect Gift Blood Drive, Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave., in O'Fallon. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
• The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have these blood donation opportunities coming up in St. Charles County — from 7 to 1 p.m. Nov. 29, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 30, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 2-3, all at the MVRBC Donor Center, 4891 Mexico Road, in St. Peters; from 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4, St. Patrick Catholic Church and School, 405 S. Church St., in Wentzville; and from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Lear Corporation, 255 Edinger, in Wentzville.
